Sports Food Madness has quite the Final Four set

The Final Four is set.
Just four teams remain, and oh my, they are all talented and could come away victorious.
Representing the Carb City region, we have No. 1 Pizza taking on sixth-seeded Tacos from the Buffet All Day region.
On the other end of the bracket, there are two top seeds going at it.
Sweet Treats' Chocolate Chip Cookie will clash with Classic Tastes' Chicken Wings.
PIZZA vs. TACOS
Pizza is the favorite here as it continues to just obliterate its competition.
In the Elite 8, the Za squad trapped No. 2 French Fries in the fryer too long and burned away its competition en route to a 219-55 victory.
Pizza has piled up the most points of any team in the tournament to this point with 748.
Looking at Pizza's competition, Tacos is no joke.
The versatility of Tacos, whether it be soft or hard shell, has proved to be a key factor in its run.
It seems that the Buffet All Day winner has picked up steam and sauce as it has gone on in the tournament, and the latest matchup was no exception.
Tacos wrapped up No. 4 Steak for a 174-126 victory.
I have to go with Pizza here, since I am a man of integrity and need to stick with my original pick to win it all, but Tacos has me scared a bit.
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE vs. CHICKEN WINGS
Looking back to my preview for the Elite 8, I said the game between the Chippers and No. 2 Brownies was my game to watch, but the expectation did not match the reality.
Chocolate Chip Cookie defeated Brownies, 196-109, laughing in my face for thinking Brownies could cause some trouble.
It seems as if more and more chocolate chips get added to the batter, and the top seed's depth continues to grow with each round.
We will see if that depth can overcome Chicken Wings, which is a powerhouse of its own.
The Wings handed No. 2 Cheeseburger a 171-108 defeat to reach this round and has continued to prove it's a worthy opponent in the tournament.
Quite honestly, I have no idea how this game will go. It's sweet against heat. It's a battle we all want to see.
HOW TO VOTE
Anyone can vote in Sports Food Madness! Both Final Four games will begin today at 12:30 p.m., and those interested can visit my Twitter (@JoeyLaFranca) and/or the P-R Instagram story to vote. Stuffing the ballot box is encouraged. Tell everyone you know to go out and vote!
Results
Buffet All Day
Elite 8
No. 6 Tacos def. No. 4 Steak, 174-126.
Sweet 16
No. 6 Tacos def. No. 10 Corn on the Cob, 209-41.
No. 4 Steak def. No. 1 BBQ Ribs, 148-108.
Round of 32
No. 4 Steak def. No. 5 Garlic Bread, 135-102.
No. 1 BBQ Ribs def. No. 8 Macaroni Salad, 182-81.
No. 10 Corn on the Cob def. No. 2 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp, 136-125.
No. 6 Tacos def. No. 3 Spinach Artichoke Dip, 213-75.
First Round
No. 1 BBQ Ribs def. No. 16 Green Salad, 130-32.
No. 8 Macaroni Salad def. No. 9 Potato Salad, 94-71.
No. 6 Tacos def. No. 11 Chicken Parmesan, 166-89.
No. 4 Steak def. No. 13 Grilled Cheese, 160-103.
No. 5 Garlic Bread def. No. 12 Lasagna, 129-98.
No. 2 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp def. No. 15 Coleslaw, 148-67.
No. 10 Corn on the Cob def. No. 7 Cheese Fondue, 136-80.
No. 3 Spinach Artichoke Dip def. No. 14 Watermelon, 139-104.
Carb City
Elite 8
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 2 French Fries, 219-55.
Sweet 16
No. 2 French Fries def. No. 11 Calzone, 147-54.
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 5 Nachos, 185-46.
Round of 32
No. 11 Calzone def. No. 3 Potato Skins, 149-115.
No. 2 French Fries def. No. 10 Mac and Cheese, 143-102.
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 8 Garlic Knots, 198-33.
No. 5 Nachos def. No. 4 Soft Pretzel, 182-77.
First Round
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 16 Bagel Bites, 146-16.
No. 8 Garlic Knots def. No. 9 Breadsticks, 110-54.
No. 2 French Fries def. No. 15 Stromboli, 167-42.
No. 11 Calzone def. No. 6 Onion Rings, 123-97.
No. 5 Nachos def. No. 12 Fried Pickles, 175-42.
No. 3 Potato Skins def. No. 14 Chicken and Waffles, 161-74.
No. 4 Soft Pretzel def. No. 13 Jalapeno Poppers, 176-73.
No. 10 Mac and Cheese def. No. 7 Cheese Curds, 182-58.
Sweet Treats
Elite 8
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 2 Brownies, 196-109.
Sweet 16
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae, 160-92.
No. 2 Brownies def. No. 11 Cupcakes, 194-63.
Round of 32
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 8 Peanut Butter Cookie, 184-67.
No. 11 Cupcakes def. No. 3 Apple Pie, 160-150.
No. 2 Brownies def. No. 10 S'mores, 201-53.
No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae def. No. 5 Cheesecake, 122-92.
First Round
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 16 Doughnuts, 139-39.
No. 8 Peanut Butter Cookie def. No. 9 Chocolate Strawberry, 143-70.
No. 2 Brownies def. No. 15 Pecan Pie, 202-21.
No. 5 Cheesecake def. No. 12 Fudge, 150-77.
No. 3 Apple Pie def. No. 14 Churros, 159-98.
No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae def. No. 13 Fried Dough, 120-62.
No. 11 Cupcakes def. No. 6 Cannoli, 146-91.
No. 10 S'mores def. No. 7 Rice Krispie Treats, 148-112.
Classic Tastes
Elite 8
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 2 Cheeseburger, 171-108.
Sweet 16
No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks, 177-110.
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 4 Chicken Fingers, 154-56.
Round of 32
No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 7 Pulled Pork, 155-69.
No. 4 Chicken Fingers def. No. 5 Popcorn, 194-69.
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 8 Buffalo Chicken Dip, 202-157.
No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks def. No. 3 Hot Dog, 150-110.
First Round
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 16 Celery Sticks, 213-9.
No. 8 Buffalo Chicken Dip def. No. 9 Chips and Guacamole, 164-56.
No. 7 Pulled Pork def. No. 10 Pigs in a Blanket, 154-78.
No. 5 Popcorn def. No. 12 Chili, 144-96.
No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 15 Peanuts, 170-25.
No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks def. No. 6 Potato Chips, 140-74.
No. 3 Hot Dog def. No. 14 Chex Mix, 173-73.
No. 4 Chicken Fingers def. No. 13 Crackers and Cheese, 193-91.
Voting Totals
First Round
3 Games Each Day
Day 1: 491
Day 2: 562
Day 3: 688
Day 4: 681
Day 5: 713
Day 6: 642
Day 7: 689
Day 8: 631
Day 9: 462 *2 Games
Day 10: 770
Day 11: 743
First Round Total: 7,072
Round of 32
2 Games Each Day
Day 12: 501
Day 13: 475
Day 14: 508
Day 15: 573
Day 16: 492
Day 17: 613
Day 18: 547
Day 19: 474
Round of 32 Total: 4,183
Sweet 16
2 Games Each Day
Day 20: 458
Day 21: 537
Day 22: 483
Day 23: 466
Sweet 16 Total: 1,944
Elite 8
4 Games Each Day
Day 24: 1,158.
Tournament Total: 14,357
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.