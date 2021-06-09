BEEKMANTOWN — Plattsburgh’s boys took a close win while Beekmantown’s girls shut out the competition in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis matchup, Wednesday.
Sebastien Bonnabesse and Nick and Andrew Bula all did their parts to help sweep the singles matches for the Hornets, beating Nate Finley, Cade Berry and Shawn Secore, respectively, while Beekmantown’s duos won both of the doubles matchups.
The Eagles’ Bode Curilla and Peter Labarge got the closest win of the day, beating Simon Meyer and Momin Khan, 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-3.
On the girls’ side, it was all Beekmantown.
The Eagles’ Luci Brown, Hailey Williams and Ella Repas each beat Tessa Bonnabesse, Olivia Gottschall and Olivia Nowoseilski, respectively.
In the doubles, Beekmantown took both matches with the closest coming in Dillon Bronson and Bailey Hewson’s victory.
The duo beat Rebecca Courson and Kristi Cantwell, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 7-5.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh 3, Beekmantown 2
Singles
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Finley (BCS), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2- N. Bula (PHS) def. Berry, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- A. Bula (PHS) def. Secore, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1- B. Curilla and LaBarge (BCS) def. Meyer and Khan, 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-3.
No. 2- L. Curlilla and Conroy (BCS) def. Cantwell and Gallicchio, 6-3, 6-3
Girls
Beekmantown 5, Plattsburgh 0
Singles
No. 1- Brown (BCS) def. Bonnabesse, 6-3, 7-5.
No. 2- Williams (BCS) def. Gottschall, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3- Repas (BCS) def. Nowoseilski, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1- Bronson and Scott (BCS) def. Courson and Cantwell, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 7-5.
No. 2- Provosta nd Hewson (BCS) def. Saliba and Gallicchio, 7-5, 6-3.
PERU 5, NAC 0
ELLENBURG — The Nighthawks shut out the Bobcats in their matchup with dominance in the singles matches.
Jacob Burgette, Gavin Mero and Sebastien Schaefer each beat their Northern Adirondack counterparts in the singles matches with only one set going further than a 6-1 score.
Peru was awarded both boys doubles matches by forfeit.
On the girls side, Stephanie Davis beat the Bobcats’ Emily Brooks and Jacklin Mitchell beat Reese Lafave to secure two more wins for the Nighthawks, while the third singles match went to Peru by forfeit.
In doubles, Emma Posada and Remi Beauharnois held off Northern Adirondack’s Sam Hart and Zanna St. Hilaire for the win. The No. 2 doubles match also went to Peru by forfeit.
—
Boys
Peru 5, Northern Adirondack 0
Singles
No. 1- Burgette (PCS) def. King, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 2- Mero (PCS) def. I. Guay, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3- Schaefer (PCS) def. K. Guay, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Peru won by forfeit.
No. 2- Peru won by forfeit.
Girls
Peru 5, Northern Adirondack 0
Singles
No. 1- Davis (PCS) def. Brooks, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Mitchell (PCS) def. Lafave, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3- Peru won by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Posada and R. Beauharnois (PCS) def. Hart and St. Hilaire, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Peru won by forfeit.
AUSABLE VALLEY 3, SETON CATHOLIC 1
SETON CATHOLIC 5, AUSABLE VALLEY 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Patriots and Knights split their matchup, with the AuSable Valley boys and Seton Catholic girls coming out on top.
The Knights’ Nick Palma took the only win on the boys side for the team, beating Zane Moussa.
The Patriots’ Tucker MacDougal and Tristan Laundree each took wins in their singles matches, beating Collin Farrington and Isaac Nizel.
AuSable Valley took the No. 1 doubles match by forfeit and the No. 2 doubles match was not contested.
On the girls’ side, the Knights established dominance, with Haley Murnane and Ebony Ruffin winning their singles matches while the No. 3 singles match went to Seton Catholic by forfeit.
In the doubles matches, the Knights’ Kennedy Spriggs and Charlotte Hughes beat Katie Peterson and Alyssa Matteau while Emma Nadisi and Marine Beaudin toppled Alauna Goodman and Makayla Lewallen to complete the shutout for the team.
