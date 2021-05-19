Smith leads Peru to sweep of AuSable

PERU — Peru moved to 5-0 on the year after beating AuSable Valley 6-0 in its Champlain Valley Athletic Conference golf match, Wednesday.
The Nighthawks’ Keegan Smith owned the low score on the day with 38.
Peru’s Brady O’Connell secured his first win on the season, beating AuSable Valley’s Jasmyne Allen, 53-55. Liam Clark, Jacob Bechard and Dominik Nuzzo each had their low scores on the year, shooting 40, 41 and 42, respectively.
Grant Weerts’ 47 in his loss to Bechard was the low score on the day for the Patriots.
—
Peru 6, AuSable Valley 0
No. 1- Smith (PCS) def. Thomas (AVCS), 38-50.
No. 2- Bechard (PCS) def. Weerts (AVCS), 41-47.
No. 3- Nuzzo (PCS) def. Bushey (AVCS), 42-58.
No. 4- Clark (PCS) def. Goodman (AVCS), 40-61.
No. 5- Mero (PCS) def. Eaton (AVCS), 46-59.
No. 6- O’Connell (PCS) def. Allen (AVCS), 53-55.
MORIAH 3.5
PLATTSBURGH 2.5
MORIAH — Thomas Clarke led Moriah to a close 3.5-2.5 win over Plattsburgh High with a 35 to secure medalist honors.
Logan Gilbo and Nick Winters also got wins for the Vikings, shooting 42 and 48, respectively, while Moriah’s Dieter Olcott halved his match with Mikey Trombley, 49-49.
Cohen Fitzwater held the low score for the Hornets with 48.
Plattsburgh’s Hayden Colburn took his match against Collin Provoncha, winning 50-55.
—
Moriah 3.5, Plattsburgh 2.5
No. 1- Clarke (MCS) def. Ovios (PHS), 35-50.
No. 2- Gilbo (MCS) def. Fitzwater (PHS), 42-48.
No. 3- Winters (MCS) def. DeGrandpre (PHS), 48-54.
No. 4- Flora (PHS) def. Hickock (MCS), 49-54.
No. 5- Olcott (MCS) halved with Trombley (PHS), 49-49.
No. 6- Colburn (PHS) def. Provoncha (MCS), 50-55.
MVAC
WILLSBORO 5
BOQUET VALLEY 1
WESTPORT — Bouquet Valley fell at home to the Warriors, Wednesday.
Willsboro’s Regan Arnold was the medalist of the match with a final score of 36, while Oakley Buehler notched the low score for Boquet Valley in his loss to Arnold with 40.
Braden Liberi secured the Griffins’ only win on the day, beating Gavin Theriault 3-and-2.
—
Willsboro 5, Boquet Valley 1
No. 1- Arnold (W) def. O. Buehler (BV), 3-and-2.
No. 2- Reithel (W) def. B. Fitzwater (BV), 4-and-2.
No. 3- Joslyn (W) def. Hooper (BV), 3-and-2.
No. 4- Fine-Lease (W) def. Kohler (BV), 5-and-4.
No. 5- Walker (W) def. King (BV), 3-and-1.
No. 6- Liberi (BV) def. Theriault (W), 3-and-2.
CROWN POINT 4.5
SCHROON LAKE 1.5
CROWN POINT — Crown Point won every matchup it had a golfer playing in against Schroon Lake.
The No. 5 matchup was awarded to Schroon Lake’s Paul Provoncha by forfeit and the sixth matchup was not contested, but the Panthers took all the rest, with the low score of the day coming from Cam Waldorf who had 47 in his matchup against Austin Hartwell. It was also Waldorf’s low score on the year.
Hartwell had the Wildcats low card of the match with 55.
—
Crown Point 4.5, Schroon Lake 1.5
No. 1- Waldorf (CP) def. Hartwell (SL), 4-and-3.
No. 2- Sours (CP) def. Deslauriers (SL), 3-and-1.
No. 3- Duval (CP) def. Melville (SL), 3-and-2.
No. 4- Potter (CP) def. DeZalia (SL), 5-and-3.
No. 5- Provoncha (SL) won by forfeit.
No. 6- Not contested.
TUESDAY
CVAC
PERU 6
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC LAKE — The Nighthawks shut out the Red Storm, with Keegan Smith’s 39-stroke performance leading the way.
Smith’s score was the low of the day, with the low for Saranac Lake coming from Noah Jewtraw, who shot a 49 in a loss to Smith.
—
Peru 6, Saranac Lake 0
No. 1- Smith (PCS) def. Jewtraw (SL), 39-49.
No. 2- Bechard (PCS) def. Hochwald (SL), 46-51.
No. 3- Nuzzo (PCS) def. Munn (SL), 46-57.
No. 4- Clark (PCS) def. Kratts (SL), 44-52.
No. 5- Mero (PCS) def. Mitchell (SL), 51-57.
No. 6- Trombley (PCS) def. Hall (SL), 49-66.
