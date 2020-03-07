SLP enters into state playoffs

PLATTSBURGH — The Saranac Lake/Lake Placid boys hockey team showed off its offensive prowess while skating to the Section VII Division II championship.
Champlain Valley Athletic Conference champion and top seed SLP (15-6-1) peppered both Beekmantown and Saranac with 60 shots on goal in a 7-2 win over the Eagles in the semifinals and a 5-1 victory over the Chiefs in the title game.
SLP's offensively prowess, however, will be tested tonight when the Section VII champions host Section II representative Queensbury (13-5-2) in NYSPHSAA regional play at 7:30 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House.
The Spartans, who finished 10-3-1 in Capital Region play, went to the Division II state championship game a year ago before losing.
The winner of tonight's contest advances to the Final Four in Buffalo on March 14-15.
Queensbury has scored 69 goals on the season, but where the Spartans excel the most is on defense where they have allowed just 37 goals in 20 games.
Blake Powers (1.59 goals-against-average) and Chase Korol (2.49 gaa) are the goaltenders on the team.
First team all-star Brendan Duffy (18-10-28) and Trevor Vogel (9-21-30) are the leading point getters for the Spartans, who have seven players with 10 points or more.
Queensbury is currently ranked ninth in the state in Division II and is the lone Division II team in the Capital Region.
The Spartans are very familiar with Section VII teams and played three of the five during the regular season, all at the Glens Falls Recreation Center. And, Section VII squads were all competitive against the Spartans.
Queensbury recorded a 4-2 win over Plattsburgh High on Jan. 3, a 3-2 victory over Northeastern Clinton on Jan. 4, and dropped a 2-1 decision to Beekmantown on Feb.1.
SLP comes into tonight's game outscoring their opponents by a 98-73 margin. SLP was stingy defensively against CVAC opponents this season, surrendering just 22 goals in 10 games during the regular season and playoffs.
Where SLP had some problems was allowing 51 goals in 12 non-conference games where the team compiled a 6-6 record.
Leading point producers for SLP include Dylan Amell (17-23-40), Rhett Darrah (19-13-32), Carter Sturgeon (3-22-25) and Tyler Hinckley (14-10-24).
Anders Stanton has recorded 13 wins in net and sports a 2.83 gaa.
