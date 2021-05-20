SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Teams ready to make up for canceled 2020 season

PLATTSBURGH — Last season's Section VII softball season saw some teams get a week of practice in before the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a standstill.
That makes this season that much sweeter as all squads in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference and Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference are ready for a competitive and enjoyable 2021 campaign.
CVAC
AUSABLE VALLEY
Patriots coach Lyndale Nephew said her team has plenty of heart and a desire to make things happen.
AuSable Valley has seven seniors who bring a great amount of leadership and chemistry to the whole team.
"Seniors Sophie Rennie and Hailey Tender will control the middle infield," Nephew said. "Senior Jordyn Pelkey and junior Shea Durgan will maintain our corners. Our outfield will consist of seniors Reanna Prentiss, Koree Stillwell and Emma Crowningshield. Managing the circle will be senior Abby Sawyer and sophomore Haley Hickey. Behind the plate, we have Sara Richards catching. These girls have strong chemistry and push each other to succeed."
The remainder of the Patriots' roster has a lot of newcomers who will be counted on to work hard and have a willingness to learn and excell.
—
Players lost
Madison Campbell.
Players returning
Reanna Prentiss, Koree Stillwell, Jordyn Pelkey, Abby Sawyer, Sophie Rennie, Hailey Tender, Emma Crowningshield, Shea Durgan.
Newcomers
Jillian Bezio, Jenna Stanley, Emily Fisher, Sierra Bronson, Emma Greene, Sara Richards, Haley Hickey, Bailey Peck, Addie Stanley.
BEEKMANTOWN
Eagles coach Kate Duprey said her team’s biggest strength is pitching depth.
“We have three pitchers who have a lot of experience,” Duprey said. “A big challenge we've had in recent years is managing our pitchers' arms.”
Beekmantown will look to get back up to speed after a long layoff and short preseason with most of the team not playing off-season softball.
“It's hard to say where we expect to end up since we missed an entire season, however, we feel we'll be competitive,” Duprey said. “We're just excited to get back on the field and return to some sort of normalcy.”
—
Players lost
Sarah Lagree, Jillian Martin, Anna Drapeau, Bailey Carter, Jhenna Trombley.
Players returning
Aleyah Lafountain, Emma McCasland, Isabella Brown, Brooke Ruest, Nataly Wood, Sophia King.
Newcomers
Kiera Regan, Brenna Mulvaney, Macayla Scofield, Faith Whitney, Margaret LaBarge.
LAKE PLACID
The Blue Bombers have a nice balance on the roster with seven returners and six newcomers.
“Our experience should help us as the season progresses,” Lake Placid coach Greg Hayes said. “Early season will be tough after nobody playing for two years.”
Hayes added that hitting early in the season will be a bit tough after the long layoff and shortened preseason.
—
Players lost
Shannon Bentley, Eliza Barney, Ireland Preston, Brooke Paries.
Players returning
Grace Crawford, Natalie Tavares, Danaya Patterson, Dariana Patterson, Chelsea Moore, Brooklyn Huffman, Emma Adragna.
Newcomers
Maddie Herzog, Bailey Smith, Aubrey Hayes, Kiera Levitt, Nadia Phillip, Reid Pedu.
MORIAH
The Vikings enter the season with nine returners accompanied by four newcomers.
Moriah coach Billie Joe Simpson said her team has versatility but does lack some experience.
“I think this season will be a learning experience for all of the teams,” Simpson said.
“With COVID ending our season with only a week in of practice, I think there will be a lot of learning taking place. Should be fun season, and I am just happy the girls get to play this year.”
—
Players lost
Alayna Bennett, Cassidy Rushby, Lily Williams.
Players returning
Emma Hayes, Emily Gangi, Gwen Eichen, Kiyanna Stockwell, Serena Beeman, Paige Towns, Sammie Arthur, Kayla Clark, Erica Anderson.
Newcomers
Lily Fields, Jillian Eichen, Hannah Slattery, Sarah Shoobe.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
The Cougars have just one returner and 10 newcomers.
