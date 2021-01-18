Seven Plattsburgh men's soccer players land on All-Decade Team

CORTLAND — Seven former members of the Plattsburgh State men's soccer team have been named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Men's Soccer All-Decade Team.
Plattsburgh State's honorees include forward Alexis Archilla (Warwick, N.Y./Warwick Valley; 2013-16), midfielder Fabian Chaparro (Mamaroneck, N.Y./Mamaroneck; 2012-15), midfielder Matt Hamilton (Keeseville, N.Y./AuSable Valley; 2009-10, 2012-13), defender John LoGuirato (Holbrook, N.Y./Sachem North; 2006-07; 2009-10), defender Bart Misiak (Mississauga, Ontario/St. Martin's Secondary; 2007-10), forward Patrick Shaughnessy (Plattsburgh, N.Y./Plattsburgh; 2008-11) and midfielder Chris Taylor (Liverpool, England/Cardinal Heenan; 2007-10).
Each school was responsible for nominations and voting. The final team selected consisted of 33 players to mirror the size of an annual all-conference team, but was not broken down by position. To be eligible, players had to have played at least one season between 2010-19 and must have either been named All-SUNYAC at least twice or a SUNYAC Athlete of the Year once.
ARCHILLA
Archilla is the most recent Cardinal to earn National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA – now United Soccer Coaches) All-America honors, as he was selected to the All-America Third Team in 2015.
He was a three-time NSCAA All-Region selection, garnering First-Team All-Region honors in 2015 and Second-Team All-Region recognition in 2016 and 2014. In addition, Archilla was picked as an Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Upstate First-Team All-Star in 2014.
He earned All-SUNYAC honors during each of his four seasons wearing a Cardinal uniform, garnering First-Team All-SUNYAC laurels in 2016, 2015 and 2014 while gaining Third-Team All-SUNYAC selection in 2013. He tallied 113 points during his career on 49 goals and 15 assists across 81 matches played, ranking among the program's all-time leaders in both goals (fourth) and points (tied for fifth).
Archilla's five goals against SUNY New Paltz on Oct. 9, 2015, tied a single-game program record, and he ranked 20th in NCAA Division III in total goals with 17. Due to his success on the pitch, he earned the Plattsburgh State Male Senior Achievement Award in 2016-17.
As a team, Plattsburgh State went 50-25-7 overall during his tenure with the program, qualifying for the NCAA Division III Tournament twice and winning a SUNYAC title in 2013.
CHAPARRO
Chaparro earned two All-Region honors and three All-SUNYAC plaudits during a four-year career in which he helped lead the Cardinals to a 55-23-6 overall record, two NCAA Division III Tournament appearances and a SUNYAC title in 2013.
He earned NSCAA First-Team All-Region accolades in 2015 and NSCAA Third-Team All-Region mention in 2014 while earning First-Team All-SUNYAC kudos in 2015 and 2014 and Second-Team All-SUNYAC plaudits in 2013.
In addition, he was tabbed as an ECAC Upstate Second-Team All-Star in 2014. Chaparro was named to the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team in 2015 and 2013 and tallied 38 career points on 13 goals and 12 assists across 79 matches played.
HAMILTON
Hamilton enjoyed a standout four-year career for the Cardinals as a midfielder, earning NSCAA Second-Team All-America honors in 2012 and the SUNYAC Huntley Parker Award in 2013, which was given annually to the conference's most valuable player from 1979-2014.
He also earned NSCAA First-Team All-Region accolades in 2013 and 2012 while being named an ECAC Upstate First-Team All-Star in 2013. A two-time First-Team All-SUNYAC selection, Hamilton was named the SUNYAC Tournament MVP in 2013 and earned SUNYAC All-Tournament Team recognition in 2013, 2012 and 2010.
As a result of his accomplishments, he earned Plattsburgh State Male Athlete of the Year acclaim in 2013-14 and 2012-13. Hamilton finished his career with 64 points on 28 goals and eight assists across 84 matches played.
As a team, Plattsburgh State went 58-17-2 overall, qualified for the NCAA Division III Tournament three times and won two SUNYAC titles (2013 and 2010) during Hamilton's four years competing with the program.
LOGUIRATO
LoGuirato helped shore up a stingy Plattsburgh State defense during his four years competing for the Cardinals, earning All-SUNYAC honors on four separate occasions.
