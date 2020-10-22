Shaughnessy named to SUNYAC Baseball All-Decade Team

CORTLAND – Second baseman Patrick Shaughnessy, who competed for the Plattsburgh State baseball team from 2009-12, has been named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Baseball All-Decade Team, as announced by the conference office.
Each school was responsible for nominations and voting. The final team selected consisted of 28 players to mirror the size of an annual all-conference team, but was not broken down by position. To be eligible, players had to have played at least one season between 2010-19 and must have either been named All-SUNYAC at least twice or a SUNYAC Player of the Year or Pitcher of the Year once.
Shaughnessy enjoyed a standout career for the Cardinals, earning First-Team All-SUNYAC honors in 2011 and 2010 while picking up Second-Team All-SUNYAC laurels in 2012. He was an American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Second-Team All-New York Region selection in 2010, and he picked up an ABCA New York Region Gold Glove Award in 2012. As a result of his success, Shaughnessy, who also starred on the Plattsburgh State men's soccer team, earned Plattsburgh State's Male Senior Achievement Award in 2011-12.
The Plattsburgh native remains the program's career record holder in home runs (11) and assists (382), and he owns the single-season program record in total bases (86) and home runs (6), both of which he achieved in 2010. He batted .319 (148-for-464) for his career and fashioned an impressive .963 fielding percentage as a middle infielder. During what was perhaps his most impressive season in 2010, Shaughnessy batted .367 while scattering 15 doubles and six home runs.
Academically, Shaughnessy was an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship recipient and earned Plattsburgh State's Richard D. Semmler Award in 2011-12, which is awarded annually to the male and female seniors with the highest cumulative GPAs.
Oswego State's Eric Hamilton was tabbed as the SUNYAC Baseball Athlete of the Decade, while SUNY Cortland head coach Joe Brown earned SUNYAC Baseball Coach of the Decade honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.