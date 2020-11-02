Seton tops Willsboro in charity soccer game

PLATTSBURGH — The Seton Catholic girls jumped out to a three-goal advantage and then held on for a 3-2 victory over Willsboro on Saturday in Northern Soccer League play.
Goals by Haley Murnane, Charlotte Hughes and Madyson Whalen in the first half gave the Knights a 3-0 edge.
But Jenna Ford put the Warriors on the scoreboard late in the first half and then scored midway through the second stanza to make it 3-2.
“This was our 'Kick for a Cure' game in which both teams joined forces to raise money for the Fitzpatrick Cancer Center at CVPH,” Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said. “Our grand total raised was $1,533.70.
“We were able to possess the ball very well throughout the majority of the game. We have been working on finishing, and we were able to find the back of the net today. It was a great team win, and Charlotte Hughes scored her first varsity goal.”
“Both teams played well and fought hard,” Willsboro coach Chris Ford said. “They also did a great job of raising money for a worthy cause. They should all be proud of their effort.”
Seton Catholic 3, Willsboro 2
Willsboro 1 1 — 2
Seton Catholic 3 0 — 3
First half- 1, SC, Murnane (Boule), 6:27. 2, SC, Hughes (Pearl), 15:41. 3, SC, Whalen, 27:06. 4, WICS, Ford, 37:10.
Second half- 5, WICS, Ford, 15:06.
Shots- Seton Catholic 18, Willsboro 8.
Saves- Bruno, WICS, 15, Spriggs, SC, 6.
BEEKMANTOWN 4
PERU 2
BEEKMANTOWN — Luci Brown tallied two goals to help give the Eagles a win over Peru.
Emma McCasland, Danielle Dyke and Brown scored in the first half to give Beekmantown a 3-0 lead before goals by McKenzie Brown and Abigail Bruce pulled Peru to within 3-2 at the half.
Brown then gave the Eagles an insurance goal with only five minutes gone in the second stanza.
Beekmantown coach Jon Chapman credited Brown, Payton Parliament and Sophie King as having strong games for the Eagles and goaltender Bri Brousseau, Bruce and Hannah Meyers standouts for Peru.
Beekmantown 4, Peru 2
Peru 2 0 — 2
Beekmantown 3 1 — 4
First half- 1, BCS, McCasland (Dyke), 3:21. 2, BCS, Dyke (McCasland), 5:04. 3, BCS, L. Brown (Williams), 25:48. 4, PCS, M. Brown, 28:25. 5, PCS, Bruce (Darst), 35:25.
Second half- 6, BCS, Brown (McCasland), 5:10.
Shots- Beekmantown 28, Peru 14.
Saves- Scofield, BCS, 9. Brousseau, PCS, 20.
CHAZY 3
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC LAKE — Three players scored goals as the Eagles blanked the Red Storm.
Hadley Lucas and Ava McAuliffe tallied in the first half and Hailey Laurin closed out the scoring in the second stanza.
Annika Lizardi was in net for the shutout with four saves.
“Chazy was able to exploit two defensive breakdowns, both resulting in goals,” Saranac Lake coach Jason Wamsganz said. “We were not able to match their intensity for the first 20 minutes, which proved to be the difference as both teams played fairly even from that point on.
“Ava McAuliffe was tough to defend, and she was able to have her way in the middle of the field for the first 20 minutes. Their team was able to produce eight shots during that time.”
Chazy 3, Saranac Lake 0
Chazy 2 1 — 3
Saranac Lake 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, CCRS, Lucas, 10:57. 2, CCRS, McAuliffe, 19:07.
Second half- 3, CCRS, Laurin, 19:46.
Shots- Chazy 14, Saranac Lake 5.
Saves- Wood, SLCS, 10. Lizardi, CCRS, 4.
MORIAH 4
BOQUET VALLEY 1
WESTPORT — The Vikings scored three goals in overtime to race past the Griffins.
Reagan Garrison broke a 1-all tie with 7:05 gone in the first extra session and Sarah Shoobe made it 3-1 two minutes later. Mikenna Valentine then scored in the second overtime.
The contest was scoreless until Lillian Huchro gave Moriah the lead at 12:19 of the second half.
Boquet Valley, however, forced overtime when Abbey Schwoebel tallied with 14:08 remaining in regulation.
