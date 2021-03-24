PLATTSBURGH — Dariana Patterson's goal at 14:26 of the third period Wednesday pulled Saranac Lake/Lake Placid into a 4-all overtime tie with Plattsburgh High in Section VII girls' hockey.
The Hornets took a 3-2 lead into the third when Patterson tallied at 6:01 to knot the score. But PHS regained the advantage on Ada Johnston's goal just 10 seconds later.
Reylyn Giroux, Gillian Boule and Amanda Vaughn also scored goals for the Hornets, while Mia Nichols and Brooklyn Shumway added markers for SLP.
Whitney Battistoni made 32 saves in the SLP nets, and Ava Julian turned aside 26 shots for PHS.
“SLP has made big gains in one week,” PHS coach Trevor Cameron said. “Our opponent wanted to win very badly. We had chances to control the outcome, but we allowed SLP's pressure to get to us.
“It goes back to winning your defensive zone in order to win. Our team does this at times, but not consistently. We have to put this behind us quickly and get ready to play Salmon River (Thursday).
“This game will be very special celebrating our seniors and understanding more about our younger players returning.”
—
SLP 4, Plattsburgh 4, OT
SLP 1 1 2 0 — 4
Plattsburgh 1 2 1 0 — 4
First period- 1, PHS, Giroux (Boule), 4:30. 2, SLP, Nichols (Danaya Patterson, Whitson), 13:30.
Second period- 3, PHS, Boule (Giroux), 1:05. 4, PHS, Vaughn (Brown, Johnston), 4:43. 5, SLP, Shumway (Meyer), 6:52.
Third period- 6, SLP, Dariana Patterson, 6:01. 7, PHS, Johnston (Vaughn), 6:11. 8, SLP, Dariana Patterson (Dann, Preston), 14:26.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 36-30.
Saves- Battistoni, SLP, 32. Julian, PHS, 26.
