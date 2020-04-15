Sports Food Madness has quite the Final Four set
PrintYourBrackets.com

The Final Four is set.

Just four teams remain, and oh my, they are all talented and could come away victorious.

Representing the Carb City region, we have No. 1 Pizza taking on sixth-seeded Tacos from the Buffet All Day region.

On the other end of the bracket, there are two top seeds going at it.

Sweet Treats' Chocolate Chip Cookie will clash with Classic Tastes' Chicken Wings.

PIZZA vs. TACOS

Pizza is the favorite here as it continues to just obliterate its competition.

In the Elite 8, the Za squad trapped No. 2 French Fries in the fryer too long and burned away its competition en route to a 219-55 victory.

Pizza has piled up the most points of any team in the tournament to this point with 748.

Looking at Pizza's competition, Tacos is no joke.

The versatility of Tacos, whether it be soft or hard shell, has proved to be a key factor in its run.

It seems that the Buffet All Day winner has picked up steam and sauce as it has gone on in the tournament, and the latest matchup was no exception.

Tacos wrapped up No. 4 Steak for a 174-126 victory.

I have to go with Pizza here, since I am a man of integrity and need to stick with my original pick to win it all, but Tacos has me scared a bit.

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE vs. CHICKEN WINGS

Looking back to my preview for the Elite 8, I said the game between the Chippers and No. 2 Brownies was my game to watch, but the expectation did not match the reality.

Chocolate Chip Cookie defeated Brownies, 196-109, laughing in my face for thinking Brownies could cause some trouble.

It seems as if more and more chocolate chips get added to the batter, and the top seed's depth continues to grow with each round.

We will see if that depth can overcome Chicken Wings, which is a powerhouse of its own.

The Wings handed No. 2 Cheeseburger a 171-108 defeat to reach this round and has continued to prove it's a worthy opponent in the tournament.

Quite honestly, I have no idea how this game will go. It's sweet against heat. It's a battle we all want to see.

HOW TO VOTE

Anyone can vote in Sports Food Madness! Both Final Four games will begin today at 12:30 p.m., and those interested can visit my Twitter (@JoeyLaFranca) and/or the P-R Instagram story to vote. Stuffing the ballot box is encouraged. Tell everyone you know to go out and vote!

 

Results

Buffet All Day

Elite 8

No. 6 Tacos def. No. 4 Steak, 174-126.

Sweet 16

No. 6 Tacos def. No. 10 Corn on the Cob, 209-41.

No. 4 Steak def. No. 1 BBQ Ribs, 148-108.

Round of 32

No. 4 Steak def. No. 5 Garlic Bread, 135-102.

No. 1 BBQ Ribs def. No. 8 Macaroni Salad, 182-81.

No. 10 Corn on the Cob def. No. 2 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp, 136-125.

No. 6 Tacos def. No. 3 Spinach Artichoke Dip, 213-75.

First Round

No. 1 BBQ Ribs def. No. 16 Green Salad, 130-32.

No. 8 Macaroni Salad def. No. 9 Potato Salad, 94-71.

No. 6 Tacos def. No. 11 Chicken Parmesan, 166-89.

No. 4 Steak def. No. 13 Grilled Cheese, 160-103.

No. 5 Garlic Bread def. No. 12 Lasagna, 129-98.

No. 2 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp def. No. 15 Coleslaw, 148-67.

No. 10 Corn on the Cob def. No. 7 Cheese Fondue, 136-80.

No. 3 Spinach Artichoke Dip def. No. 14 Watermelon, 139-104.

Carb City

Elite 8

No. 1 Pizza def. No. 2 French Fries, 219-55.

Sweet 16

No. 2 French Fries def. No. 11 Calzone, 147-54.

No. 1 Pizza def. No. 5 Nachos, 185-46.

Round of 32

No. 11 Calzone def. No. 3 Potato Skins, 149-115.

No. 2 French Fries def. No. 10 Mac and Cheese, 143-102.

