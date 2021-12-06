SLP girls fall in overtime; PHS, others, get wins in weekend action

CANTON — Despite a second-period hat trick from Dariana Patterson, the Saranac Lake Placid girls fell to Canton, 6-5, in overtime.
"This is one that got away from us," SLP coach Butch Martin said. "After a strong second period, we seemed to defend more in the third."
After falling down 3-1 in the first, Patterson's hat trick and a goal from Brooklyn Shumway gave the SLP girls a 5-4 lead going into the third.
But Ava Murphy supplied the late game heroics for Canton, tying the game with 39 seconds left, before Katherine Smith netted the winner shortly into overtime.
Kelsey McKillip stopped 40 of the 46 Canton shots directed her way in the tight loss.
"We need to keep learning and working hard," Martin said. "We will continue to improve each time out."
—
Canton 6, SLP 5 (OT)
SLP 1 4 0 0 — 5
CAN 3 1 1 1 — 6
First period- 1, CAN, Todd (Southwick, Creurer), 4:14. 2, CAN, Smith (CeCoteau), 6:34. 3, SLP, Warner (Dann), 7:49. 4, CAN, CeCoteau (Woodward, Smith), 13:29.
Second period- 5, SLP, Dar. Patterson (Dan. Patterson), 0:36. 6, SLP, Dar. Patterson (Shumway), 1:23. 7, SLP, Shumway (Dann, Warner), 7:06. 8, SLP, Dar. Patterson, 10:47.
Third period- 9, CAN, Murphy ppg, (CeCoteau), 14:21.
Overtime- 10, CAN, Smith, 0:31.
Shots on goal- Canton, 46-39.
Shots/Saves- Canton, Bullock 20-16; Rodee 20-18. SLP, McKillip, 46-40 saves
SUNDAY
BOYS
PLATTSBURGH 7
LASALLE 1
PLATTSBURGH — Hayden Colburn will have a tough act to follow after his performance on Sunday.
Colburn found the back of the net six times to lead Plattsburgh High to a season-opening 7-1 non-conference victory over LaSalle Institute.
“Any time you're able to score a hat trick it's impressive,” PHS coach Joe Tolosky said. “Hayden getting two in one game is something special.”
Bostyn Duquette scored the other PHS goal. Braeden Calkins and Jake Kennedy had the first points of their high school careers, with Calkins finishing with three assists in all. Jackson Kain added two assists.
Ty Calkins picked up his first-career high school win in the Hornets' nets with 17 saves. The only blemish was LaSalle's Shaun Branon scoring midway through the second period.
“After a much different season last year due to the pandemic, it was refreshing to regain a bit of normalcy,” Tolosky said. “The boys were excited to play in front of such great support from our school and community.
“Our staff stressed the importance of a good start against a very well-coached team in LaSalle. For the most part, we were able to stay disciplined in our approach and capitalize on our chances.
“Although we still have areas we want to improve on, it was a great team effort and a step in the right direction to begin the season. I was very pleased with our overall energy, focus and will to compete.”
—
Plattsburgh 7, LaSalle 1
LaSalle 0 1 0 — 1
Plattsburgh 3 2 2 — 7
First period- 1, PHS, Colburn (Kain), :41. 2, PHS, Colburn ppg (Kain), 2:45. 3, PHS, Duquette (B. Calkins), 5:16.
Second period- 4, PHS, Colburn (Kennedy), 9:46. 5, LaS, Branon, 10:10. 6, PHS, Colburn (Pachter, B. Calkins), 12:45.
Third period- 7, PHS, Colburn ppg (B. Calkins, Duquette), 11:11. 8, PHS, Colburn ppg (Lacey, Knowles), 15:55.
Shots on goal- Plattsburgh, 28-18.
Saves- Irving, LaS, 21. T. Calkins, PHS, 17.
SATURDAY
BEEKMANTOWN 5
LASALLE INSTITUTE 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles opened their regular season by getting goals from five different players and a 13-save shutout in net by Austin Doser.
Robert Tetreault, Louis Sweenor, Sam Bingel, Nolan Latinville and Luke Moser all found the back of the net for Beekmantown, which scored three goals in the third period to break it open.
The Eagles held a commanding 39-13 advantage in shots on goal.
“Overall, it was a solid team win on opening night,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “I was most pleased with how we played as a team in our own end defensively, especially the performance we received from Austin Doser.
“It was really nice to see our boys back playing at their facility in front of their families and friends, especially after last year where they played in empty arenas. We will watch the film and continue to focus our efforts on improving collectively as a team each day.”
—
Beekmantown 5, LaSalle 0
LaSalle 0 0 0 — 0
Beekmantown 1 1 3 — 5
First period- 1, BCS, Tetreault (Dudyak, Rodier), 2:18.
Second period- 2, BCS, Sweenor (Brandell, Burdo), 11:01.
Third period- 3, BCS, Bingel (Lapier), 9:05. 4, BCS, Latinville ppg (Burdo, Jarus), 14:07. 5, BCS, Moser ppg (Lapier, Bingel), no time.
Shots on goal- Beekmantown, 39-13.
Saves- Ellis, LaS, 34. Doser, BCS, 13.
CANTON 8
SARANAC 4
POTSDAM — Rhett Palmer was a thorn in the side of the Chiefs (1-1) with four goals and an assist in the championship game of the Bill Corbett Memorial Tournament.
Canton scored five of its goals in the second period to take a 7-3 advantage going into the third.
