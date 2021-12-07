SLP boys down Saranac, 6-3

PLATTSBURGH — Things were tight going into the final period, but two goals in the third sent the Saranac Lake Placid boys to a 6-3 win over Saranac.
“Overall, our effort needs to get better; we lost the majority of the loose puck races and committed too many selfish penalties,” Chiefs coach Robby Knowles said. “We had some good chances, but hit some posts and their goaltender came up with some key saves on breakaways in the third.”
The merged SLP squad opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal from Hugo Hobson, 8:47 into the first period, and added another before the end of the first when Bailey Bartholomew netted one of his own at the 14:46 mark.
Landen Duprey got the Chiefs within one at the 15:22 mark of the first, with an assist from Hunter Provost.
The second period saw two goals a side, with Nick Munn and Bartholomew each tallying their own for SLP, while Duprey and Zach O’Connell each scored for Saranac.
But the SLP boys pulled ahead in the third, as Bartholomew completed his hat trick and Brady Tremblay added the empty netter to put the game away.
—
Saranac Lake Placid 6, Saranac 3
SLP 2 2 2 — 6
SCS 1 2 0 — 3
First period- 1, SLP, Hobson shg, 8:47. 2, SLP, Bartholomew (Kratts), 14:46. 3, SCS, Duprey (Provost), 15:22.
Second period- 4, SLP, N. Munn ppg (Duffy, Bartholomew), 8:56. 5, SCS, Duprey ppg (Miner), 10:05. 6, SCS, O’Connell (Buckley, Roy), 13:59. 7, SLP, Bartholomew (Duffy, Hobson), 14:54.
Third period- 8, SLP, Bartholomew (Duffy), 10:27. 9, SLP, Tremblay eng (Bartholomew), 16:50.
Shots- SLP, 41-28.
Shots/Saves- Patnode, SCS, 40-35. B. Munn, SLP, 28-25.
