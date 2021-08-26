Spectators permitted at Plattsburgh State sporting events

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh State will allow spectators to attend its home 2021 fall athletic contests, which includes the sports of men's and women's soccer; women's volleyball; women's tennis; and men's and women's cross country. This policy is subject to change depending on the course of the pandemic.
Individuals who are unvaccinated are required to have a mask or face covering readily available on their person (e.g., around neck) when on campus outdoors and to put on their mask or face covering when it is not feasible to maintain physical/social distancing measures (i.e., at least six feet of separation between others). Until further notice, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask indoors; this includes at all times during women's volleyball matches in Memorial Hall.
Spectators are subject to the COVID-19-related rules and regulations of the host institution for away contests.
