SETON SEATS

PLATTSBURGH — Seton Catholic has a revamped look for its gymnasium thanks to a whole new set of bleachers.
The school was able to obtain the funds through a Fund A Need at its annual gala and also from a donation from the St. John's Academy Class of 1969.
Seton Catholic is very thankful for all who contributed to making their gymnasium better and hopes one day there will once again be sporting events where the new bleachers can be utilized.
