Seton runners shine in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — A trio of Seton Catholic cross country runners medaled at the Queensbury Invitational this past weekend.
Faline Yang ran a strong, competitive race to finish 13th out of 114 girls in the girls Division II race. She completed the 5000-meter course in 22:08.
In the boys Division II race, Sam DeJordy had an outstanding race to finish third in 17:52. He was followed by Max Grafstein who finished sixth in 18:11.
Both boys were the top underclassmen in the race of 125 runners.
The Knights will be back in action at Cadyville Rec Park today for their last home meet.
It will be Senior Day for Faline Yang.