Alaina Denton was a standout in goal for Boquet Valley.
Moriah 4, Boquet Valley 1, OT
Moriah 0 1 2 1 — 4
Boquet Valley 0 1 0 0 — 1
Second half- 1, MCS, Huchro (Valentine), 12:19. 2, BV, Schwoebel, 25:52.
First overtime- 3, MCS, Garrison (Valentine), 7:05. 4, MCS, Shoobe (Valentine), 8:57.
Second overtime- 5, MCS, Valentine (Huchro), 8:10.
Shots- Moriah 21, Boquet Valley 11.
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 9. Denton, BV, 17.
BOYS
PLATTSBURGH 1
BEEKMANTOWN 1, OT
BEEKMANTOWN — All the scoring in the game was done in the first five minutes of play as the Hornets and Eagles battled to an overtime deadlock.
Zach DuBray, off a Dalton Kane assist, gave Beekmantown the lead just 22 seconds into the contest.
But shortly after, at the 4:58 mark, Ryan Kavanaugh scored an unassisted goal to pull Plattsburgh even.
The Eagles finished with a 20-18 edge in shots on goal.
“It was a very balanced game,” Plattsburgh coach Chris LaRose said. “Both teams had opportunities to add to their goal totals, but all three goalies upped their game to keep both teams from scoring that second crucial goal.
“I thought Jackson Ryan did a great job today in his first start in goal for us. He stepped up for his teammates to play goal and, overall, did very well.”
Plattsburgh 1, Beekmantown 1, OT
Plattsburgh 1 0 0 0 — 1
Beekmantown 1 0 0 0 — 1
First half- 1, BCS, DuBray (Kane), :22. 2, PHS. Kavanaugh, 4:48.
Shots- Beekmantown 20, Plattsburgh 18.
Saves- Golden (3), Mason (5), BCS, 8. Ryan, PHS, 9.
PERU 1
CHAZY 0
PERU — Dylan Badger scored the lone goal of the game, off a Declan Edwards assist, with 59 seconds remaining in the first half.
Michael McBride recorded the shutout with eight saves as Peru held a slim 10-9 edge in shots on goal.
Zane Stevens stopped nine shots in the Chazy nets.
Peru 1, Chazy 0
Chazy 0 0 — 0
Peru 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, PCS, Badger (Edwards), 39:01.
Shots- Peru 10, Chazy 9.
Saves- McBride, PCS, 8. Stevens, CCRS, 9.
WILLBORO 4
SETON CATHOLIC 0
WILLSBORO — Stephen Leibeck scored two first-half goals and that would be all the Warriors needed against the Knights.
Hunter and Devin Meachem added second-half tallies for Willsboro, which had a 30-2 shot advantage.
Regan Arnold needed to stop only two shots in the Warriors' nets for the shutout and Alex Coupal was busy in goal for Seton Catholic with 23 saves.
Willsboro 4, Seton Catholic 0
Seton Catholic 0 0 — 0
Willsboro 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, WICS, Leibeck (Gough), 3:57. 2, WICS, Leibeck (H. Meachem), 11:20.
Second half- 3, WICS, H. Meachem (Leibeck), :34. 4, WICS, Meachem, 34:50.
Shots- Willsboro 30, Seton Catholic 2.
Saves- Arnold, WICS, 2. Coupal, SC, 23.
LAKE PLACID 1
SARANAC LAKE 0
LAKE PLACID — Matt Brandes, with the assist going to Joose Kahkonen, scored the lone goal of the game in the first half.
John Armstrong turned away 14 shots to register the shutout in the Lake Placid nets. Nate McCarthy made eight stops for the Red Storm.
“Just seconds before the 'mask break,” the combination of Joose Kahkonen and Matt Brandes teamed up again on a set play and Brandes fired home from close range,” Lake Placid coach Stuart Hemsley said,
“After that it was nearly all Red Storm as the Blue Bombers lived dangerously with goalkeeper John Armstrong getting the shutout and the ball smashing the upright posts in the dying minutes.”
Lake Placid 1, Saranac Lake 0
Saranac Lake 0 0 — 0
Lake Placid 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, LP, Brandes (Kahkonen).
Shots- Saranac Lake 15, Lake Placid 9.
Saves- Armstrong, LP, 14. McCarthy, SLCS,