No. 1 Pizza def. No. 8 Garlic Knots, 198-33.

No. 5 Nachos def. No. 4 Soft Pretzel, 182-77.

First Round

No. 1 Pizza def. No. 16 Bagel Bites, 146-16.

No. 8 Garlic Knots def. No. 9 Breadsticks, 110-54.

No. 2 French Fries def. No. 15 Stromboli, 167-42.

No. 11 Calzone def. No. 6 Onion Rings, 123-97.

No. 5 Nachos def. No. 12 Fried Pickles, 175-42.

No. 3 Potato Skins def. No. 14 Chicken and Waffles, 161-74.

No. 4 Soft Pretzel def. No. 13 Jalapeno Poppers, 176-73.

No. 10 Mac and Cheese def. No. 7 Cheese Curds, 182-58.

Sweet Treats

Elite 8

No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 2 Brownies, 196-109.

Sweet 16

No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae, 160-92.

No. 2 Brownies def. No. 11 Cupcakes, 194-63.

Round of 32

No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 8 Peanut Butter Cookie, 184-67.

No. 11 Cupcakes def. No. 3 Apple Pie, 160-150.

No. 2 Brownies def. No. 10 S'mores, 201-53.

No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae def. No. 5 Cheesecake, 122-92.

First Round

No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 16 Doughnuts, 139-39.

No. 8 Peanut Butter Cookie def. No. 9 Chocolate Strawberry, 143-70.

No. 2 Brownies def. No. 15 Pecan Pie, 202-21.

No. 5 Cheesecake def. No. 12 Fudge, 150-77.

No. 3 Apple Pie def. No. 14 Churros, 159-98.

No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae def. No. 13 Fried Dough, 120-62.

No. 11 Cupcakes def. No. 6 Cannoli, 146-91.

No. 10 S'mores def. No. 7 Rice Krispie Treats, 148-112.

Classic Tastes

Elite 8

No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 2 Cheeseburger, 171-108.

Sweet 16

No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks, 177-110.

No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 4 Chicken Fingers, 154-56.

Round of 32

No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 7 Pulled Pork, 155-69.

No. 4 Chicken Fingers def. No. 5 Popcorn, 194-69.

No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 8 Buffalo Chicken Dip, 202-157.

No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks def. No. 3 Hot Dog, 150-110.

First Round

No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 16 Celery Sticks, 213-9.

No. 8 Buffalo Chicken Dip def. No. 9 Chips and Guacamole, 164-56.

No. 7 Pulled Pork def. No. 10 Pigs in a Blanket, 154-78.

No. 5 Popcorn def. No. 12 Chili, 144-96.

No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 15 Peanuts, 170-25.

No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks def. No. 6 Potato Chips, 140-74.

No. 3 Hot Dog def. No. 14 Chex Mix, 173-73.

No. 4 Chicken Fingers def. No. 13 Crackers and Cheese, 193-91.

Voting Totals

First Round

3 Games Each Day

Day 1: 491

Day 2: 562

Day 3: 688

Day 4: 681

Day 5: 713

Day 6: 642

Day 7: 689

Day 8: 631

Day 9: 462 *2 Games

Day 10: 770

Day 11: 743

First Round Total: 7,072

Round of 32

2 Games Each Day

Day 12: 501

Day 13: 475

Day 14: 508

Day 15: 573

Day 16: 492

Day 17: 613

Day 18: 547

Day 19: 474

Round of 32 Total: 4,183

Sweet 16

2 Games Each Day

Day 20: 458

Day 21: 537

Day 22: 483

Day 23: 466

Sweet 16 Total: 1,944

Elite 8

4 Games Each Day

Day 24: 1,158.

Tournament Total: 14,357

Email Joey LaFranca:

jlafranca@pressrepublican.com

 

Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca

Tags

Sports Editor

Joey LaFranca is the sports editor at the Press-Republican. He is also a paginator and photographer. He graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2017 with bachelor's degrees in multimedia journalism and newspaper journalism.

Recommended for you