He was a First-Team All-SUNYAC choice in 2010, 2009 and 2007 after earning Second-Team All-SUNYAC and SUNYAC Rookie of the Year honors following his freshman season in 2006. LoGuirato earned a spot on the NSCAA All-Region First Team in 2010 and 2007 and picked up D3kicks.com Second-Team All-Region accolades in 2007 and 2006.
The ECAC also bestowed postseason awards upon LoGuirato twice, as he was named an ECAC Upstate First-Team All-Star in 2010 and an ECAC Upstate Second-Team All-Star in 2009. He earned SUNYAC All-Tournament Team honors three times (2010, 2009 and 2007) and earned SUNYAC Tournament MVP accolades in 2010.
LoGuirato finished his career with 40 points on 15 goals and 10 assists across 79 matches played as a back. As a team, Plattsburgh State went 55-13-16 during LoGuirato's four years of competition, making two NCAA Division III Tournament appearances while winning the SUNYAC title in 2010.
MISIAK
Misiak wrapped up his career with one of the top résumés in the storied history of Cardinal men's soccer.
He was a two-time NSCAA All-American, earning First-Team All-America honors in 2009 and Third-Team All-America accolades in 2008, and garnered four selections on the NSCAA All-Region Team, earning First-Team All-Region recognition in 2010, 2009 and 2008 while picking up Third-Team All-Region laurels in 2007.
Misiak was the 2009 recipient of the SUNYAC Huntley Parker Award, which was given annually to the conference's most valuable player from 1979-2014, and he earned ECAC Upstate Defensive Player of the Year plaudits in 2009. In addition, he was named an ECAC Upstate First-Team All-Star in 2010 and 2009. Misiak was a four-time All-SUNYAC honoree, earning a spot on the All-SUNYAC First Team in 2010, 2009 and 2008 while gaining Second-Team All-SUNYAC mention in 2007.
He was named to the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team in 2007 and earned Plattsburgh State Male Athlete of the Year honors in 2009-10. Misiak finished with 10 career points on three goals and four assists across 75 matches played as a back.
As a team, the Cardinals fashioned a 54-13-16 overall record during his tenure with the program, qualifying for the NCAA Division III Tournament twice and winning the SUNYAC title in 2010.
SHAUGHNESSY
Shaughnessy picks up his second SUNYAC All-Decade Team selection, as he was also named to the SUNYAC Baseball All-Decade Team.
One of the program's top offensive players this past decade, he finished his career with 98 points on 42 goals and 14 assists across 83 matches played, tying for fifth in program history in career goals. He was an NSCAA First-Team All-Region selection in 2011, an ECAC Upstate First-Team All-Star in 2011 and a three-time All-SUNYAC pick, earning First-Team All-SUNYAC honors in 2011 and Second-Team All-SUNYAC recognition in 2010 and 2008.
The recipient of the Plattsburgh State Male Senior Achievement Award in 2011-12, Shaughnessy was named to the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team in 2011. Academically, he was an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship recipient, earned Plattsburgh State's Richard D. Semmler Award, which is given to the male and female seniors with the highest cumulative GPAs, in 2011-12, garnered NSCAA Scholar All-America accolades in 2011 and was selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Men's Soccer Team in 2011.
As a team, the Cardinals went 53-16-14 during his time with the program, qualifying for the NCAA Division III Tournament twice and winning the SUNYAC title in 2010.
TAYLOR
Taylor, the program record holder in career assists and the current head coach of the Plattsburgh State men's soccer team, has left an indelible impact on the program both as a soccer player and a leader.
He was a two-time NSCAA First-Team All-Region selection, earning the honor in 2010 and 2009, and twice earned ECAC Upstate First-Team All-Star status (2010 and 2009). Taylor earned All-SUNYAC recognition all four years of his career, picking up First-Team All-SUNYAC honors in 2010, 2009 and 2008 while earning a spot on the All-SUNYAC Second Team during his freshman season in 2007.
He also was tabbed to the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team in 2010. Taylor recorded 80 career points on 21 goals and 38 assists across 82 matches played, and in addition to his career program record in assists, he ranks second (15, 2009) and third (13, 2010) in single-season assists in the program's record book.
As a team, Plattsburgh State went 54-13-16 overall during his four years as a player, qualifying for the NCAA Division III Tournament twice and winning the SUNYAC title in 2010.
