BOLTON — Noah Spaulding and Ryan Woods combined to no-hit Bolton/Schroon Lake, Thursday, in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference baseball.
Spaulding threw a sparkling six innings and punched out 13 batters for Crown Point in a 6-1 victory.
Woods came in and shut the door for the Panthers and recorded two more strikeouts.
"(We) appeared to have broken up the no-hitter in the second with a double, however, on appeal, the runner was called out for failing to touch first base," Bolton/Schroon Lake coach Mark Andrejkovics said.
Isiah Pekley notched eight strikeouts of his own for Bolton/Schroon Lake.
Tristan Carey, Thomas Woods, Evan Carey and Reese Pertak all had two base knocks for the winners, and Woods and Carey both drove in two runs.
Crown Point 6, Bolton/Schroon Lake 1
CP 102 012 0 — 6 8 0
B/SL 100 000 0 — 1 0 4
Spaulding, Woods (7) and Carey. Pelkey, Dumoulin (6) and Wiktorko. WP- Spaulding. LP- Pelkey. 2B- Spaulding (CP), E. Carey (CP).
CVAC
AUSABLE VALLEY 14
TICONDEROGA 2
AUSABLE FORKS — For the first time since 2010, the Patriots topped the Sentinels.
The Patriots' Spencer Daby recorded three hits, and Austin Mattila, Eli Snow and David Butler all had two base knocks.
"We have played some good games with Ticonderoga over the years, but it’s been a long, long drought since that last win in 2010," AuSable Valley coach Randy Douglas said.
"I’m so very happy for our kids as they have worked very, very hard in practice. My assistant coach Andrew Bombard has worked extremely hard in teaching our kids to cut down their swings and to concentrate on just making contact to make things happen.
"Today his teaching paid off as we had 12 hits. I'm so happy for our kids and our AuSable Valley baseball program. Austin Matilla and Aidan Lopez both pitched extremely well for us tonight."
AuSable Valley 14, Ticonderoga 2
TCS 100 001 0 — 2 3 4
AVCS 221 504 X — 14 11 1
Stonitsch, Perron (4), Gijanto (6) and Montalbano and Gijanto (6). Matilla, Lopez (4) and Lamountain. WP- Matilla. LP- Stonitsch. 2B- Lopez (AVCS), Dubay (AVCS), Daby (AVCS).
SARANAC LAKE 10
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm got out to a hot start and held a 9-0 lead after three frames before adding on one more insurance run in the fourth.
Will Woodruff powered Saranac Lake with a triple and two singles, and Cedar Rivers added a double and two singles.
Brady Roberts chipped in two more singles for the Red Storm, and he picked up the pitching win with 10 strikeouts.
Matthew Boulrice and William Thume both doubled for two of the Bobcats' three hits, and Boulrice punched out seven Saranac Lake batters on the mound.
Saranac Lake 10, Northern Adirondack 1
NAC 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
SLCS 324 100 X — 10 12 2
Boulrice, Warren (4) and Lambert. Roberts, Warner (5) and Clark. WP- Roberts. LP- Boulrice. 2B- Rivers (SLCS), Boulrice (NAC), Thume (NAC). 3B- Woodruff (SLCS).
LAKE PLACID 8
MORIAH 5
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers jumped out to a hot start with five runs in the bottom of the first, but the Vikings responded with five of their own in the next frame.
From there, Lake Placid took over.
Matt Brandes went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, three runs scored and three stolen bags for the Blue Bombers.
Eben Daby added two hits and three RBIs, and the Lake Placid pitching was on point, combining for 12 strikeouts.
PJ Colby registered the pitching win, and Brandes notched the save.
Mark Maye finished with two hits, including a double, for Moriah.
Lake Placid 8, Moriah 5
Moriah 050 000 0 — 5 3 3
LP 500 201 X — 8 9 2
Langey, Sargent (4) and Maye. Jordon, Colby (3), Brandes (6) and Ledwith. WP- Colby. LP- Sargent. SV- Brandes. 2B- Brandes (LP), Maye (MCS).
BEEKMANTOWN 14
SARANAC 2
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles scored early and often and finished with 14 hits and 14 runs.
John LaPorte recorded three hits, including a double, while Zach LaPier added three singles for Beekmantown.
Winning pitcher Steven Bronson contributed two hits, as did Anthony Marion who hit a double and single.
Bronson, an eighth-grader, pitched four innings of scoreless relief to pick up his first varsity win.
"Senior John LaPorte had a great, all-around game," Beekmantown coach Dave Manney said. "Steven Bronson took over for LaPorte on the mound in the fourth inning and pitched well to close out the game."
Justin Bedard, Zach Rainville, Ethan Barnes and Matt Faville all had two hits for the Chiefs.
Beekmantown 14, Saranac 2
Saranac 011 000 0 — 2 11 3
BCS 408 020 X — 14 14 2
Rainville, Faville (3) and Spaulding. LaPorte, Bronson (4) and Tetreault. WP- Bronson. LP- Rainville. 2B- Faville (SCS), LaPorte (BCS), Marion (BCS).
