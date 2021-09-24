Silver sisters lead PHS past Moriah

PORT HENRY — Plattsburgh High had a great day in the pool, Friday.
Marissa and Alison Silver both won two individual races and were part of two victorious relay squads, as the Hornets came away with a 111-35 victory against Moriah in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference meet.
Plattsburgh swept all the relays, and in fact, won every event.
Marissa Silver touched up first in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, while Alison Silver won the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Kasey Fuller (200 freestyle), Allie Coupal (200 individual medley), Megan Trombley (50 freestyle), and Savanna Briehl (100 freestyle) all grabbed one first-place finish to help the Hornets to the sweep.
Teagyn Maness, Isabella Giovazzino, Emily Best and Loryn Boucher had one of the top finishes for the Vikings, finishing second in the 200 medley relay behind the Silver sisters as well as Coupal and Briehl.
Coupal, Anna Plazza, Jaylynn Davis and Marissa Silver won the 200 freestyle relay, and Plaza, Briehl, Sophie LaValley and Alison Silver took home top honors in the 400 freestyle relay.
—
Plattsburgh 111, Moriah 35
200 medley relay- 1, PHS (M. Silver, A. Coupal, A. Silver, Briehl), 2:13.18. 2, MCS (Maness, Giovazzino, Best, Boucher), 2:40.25. 3, PHS, 2:44.33.
200 freestyle- 1. Fuller, PHS, 2:29.38. 2, Davis, PHS, 3:04.19. 3, Merrill, PHS, 3:04.24. 4, Drake, MCS, 3:05.03.
200 individual medley- 1, A. Coupal, PHS, 2:50.43. 2, Lavalley, PHS, 2:57.13. 3, Giovazzino, MCS, 3:37.
50 freestyle- 1, Trombley, PHS, 28.94. 2, Briehl, PHS, 29.10. 3, Boucher, MCS, 38:31. 4, Best, PHS, 35:75. 5, Dever, MCS, 38.44.
100 butterfly- 1, M. Silver, PHS, 1:12:82. 2, G. Coupal, PHS, 1:24.11. 3, Fuller, PHS, 1:26.48. 4, Best, PHS, 1:47.32.
100 freestyle- 1, Briehl, PHS, 1:06.89. 2, Richards, PHS, 1:07.73. 3, Maness, PHS, 1:20.06. 4, Davis, PHS, 1:25.37. 5, Drake, MCS, 1:26.56. 6, Trombley, PHS, 1:29.03.
500 freestyle- 1, A. Silver, PHS, 6.31.99. 2, O'Connor, MCS, 8:51.15. 3, Merrill, PHS, 9:04.03. 4, Boucher, MCS, 9:20.87.
200 freestyle relay- 1, PHS (A. Coupal, Plaza, Davis, M. Silver), 2:17.29. 2, PHS, 2:23.60. 3, MCS, 2:25.54.
100 backstroke- 1, A. Silver, PHS, 1:16.33. 2, Lavalley, PHS, 1:17.72. 3, G. Coupal, PHS, 1:19.83. 4, Dever, MCS, 1:43.55. 5, Maness, PHS, 1:43.13.
100 breaststroke- 1, M. Silver, PHS, 1:22.90. 2, A. Coupal, PHS, 1:22.43. 3, Giovazzino, MCS, 1:58:00.
400 freestyle relay- 1, PHS (Plaza, Briehl, Lavalley, A. Silver), 4:59.65. 2, PHS, 5:24.6. 3, MCS, 5:47:00.
