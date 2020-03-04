SLP tops Saranac, captures boys hockey crown

PLATTSBURGH — After trailing by a goal after one period, the Saranac Lake-Lake Placid boys hockey team broke it open in the middle stanza on its way to a 5-1 win over Saranac in the Section VII boys hockey championship Tuesday night.
The Chiefs led 1-0 after the first 15 minutes of play despite being out shot by SLP 20-5 at Stafford Ice Arena.
Saranac netminder Erick Frechette played superb, repelling SLP time and again.
But SLP took control early in the second period, scoring just 45 seconds before adding three more in the frame for a comfortable lead that was never in jeopardy.
"The first period kind of did not go our way, but I really like the fact that we went into the locker room and discussed as a group what we needed to do, and the boys went out and executed," SLP Coach Keith Clark said.
"We had a really strong second period, and that kind of turned the game in our favor."
Austin Carpenter opened the scoring for Saranac at 7:27 of the first period on a power-play goal with a blast from the right point.
The goal bouyed Saranac's spirits, but they could not solve SLP goaltender Anders Stanton the rest of the way.
SLP got right back in the game in the first minute of the middle stanza when Rhett Darrah scored on a short-side wrist shot that got over Frechette's glove.
Then, senior Tyler Hinckley took over for SLP, scoring goals two minutes apart at 5:47 and 7:47.
The diminutive Hinckley skated around Saranac defenders on both goals before ripping wicked wrist shots that dented the twine.
Bailey Bartholomew scored at 13:50 when he slid a rebound into the far corner off the side of the net.
Darrah finished the scoring for the night when he cashed in a short-handed tally at 6:01 off a feed from Dylan Amell.
SLP finished the game with a 60-16 margin in shots on goal.
"We tend to get a lot of shots," Clark said.
The win puts SLP into the state regional on Saturday against Queensbury of Section II in Saranac Lake.
"Queensbury is a good team. They have a great schedule, and we are ready for that challenge," Clark said.
"It's going to be a tough game Saturday, but we are excited to play that game in Saranac Lake and have an opportunity to go to Buffalo."
—
SLP 5, Saranac 1
Saranac 1 0 0 — 1
SLP 0 4 1 — 5
First period- 1. SCS, Carpenter, 7:27 PP.
Second period- 2, SLP, Darrah 0:45. 3, SLP, Hinckley (Darrah), 5:47. 4, SLP, Hinckley, 7:47. 5, SLP, Bartholomew (Kratts), 13:50.
Third period- 6, SLP, Darrah (Amell), 6:01 SH.
Shots- SLP, 60-16.
Saves- Frechette, SCS, 55. Stanton, SLP, 15.