Zach O'Connell, Ethan Barnes and Evan Patrie accounted for the Saranac goals.
“Many of their goals were unassisted because we turned over too many pucks,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “And they made us pay for our mistakes. On a positive note, our discipline was outstanding again as we served only one penalty. We received a few hits we didn't feel were necessary, but we played under control and kept our emotions in check.
“With league play beginning, however, we will need to have better puck management and minimize our mistakes.
“We want to thank the Potsdam Central School athletic department and coaching staff for a well-organized tournament.”
—
Canton 8, Saranac 4
Saranac 1 2 1 — 4
Canton 2 5 1 — 8
First period- 1, SCS, O'Connell (Buckley, L. Giroux), 1:59. 2, Can, O'Shea, 2:41. 3, Can, Palmer, 6:44.
Second period- 4, Can, Palmer, :31. 5, Can, Blevins (Frank), 1:06. 6, Can, Rosales (Palmer), 3;12. 7, SCS, E. Barnes ppg (O'Connell, Duprey), 6:55. 8, Can, Palmer shg, 11:54. 9, SCS, Duprey ppg (Buckley), 12:45. 10, Can, Palmer, 15:15.
Third period- 11, Can, Frank shg, 1:21. 12, SCS, Patrie (Duprey), 9:50.
Shots- Saranac, 30-29.
Saves- Patnode (14), McLane (7), SCS, 21. Chezum, Can, 26.
BURNT HILLS/BALLSTON SPA 3
SARANAC LAKE/LAKE PLACID 2
SARANAC LAKE — Jack Scalise's goal late in the second period was the margin of difference for BH/BS.
Bernie Townsend and Thomas Pustolka also scored goals for the visitors and Alex Shear made 22 saves in net. BH/BS held a 3-1 lead after two.
SLP got goals from Evan Willett and Noah Munn. It was the first varsity goal for Willett.
In net for SLP was Brayden Munn with 25 saves.
—
BH/BS 3, SLP 2
BH/BS 1 2 0 — 3
SLP 0 1 1 — 2
First period- 1, BH/BS, Townsend (Evans), 14:48.
Second period- 2, SLP, Willett, 5:10. 3, BH/BS, Pustolka, 8:28. 4, BH/BS, Scalise, 14:53.
Third period- 5, SLP, N. Munn shg (Bartholomew), 2:04.
Shots on goal- BH/BS, 28-24.
Saves- Shear, BH/BS, 22. B. Munn, SLP, 25.
GIRLS
SATURDAY
MASSENA 5
PLATTSBURGH 1
MASSENA — Sophia Prentice scored two goals to help lead the Red Raiders past the Hornets.
Abbie Phillips' first high school goal, assisted by Susie Kennedy, put Plattsburgh on the scoreboard at 5:22 of the third.
The Red Raiders held a 36-13 shot advantage.
“We had a five-minute lapse of focus in the second period,” PHS coach Trevor Cameron said. “Our girls played hard through adversity for 45 minutes.
“Our players are starting to step up, showing toughness, grit and stamina. The third period was our best period and that is a positive sign for down the road.”
—
Massena 5, Plattsburgh 1
Plattsburgh 0 0 1 — 1
Massena 1 3 1 — 5
First period- 1, Mass, Prentice (Henning), 10:40.
Second period- 2, Mass, Terry, 1:34. 3, Mass, Johnson (Jabaut), 3:19. 4, Mass, Terry (Prentice, Jabaut), 5:41.
Third period- 6, Mass, Prentice (Jabaut), :30. 6, PHS, Phillips (Kennedy), 5:22.
Shots on goal- Massena, 36-13.
Saves- Lebrun (23), Barnett (8), PHS, 31. Garrow, Mass, 12.
FRIDAY
MASSENA 11
BEEKMANTOWN 2
MASSENA — Michaela Bresnahan and Janna Ruest scored the Eagles' lone goals in their non-league loss at the Red Raiders.
Brooke Terry tallied six goals for Massena.
“We played a very talented team from Massena tonight and, while the results on the score sheet were one sided, I was happy with the overall effort of our girls,” Beekmantown coach Al Ruest said.
“It's a very young team and they are improving with each practice. A couple of our younger girls had strong games. Eighth-grader Avery Parker played well in all three zones of the ice and led our team in ice time. Fellow eighth-grader Lily Pratt had a solid game on offense and helped set up our first goal of the season to junior Michaela Bresnahan, who scored her first varsity goal.
“After losing nine seniors to graduation last year, we knew this was going to be a rebuilding year and every one of our players is working hard to improve.”
—
Massena 11, Beekmantown 2
Beekmantown 0 1 1 — 2
Massena 3 5 3 — 11
First period- 1, Mass, Terry, 1:00. 2, Mass, O'Brien (Terry), 5:25. 3, Mass, Terry (Henning), 6:22.
Second period- 4, Mass, Prentice ppg (Johnson), 1:06. 5, Mass, Jabaut (Henning, Prentice), 3:20. 6, Mass, Terry, 5:34. 7, BCS, Bresnahan ppg (Pratt, Ruest), 11:21. 8. Mass, Terry, 11:39. 9, Mass, Terry (Prentice), 13:34.
Third period- 10, BCS, Ruest, 3:59. 11, Mass, Terry, 7:08. 12, Mass, Hurlbut (Drake), 10:54. 13, Mass, Drake (Prentice), 12:52.
Shots on goal- not available.
Saves- not available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.