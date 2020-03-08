Smith powers Plattsburgh to victory

HENNIKER, N.H. – Sophomore attackman Dilon Smith continued a hot offensive streak, notching a career record 10-point performance in the Cardinal men's lacrosse team's 20-7 non-conference win over New England College Saturday.
His seven goals and three assists were good for third-most in a single game in program history, while his seven goals are tied for the fourth-most in a single game in program history. He now leads the State University of New York Athletic Conference in points, with 18, and ranks second in the conference in goals with 11.
Plattsburgh rises to 2-1 overall with the win.
Attackman Connor Wolff opened the scoring for the Cardinals 5:45 into the contest on a pass from midfielder Kevin Litchauer, while New England College answered with a goal from attackman/midfielder Patrick Storie less than two minutes later. That wound up being the final goal of the first quarter, as the two teams were tied at 1-all through 15 minutes of play.
Plattsburgh broke the game open with a 10-goal second quarter, including Smith scoring three consecutive goals in a span of less than five minutes.
New England College's attackman Connor Smith broke up the run with a goal 3:27 before the intermission before the Cardinals ended the half with four unanswered goals to take an 11-2 halftime advantage.
Plattsburgh had a 16-4 cushion through three quarters of play.
The Cardinals finished with the upper hand in shots (53-36), while both teams scooped up 29 ground balls.
Plattsburgh went 6-for-10 on extra-man opportunities, while the Pilgrims were scoreless on six chances with the extra man.
The Cardinals finished the day with a 17-for-28 performance on face-offs.
Beyond Dilon Smith, Kevin Litchauer and Connor Wolff each posted six points on two goals and four assists, while Stephen Kane scored three times.
Christian Bassi made 13 saves while allowing six goals in 52:52 of action to earn the win for Plattsburgh. Freshman goalie Killian Shea-Smith and junior goalie Kyle Dodge played the remainder of the game in goal.
Shea-Smith, who made his first collegiate appearance, made one save, while Dodge stopped two shots.
New England College had two goalies combine for 17 saves in the loss.
