BEEKMANTOWN — Olivia Davis set the tone early, and Sydney Myers recorded a hat trick to lead Saranac to a 4-1 win against Beekmantown in girls Northern Soccer League play, Monday.
Davis scored just 2:03 into the first half, and the Chiefs started to roll from there.
Myers scored a bit past the midway mark of the first and a bit before the midway mark of the second.
Kiera Regan netted the lone goal for the Eagles before Myers completed her hat trick with 4:36 to play.
Grace Damiani finished with three saves for Saranac.
Macayla Scofield (12) and Maria Lyons (5) combined for 17 stops in the Beekmantown nets.
"Macayla Scofield had a really good night in goal for Beekmantown, and Sydney Myers played well for Saranac," Eagles coach Jon Chapman said.
Brenna Ducatte and Raegan Mulverhill both assisted once apiece on Myers' tallies.
—
Saranac 4, Beekmantown 1
SCS 2 2 — 4
BCS 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, SCS, Davis, 2:03. 2, SCS, Myers (Mulverhill), 26:10.
Second half- 3, SCS, Myers, 17:05. 4, BCS, Regan, 24:58. 5, SCS, Myers (Ducatte), 35:24.
Shots- Saranac, 23-8.
Saves- Damiani, SCS, 3. Scofield (12), Lyons (5), BCS, 17.
AUSABLE VALLEY 2
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 0
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots did all their damage in the second half thanks to goals from Kate Knapp and Lydia Bruno.
Jillian Bezio picked up assists on both of the markers.
Jasmyne Allen turned in an eight-save clean sheet for AuSable Valley, and Emma Whalen made seven stops in the Hornet nets.
—
AuSable Valley 2, Plattsburgh High 0
PHS 0 0 — 0
AVC 0 2 — 2
Second half- 1, AVC, Knapp (Bezio), 2:03. 2, AVC, Bruno (Bezio), 19:00.
Shots- AuSable Valley, 12-10.
Saves- Whalen, PHS, 7. Allen, AVC, 8.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 7
TICONDEROGA 1
TICONDEROGA — MacKenna LaBarge, Alexis Belrose and Ashlyn Seguin all found the back of the net twice in the Bobcats' victory, and Abigail Peryea added one goal for good measure.
Isabella Gilmore notched five saves to help propel Northern Adirondack to the victory.
Lizzie Rich made 10 saves on a busy night in net for the Sentinels.
Maddy Hubbard tallied Ticonderoga's lone goal off an assist from Laura Grinnell.
—
Northern Adirondack 7, Ticonderoga 1
NAC 3 4 — 7
TCS 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, NAC, LaBarge (Belrose), 3:55. 2, NAC, Seguin, 9:51. 3, NAC, Belrose (Magoon), 16:25. 4, TCS, Hubbard (Grinnell), 22:43.
Second half- 5, NAC, Belrose (Seguin), 2:59. 6, NAC, LaBarge (Peryea), 13:35. 7, NAC, Seguin (LaBarge), 31:42. 8, NAC, Peryea (LaBarge), 34:55.
Shots- Northern Adirondack, 17-7.
Saves- Gilmore, NAC, 5. Rich, TCS, 10.
PERU 7
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC LAKE — Hannah Meyers went off for four goals to lead the Nighthawks to a big win.
Isabella Sypek, Abby Phillips and Aoife Lawliss all found the back of the net once to boost Peru.
"Peru played an aggressive game and capitalized on their chances," Red Storm coach Jason Wamsganz said.
Tynicia Hendrix recorded the six-save shutout, and Karlie Goetz (8) and Emma Wood (7) combined for 15 saves in the Saranac Lake nets.
—
Peru 7, Saranac Lake 0
PCS 3 4 — 7
SLC 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, PCS, Meyers (Garrow), 14:00. 2, PCS, Sypek, 16:00. 3, PCS, Meyers, 24:00.
Second half- 4, PCS, Phillips (Lawliss), 8:00. 5, PCS, Meyers (Hendrix), 10:00. 6, PCS, Meyers, 15:00. 7, PCS, Lawliss, 31:00.
Shots- Peru, 16-8.
Saves- Hendrix, PCS, 6. Wood (7), Goetz (8), SL, 15.