Northeastern Clinton coach Carrie McComb said her squad will be looking to surprise some teams with their youth and hopes all the fresh faces can get up to speed at the varsity level.
“We will have some team speed and quickness on the bases,” McComb said.
“Our youth can be viewed as a strength as they are eager and have the willingness to learn.”
—
Players lost
Brinley LaFountain, Kya McComb, Kelsey Gamache, Sarah Grenon.
Players returning
Brooke Basmajian.
Newcomers
Kenadie McComb, Keragen Oliver, Myah Creller, Isabella Deso, Paige Bourgeois, Alyssa Savage, Michaela Bresnahan, Desiree Dubois, Bailee LaFountain, Rachel Letourneau.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
Bobcats coach Dennis LaBarge said Anika Knight, Emily Vanvalkenburg and Rhylee Poupore bring varsity experience to the team and will be counted on to be leaders.
Northern Adirondack will welcome back Madalyn Seguin and Emma Rabideau after injuries sidelined them two years ago
“We have some good, young talent with Abby Peryea, Mackenna LaBarge along with Isabella and Hallie Gilmore jumping to the varsity team,” Dennis LaBarge said.
The Bobcats will look to gain experience throughout the season and improve their team defense.
“We are just happy to be playing softball,” Dennis LaBarge said. “Our goal is to work hard on our defense and improve every day with our softball skills and knowledge and be ready to play good softball for the end of season tournament.”
—
Players lost
Kira LaBarge, Anna Brown, Brynne Gilmore.
Players returning
Anika Knight, Emily VanValkenburg, Rhylee Poupore.
Newcomers
Madalyn Seguin, Emma Rabideau, Allie Barber, Mackenna LaBarge, Isabella Gilmore, Abby Peryea, Hallie Gilmore.
PERU
Nighthawks' coach Amie Marshall said her team's strengths are pitching and defense.
"We hope to be competitive in conference play," Marshall said.
"I believe the teams in our conference will be competitive and games will be close this year. With such a compact season and not playing last year, I believe any team can come out on top."
Emily Beattie, Kayleigh Jackson and Bri Brousseau will be counted on as Peru's returners.
—
Players lost
Saryah Durgan, Lauren Clary.
Players returning
Emily Beattie, Kayleigh Jackson, Bri Brousseau.
Newcomers
Aoife Lawliss, Kallie Poirier, Abby Bruce, Selena Ramos, Natalie Miner, Rachel Madore, Isabella Sypek, Tynicia Hendrix, Mia Marino.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
Pitching, catching and defense up the middle are what Hornet co-coaches Cindy and Joe McMahon said were some of Plattsburgh’s top strengths.
The Hornets won the Section VII Class B championship in 2019.
This season, Plattsburgh lacks overall experience but hopes to have a competitive season.
The Hornets have six returners and five newcomers.
—
Players lost
Grace McMahon, Abbi Crahan, Ella Rascoe.
Players returning
Amanda Vaughn, Calli Fitzwater, Alyssa Hemingway, Lauren Baker, Allison Crahan, Bella Miller.
Newcomers
Madalyn Fuller, Lily Duquette, Emma Whalen, Mackenzie Lawfer, Allison Bedard.
SARANAC
The Chiefs have eight returners who will be counted on to contribute in many ways and two newcomers joining the mix.
Saranac coach Sam Campbell said there’s plenty of experience in the returning players he has, but a 10-player roster certainly creates a lack of numbers.
“We hope to be able to play with the teams in our division,” Campbell said.
—
Players lost
Emma Goslin, Mikayla St. Louis, Cali Gebo.
Players returning
Allison Garman, Payton Couture, Skyler Staley, Tori Wells, Aislyn Liberty, Olivia Davis, Hailee Liberty.
Newcomers
Olivia Benjamin, McKenna Macomber.
SARANAC LAKE
The Red Storm have just two returners and a bunch of newcomers.
