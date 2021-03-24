SLP girls win close one; NCCS boys turn back Saranac

CHAZY — With 55 seconds remaining, Saranac Lake/Lake Placid's Sydney Dann buried the game-winner.
She put SLP ahead to stay in a 3-2 win over Beekmantown in Section VII girls hockey, Tuesday, thanks to assists from Rylee Preston and Dariana Patterson.
"Our girls fought hard but ran out of gas late in the game," Eagles coach Al Ruest said. "Just coming off of a 10-day team quarantine didn’t help us. Credit has to be given to SLP as they came at us hard right out of the gate and never stopped pressing. Patterson and Dann were very strong, and we struggled to stop them."
Patterson scored the first goal of the game at the 10:35 mark of the first stanza, but Beekmantown punched back.
Amanda Cayea scored an equalizer for the Eagles off an assist from Janna Ruest early in the middle stanza, but Patterson scored for a second time with 2:16 to go.
Right before the second intermission, however, Taylor Woods lit the lamp to send the game into the break tied at 2-all before the third.
"I was happy with the play of our nine seniors tonight, but I was also impressed with the play of our underclass-women as well," Al Ruest said. "Freshman Janna Ruest played really well for us tonight and created a lot of opportunities for us that we just could not cash in on."
Whitney Battistoni turned aside 33 shots to anchor SLP, while Bri Knight finished with 29 stops for Beekmantown.
—
SLP 3, Beekmantown 2
SLP 1 1 1 — 3
BCS 0 2 0 — 2
First period- 1, SLP, Patterson (Dann, Taylor), 10:35.
Second period- 2, BCS, Cayea (J. Ruest), 12:24. 3, SLP, Patterson (Shumway, Sousa), 2:16. 4, BCS, Woods (Coulombe), 0:54.
Third period- 5, SL, Dann (Preston, Patterson), 0:55.
Shots- Beekmantown, 35-32.
Saves- Knights, BCS, 29-32. Battistoni, SLP, 33-35.
BOYS
CVAC
NCCS 5
SARANAC 1
PLATTSBURGH — Five different members of the Cougars put the biscuit in the basket, or net in this case, once to lead their squad past the Chiefs.
After a scoreless first period, Tyler Guay put Northeastern Clinton on the board just 2:26 into the middle stanza, but Saranac had the answer five minutes later when Landen Duprey lit the lamp thanks to a helper from Ian Zurlo.
It was all Cougars from there, however, as Ryan Racine and Winfred Simpson put a point on the board before the second intermission.
Lucas and Marcus Bedard both provided insurance goals in the third period.
"We had a couple breakdowns in the second that NCCS took advantage of," Chiefs coach Robby Knowles said. "It's out of our hands now, and we need SLP to beat Beekmantown tomorrow to remain tied for second in the league, which we believe we have the tie-breaker for."
Ethan Garrand accounted for 23 saves between the Northeastern Clinton pipes, while Macen Mero countered with 34 turnaways.
Saranac was playing with heavy hearts during the game.
"The North Country lost a big high school sports fan and uncle of one of our players," Knowles said. "We want to extend our condolences to the Pepper family."
—
Northeastern Clinton 5, Saranac 1
NCCS 0 3 2 — 5
SCS 1 0 0 — 1
Second period- 1, NCCS, Guay (Letourneau, J. Bulson), 2:26. 2, SCS, Duprey (Zurlo), 7:15. 3, NCCS, Racine (L. Bedard, M. Bedard), 16:14. 4, NCCS, Simpson (L. Bedard, Racine), 16:14.
Third period- 5, NCCS, L. Bedard (Gonyo, Simpson), 4:16. 6, NCCS, M. Bedard (R. LaValley, J. Bulson), 8:09.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton, 39-24.
Saves- Garrand, NCCS, 23. Mero, SCS, 34.