MORIAH 6
SETON CATHOLIC 0
PLATTSBURGH — Allie Huchro scored 38 seconds into the match, and that ended up setting the tone for a good day for the Vikings.
Amelia Kazlo went on to record a hat trick to lead the way for Moriah, and Erica Anderson and Hillary Jacques also scored once.
"We struggled keeping possession of the ball tonight," Knights coach Ariel Masten said. "Our passes weren’t there, and we couldn’t get into a steady rhythm as a team. Hopefully we can put this game behind us and prepare for the rest of the games we have this week."
Hannah Gaddor pitched a seven-stop shutout to anchor the Vikings.
Allisyn Johnston saved seven shots for Seton Catholic.
—
Moriah 6, Seton Catholic 0
MCS 3 3 — 6
SCC 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, MCS, Huchro (Slattery), 0:38. 2, MCS, Jacques (Shaw), 12:05. 3, MCS, Kazlo (Anderson), 30:15.
Second half- 4, MCS, Kazlo (Towns), 13:00. 5, MCS, Kazlo (Shoobe), 19:27. 6, MCS, Anderson, 34:07.
Shots- Moriah, 13-7.
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 7. Johnston, SCC, 7.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 1
WELLS 0 (OT)
SCHROON LAKE — It was Senior Night for Schroon Lake/Newcomb, and the seniors got a special win.
Kayli Hayden scored at the 8:51 mark of the second overtime to send Schroon Lake/Newcomb home happy.
Alyssa Arnold earned the 10-save shutout, and Bridgett Allen made 14 saves for the Indians.
—
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 1, Wells 0 (OT)
WCS 0 0 0 0 — 0
SL/N 0 0 0 1 — 1
Second overtime- 1, SL/N, Hayden, 8:51.
Shots- Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 29-13.
Saves- Allen, WCS, 14. Arnold, SL/N, 10.
LAKE PLACID 2
BOQUET VALLEY 1 (OT)
WESTPORT — Dariana Patterson evened the score for the Blue Bombers in the second half, and when overtime came around, she won the game.
Her second marker of the game off an assist from Kiera Levitt proved to be the difference.
"Dariana Patterson was tough to contain," Griffins coach Paul Buehler said. "Lake Placid played a tough team game. I am very proud of my girls as they had no subs for 100 minutes and played hard until the end."
Claire Reynolds, thanks to an assist from Jaden Bettis, helped give Boquet Valley the initial lead.
Brooklyn Huffman saved 10 shots for the Blue Bombers, and Ella Lobdell accounted for 15 saves in the Griffin nets.
—
Lake Placid 2, Boquet Valley 1 (OT)
LP 0 1 1 0 — 2
BV 1 0 0 0 — 1
First half- 1, BV, Reynolds (Bettis), no time provided.
Second half- 2, LP, Dar. Patterson, no time provided.
Overtime- 3, LP, Dar. Patterson (Levitt), no time provided.
Shots- Lake Placid, 19-14.
Saves- Huffman, LP, 10. Lobdell, BV, 15.
BOYS
CHAZY 5
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 1
NEWCOMB — Peter LaBarge and Luke Moser both scored two goals, and Reagan Dudyak added a marker to lift the Eagles to the victory.
Isiah Pelkey notched the lone marker for Schroon Lake/Newcomb.
LaBarge added three assists, while Moser had two helpers.
Zane Stevens came away with three saves in the Chazy nets, and Wyatt Carniglia finished with 12 saves for Schroon Lake/Newcomb.
—
Chazy 5, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 1
CCRS 2 3 — 5
SL/N 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, CCRS, Labarge (Moser), no time provided. 2, CCRS, Dudyak (Labarge), no time provided.
Second half- 3, CCRS, Moser (Labarge), no time provided. 4, SL/N, Pelkey (Lamos), no time provided. 5, CCRS, Labarge (Moser), no time provided. 6, CCRS, Moser (Labarge), no time provided.
Shots- Chazy, 20-12.
Saves- Stevens, CCRS, 3. Carniglia, SL/N, 12.
WILLSBORO 7
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 0
WILLSBORO — Ethan Leibeck, Justin Joslyn and Hunter Meachem all tallied twice in the big win for the Warriors.