“This team has really shown cohesiveness, even in the first week,” Saranac Lake coach Alexis Megliore said. “This is an athletic group with unlimited potential, and I look forward to establishing an aggressive offense right off the bat.”
Returner Karlie Goetz and Kylee Meyer will share time in the circle, and Amya Hurteau will return for one last season at third base, Megliore said.
“It's going to be a learning season for both my players and myself, and we are looking forward to having fun, trying our hardest and seeing how we compete this season,” Megliore said. “I believe that once we play a few games, and settle into a normal schedule, we will have a competitive squad.”
—
Players lost
Katie Gay, Madie Gay, Annabelle Bombard, Meagan O'Brien, Caylen Skiff, Mecalyn Sousa, Shea Woods.
Players returning
Amya Hurteau, Karlie Goetz.
Newcomers
Raechel Villani, Alexis Johnson, Samantha Cleator, Sydney Leeret, Marley Small, Faith Warner, Tailor Whitson, Kylee Meyer, Payton Barry.
TICONDEROGA
The Sentinels have a young roster with just two returners, but four of the first-year players were brought up on Ticonderoga's sectional championship team in 2019.
"We are an inexperienced team due to the pandemic but hope to be competitive within the league on a nightly basis," Ticonderoga coach Eric Mullen said.
"In order to be successful, we will need to play solid defense behind our pitchers and stay focused throughout the entire game."
Anna Whitman and Jade Charboneau are the lone returners.
—
Players lost
Samantha Montville, Vivian Porter.
Players returning
Anna Whitman, Jade Charboneau.
Newcomers
Molly Price, Kailey LaCourse, Adriana Borho, Lorelei Leerkes, Andrea Paige, Jade Fraiser, Kennedy Davis, Lizzie Rich, Sophia Dorsett, Cassidy Mattison.
MVAC
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE
The entire Bolton/Schroon Lake team is new to the varsity level. Some played a bit last year but only got a week in of practice before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“This is a great group of girls who have become a cohesive group that communicates well on the field and is very coachable,” Bolton/Schroon Lake coach Melanie Persons said.
“They have a great work ethic and are very determined to be successful. Things are really starting to come together for us and our team and individual strengths are really starting to develop nicely.”
Look for Riley Smith and Alison Baker to control the corners of the infield, Ila Hubert to patrol short, Maddy Monahan to handle center field duties, and Jane Trowbridge and Skyler Scott to be the team’s pitcher-catcher duo.
Persons said the team will need to work out some kinks at the plate and get the ball in play more and is very happy to get the season underway.
—
Players lost
None.
Players returning
None.
Newcomers
Skyler Scott, Jane Trowbridge, Maddy Monahan, Ila Hubert, Riley Smith, Brittany Mieras, Julia Laperle, Alison Baker, Brianna Barett, Saige Shaughnessy, Hailee Emertt.
BOQUET VALLEY
The Griffins come into 2021 with a lot of returners as well as some fresh faces.
Boquet Valley coach Jim Monty said there’s plenty of speed and athleticism on the roster, which will be seeing some younger players placed in critical positions.
“We hope to be competitive and improve as the season progresses,” said Monty, who expects some good competition within the conference.
—
Players lost
None.
Players returning
Anna Burdo, Brianna Cornwright, Abby Carlson, Abby Monty, Abbey Schwoebel, Sadie Thompson, Madison Kirkby, Elizabeth Hickey.
Newcomers
Skylar Bisselle, Ella King, Alessia Caputo, Alaina Denton, Abby Lindsay, Scarlett Behm.
CHAZY
Olivia McLennan, Catherine Langlois and Emily Dufour-Woznicki are the Eagles’ returners and will be providing a good leadership core first-year coach Cory Thompson is counting on.
“Our team will work hard to be at the top of our game come sectional time,” Thompson said. “With a solid core of senior leaders, this team will work to improve at every practice.”
Chazy hopes its hitting combined with disciplined base running and composure on the field will lead to success.
“We have not played a game in over two years,” Thompson said. “With a shortened season this year, it will take some time to get back to full force.”
