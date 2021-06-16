BEEKMANTOWN — There's a Cinderella story brewing in Section VII girls tennis this year, and that's thanks to the Beekmantown tandem of Sophie Miller and April Secore.
Miller and Secore punched their tickets Wednesday to the doubles championship thanks to their come-from-behind 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-4, win over Plattsburgh High's Kristi Cantwell and Rebecah Courson.
The Eagle duo had to play in a play-in exhibition to even reach the first round of the doubles bracket, and after accomplishing that, they went on to defeat three additional pairings, including the top-seeded tandem in the field of competition.
Miller and Secore will meet their Beekmantown teammates Abigail Scott and Dillon Bronson in the doubles championship, which will be held today at 3:30 p.m. in Beekmantown in addition to the singles championship.
Scott and Bronson defeated Northeastern Clinton's Catherin Foley and Laci Roberts, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, in their semifinal matchup.
Singles was a round behind of doubles due to a larger field of competitors, but the championship match is now set and will feature Beekmantown's Lucianna Brown against Peru's Stephanie Davis.
Brown held off Sydney Myers of Saranac, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, in the semifinals, while Davis topped Schroon Lake's Anna Maisonville, 7-5, 6-4.
Maisonville was one of the strongest singles competitors in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference all season and started her year with a perfect 7-0 record before losing a late-season match to Myers.
—
Section VII Girls Tennis Championships
Singles
Semifinals
Davis (PCS) def. Masonville (SL), 7-5, 6-4.
Brown (BCS) def. Myers (SCS), 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Quarterfinals
Brown (BCS) def. B. Sample (NCCS), 6-1, 6-0.
Myers (SCS) def. Williams (BCS), 6-0, 6-4.
Davis (PCS) def. Bonnabesse (PHS), 7-5, 6-4.
Maisonville (SL) def. Mitchell (PCS), 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
Semifinals
Miller/Secore (BCS) def. Cantwell/Courson (PHS), 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-4.
Scott/Bronson (BCS) def. Foley/Roberts (NCCS), 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.