—
AuSable Valley 3, Seton Catholic 1
Boys
No. 1- Palma (SC) def. Moussa, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2- MacDougal (AVCS) def. Farrington, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 3- Laundree (AVCS) def. Nizel, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- AVCS wins by forfeit.
No. 2- Not contested.
Girls
Seton Catholic 5, AuSable Valley 0
No. 1- Murnane (SC) def. Jerdo, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Ruffin (SC) def. Meyer, 3-6, 6-6, tiebreaker and tiebreaker win.
No. 3- SC wins by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Spriggs and Hughes (SC) def. Peterson and Matteau, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Nidasi and Beaudin (SC) def. Goodman and Lewallen, 6-0, 6-1.
LAKE PLACID 4, SARANAC 1
SARANAC 3, LAKE PLACID 2
LAKE PLACID — After several forfeited matches, the Blue Bomber boys and Chief girls each came out on top in their matchup.
Hunter Provost notched the only win for the Saranac boys, beating Tucker Jakobe, 7-5 and 6-3.
Lake Placid won the other two singles matches by forfeit.
In doubles, the Blue Bombers team of Tristan Spotts and Simon Thill beat out Hunter Devins and Collin Clancy, and Lake Placid also won the No. 2 doubles match by forfeit.
On the girls’ side, the Chiefs swept the singles matches, with Cara Hudson, Malanie Megliore and Molly Lynch all winning, with Lynch’s win coming in a tight 7-5 victory in the third set against Elsie Fitzsimmons.
The Blue Bombers then took both doubles matches, the No. 2 match win coming via forfeit.
—
Boys
Lake Placid 4, Saranac 1
Singles
No. 1- Provost (SCS) def. Jakobe, 7-5, 6-3.
No. 2- Lake Placid won by forfeit.
No. 3- Lake Placid won by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Sports and Thill (LP) def. Devins and Clancy, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2- Lake Placid won by forfeit.
Girls
Saranac 3, Lake Placid 2
Singles
No. 1- Meyers (SCS) def. Hudson, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Parker (SCS) def. Megliore 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3- Lynch (SCS) def. Fitzsimmons, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5.
Doubles
No. 1- Chase and Bearce (LP) def. Carter and Paquette, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2- Lake Placid won by forfeit.
NCCS 5, SCHROON LAKE 0
NCCS 4, SCHROON LAKE 1
SCHROON LAKE — The Cougars roared to a decisive victory over the Wildcats with dominant performances from the boys and girls.
Ryan O’Donnell and Reid LaValley won their singles matches for Northeastern Clinton with no set getting closer than 6-1.
Owen Roberts and Darren Dubois won their doubles match against Schroon Lake’s Trey Pratt and Christian Gratto, 6-3 and 6-2.
The No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles matches both went to the Cougars by forfeit.
For the girls, Anna Maisonville notched the Wildcats only win of the day, beating Bryn Sample, 6-1 and 6-0.
Maggie Sample won the No. 2 singles match for Northeastern Clinton, beating Emma Haneman, and the Cougars were awarded the third singles match by forfeit.
In doubles, Northeastern Clinton’s duos of Callie Racine and Brooke Mulverhill and Cameron Foley and Laci Roberts each took victories in their matchups.
–
Boys
Northeastern Clinton 5, Schroon Lake 0
Singles
No. 1- O’Donnell (NCCS) def. Yarosh, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- LaValley (NCCS) def. Higgens, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3- NCCS won by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Roberts and DuBois(NCCS) def. Pratt and Gratto, 6-3, 6-2
No. 2- NCCS won by forfeit.
–
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 4, Schroon Lake 1
Singles
No. 1- Maisonville (SL) def. B. Sample (NCCS), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- M. Sample (NCCS) def. Haneman, 6-4, 7-5.
No. 3- NCCS won by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Foley and L. Roberts (NCCS) def. Hayden and Gereau, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 2- Racine and Mulverhill (NCCS) def. Prikryl and Frasier, 6-0, 7-5.