Everett Cassavaugh added a goal on a night six players recorded one or more points.
Willsboro held the Orange to no shots with the defense clicking.
Joey Brothers was busy in goal for Indian Lake/Long Lake with 19 saves.
—
Willsboro 7, Indian Lake/Long Lake 0
ILLL 0 0 — 0
WICS 3 4 — 7
First half- 1, WICS, E. Leibeck (Joslyn), 4:15. 2, WICS, Joslyn, 12:08. 3, WICS, Cassavaugh, 15:38.
Second half- 4, WICS, Joslyn (Lee), 7:20. 5, WICS, Meachem (C. Leibeck), 18:00. 6, WICS, E. Leibeck (Walker), 24:42. 7, WICS, Meachem (Cassavaugh), 34:22.
Shots- Willsboro, 26-0.
Saves- Brothers, ILLL, 19. Jaquish, WICS, 0.
SATURDAY
GIRLS
CHAZY 3
TICONDEROGA 0
TICONDEROGA — The Eagles got three different goal scorers in a victory over the Sentinels.
Lexi Clark opened the scoring early in the game, scoring off a Sam Gonyo pass at the 6:16 mark. That would be it for first-half scoring.
The Eagles’ Ava McAuliffe then doubled the Chazy lead at the 22:36 mark of the second half, converting a Lily Pratt pass. Abby Huchro put the cherry on top with a goal at 36:12 to make the final score 3-0 in favor of the Eagles.
Lizzie Rich stopped 13 shots in net for Ticonderoga in the loss, while her Chazy counterpart, Tess Blair, made seven stops in her shutout victory.
—
Chazy 3, Ticonderoga 0
Chazy 1 2 — 3
Ticonderoga 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, CCRS, Clark (Gonyo), 6:16.
Second half- 2, CCRS, McAuliffe (Pratt), 22:36. 3, CCRS, Huchro (Langlois), 36:12.
Shots- CCRS, 16-8.
Saves- Blair, CCRS, 7. Rich, TCS, 13.
NON-DIVISION
AUSABLE VALLEY 5
WHITEHALL 0
CLINTONVILLE — A first-half offensive explosion from Addie Stanley springboarded the Patriots to a victory over Whitehall.
Stanley opened the scoring unassisted just 5:24 into the game, followed by a penalty kick goal from Jill Bezio at 19:30.
Stanley added another unassisted goal at the 31:45 mark before Jenna Stanley tallied the team’s fourth goal just under 30 seconds later.
Addie then completed her hat trick at 36:13, AuSable Valley’s final goal in the game.
—
AuSable Valley 5, Whitehall 0
Whitehall 0 0 — 0
Ausable Valley 5 0 — 0
First half- 1, AVCS, A. Stanley, 5:24. 2, AVCS, Bezio, PK, 19:30. 3, AVCS, A. Stanley, 31:45. 4, J. Stanley (Knapp), 32:13. 5, AVCS, A. Stanley (Bezio), 36:13.
Second half- No scoring.
Shots- AVCS, 30-4.
Saves- Allen, AVCS, 3. Not provided, Whitehall, 22.
FRIDAY
BOYS
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 6
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC LAKE — Reid LaValley led the way for the Cougars with a goal and three assists in a decisive victory over the Red Storm.
The Northeastern Clinton squad got goals from James Wells and Marcus Bedard to take a 2-0 lead into the second half.
Then the Cougars rattled off four goals in the second frame, with goals coming from Winfred Simpson, LaValley, Ryan Johnston and Blake Chevalier.
Goalkeeper Kenny Lawless stopped 16 shots for the Red Storm in the loss.
—
Northeastern Clinton 6, Saranac Lake 0
Northeastern Clinton 2 4 — 6
Saranac Lake 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, NCCS, Wells (Bedard). 2, NCCS, Bedard (LaValley).
Second half- 3, NCCS, Simpson (LaValley). 4, NCCS, LaValley (Brown). 5, NCCS, Johnston (Brown). 6, NCCS, Chevalier (LaValley).
Shots- NCCS, 25-12.
Saves- Lawless, SL, 16. Letourneau, NCCS, 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.