—
Players lost
None.
Players returning
Olivia McLennan, Catherine Langlois, Emily Dufour-Woznicki.
Newcomers
Emma Smith, Annika Lizardi, Kaelen Billow, Maggie Blair, Hadley Lucas, Katana Coon, Camdyn Mayo, Sequoia McChesney, Amelia Smith, Katie Demers.
CROWN POINT
The Panthers are rebuilding, Crown Point coach Mike Ross said, and have plenty of youngsters getting valuable playing time for the future.
Ross enters his 21st year coaching the Panthers.
Crown Point has no returning starters, but the 19-player roster will be making the most of this season and hoping to gain experience in multiple facets.
—
Players lost
Mia Pertak, Sydney Gould.
Players returning
Lilli Peters, Celia Peters, Eleanor Harmon, Kristen DuShane, Lauren Kimball, Sarah McIntosh, Madison Munson.
Newcomers
Kaitlin Ross, Makenna Munson, Rylee Rafferty, Marissa Duprey, Julianne Swan, Riley Greenon, Avalisa Peters, Kristalyn Collins, Gabriel Mazotte, Morgan Hurlburt, MandyJo Ross, Victoria Cole.
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE
Indian Lake/Long Lake coach Katie Connell said her team’s youth can be viewed as a strength as well as a weakness.
“This will very much be a building year for us finding what each players’ roll will be on the team and where they perform best in field,” Connell said. “With most of our players being sophomores, it will give them an opportunity to grow together as a team.”
Emily DeShaw is the only returner, and there are 12 newcomers joining her.
“While we have room to grow, we have a lot of girls that are first-time varsity players,” Connell said. “Going over rules and creating a deeper understanding for the game will be one of our main focuses this year.”
—
Players lost
Callie Roberts.
Players returning
Emily DeShaw.
Newcomers
Alexis Jackson, Marilla Liddle, Annalise Penrose, Haylie Puterko, Charlotte Liddle, Anna Strader, Olivia Zumpano, Sophie Black, Makenzi Keller, Ravyn Sotomayor, Sofia Lamos, Fanny Lamos.
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA
Johnsburg/Minerva has just 11 players, but coach Bruce McGinn says he has a hardworking team that should be in the hunt.
The squad will be looking to build off a 13-3 record from 2019.
McGinn has a sparkling 192-38 record in 16 years of coaching what is now a merged team of Johnsburg/Minerva.
—
Players lost
None.
Players returning
Jennie Allen, Phoebe Glover, Aileen Stevens, Kate Wimberly, Molly Deshesky, Hannah McNally.
Newcomers
Julie Morris, Lainey Freebern, Melissa Bibby, Kamran Calvert, Mackenzie Mulligan.
WELLS
The Indians have a small 10-player roster, but Wells coach Ed Pruden said there’s plenty of team enthusiasm.
Alexis Brooks, Sierra Litts and Isabel Simola are the Indians’ returners.
Pruden said this will be a learning year for Wells.
—
Players lost
None.
Players returning
Alexis Brooks, Sierra Litts, Isabel Simola.
Newcomers
Sarah Smith, Sophia Cerbo, Layla Rust, Emma Hoffman, Macy Orr, Hally Welch, Isabella Greco.
WILLSBORO
The Warriors welcome back Bella Harrison and Desiree Cassavaugh to the team in addition to seven newcomers.
"Our team is a very close-knit group of girls, which results in them playing really well together," Willsboro coach Kyli Miller said.
Miller enters her first year at the helm of the Warriors after coaching the modified team two years ago.
—
Players lost
Lilly Nolette, Kira Crowningshield, Samantha Harrison, Kelsey Reynolds.
Players returning
Bella Harrison, Desiree Cassavaugh.
Newcomers
Lexi Nolette, Cleo Lobdell, Emma Becker, Gabby Marble, Lacey Nolette, Emily Mitchell, McKinley Belzile.
Editor's note: The Press-Republican did not receive a preseason coaching from from Keene.
