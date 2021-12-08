Seton edges out Boquet Valley as MVAC, CVAC action continues

PLATTSBURGH — In a game that came right down to the wire, Seton Catholic closed it out, 53-52, after a near costly blunder in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball action, Tuesday.
Following a turnover with 12 seconds remaining and up by a point, Boquet Valley had a chance to come back down the floor and go ahead, but a turnover on the ensuing possession gave the Knights the ball back with 0.3 seconds remaining.
Out of a Seton timeout, Aiden Pearl delivered a pass to Thane Shalton and the clock struck zero to send the Knights home with a win.
Alex Coupal led Seton’s charge with 24 points, and Dominic Allen totaled 10.
Pearl and Coupal led the Knights with four assists, and Seton Catholic shared the ball well with 16 total assists.
“It was a great team effort for us tonight,” Knights coach Larry Converse said. “Boquet Valley hit the boards really hard and challenged us defensively.
“This is a great win for us because it was a great experience for our kids to be in a close situation and shows us how we can improve.”
Aiden Lobdell finished with a team-high 22 points for the Griffins, and Jackson Hooper chipped in with 15 of his own.
Seton Catholic 53, Boquet Valley 52
Boquet Valley (52)
Hooper 5-5-15, Burdo 0-0-0, Race 0-0-0, Fiegl 3-0-7, O. Buehler 3-1-8, Lobdell 10-2-22, Rice 0-0-0, Egglefield 0-0-0. Totals: 21-8-52.
Seton Catholic (53)
Guay 2-2-6, Shalton 1-0-2, Coupal 9-2-24, Pearl 4-1-9, Allen 5-0-10, Vega 1-0-2. Totals: 22-5-53.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 33-31.
3 point goals- Boquet Valley (2) Fiegl, Buehler. Seton Catholic (4) Coupal 4.
CROWN POINT 60
BOLTON 25
BOLTON — The Panthers got a lead early and didn’t let up, beating the Eagles by 35 points.
Freshman Trevor Harris had an explosive offensive night for Crown Point, totaling a team-high 26 points.
The Panthers had two other players reach double-digit points, with Anthony Greenan and Noah Spaulding netting 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Jace Hubert led the Bolton squad with eight points in the game.
Crown Point 60, Bolton 25
Crown Point (60)
Greenan 3-4-11, Stone 0-0-0, Spaulding 5-0-10, Waldorf 1-0-3, Harris 11-2-26, Pertak 2-2-6, Woods 0-0-0, Harrington 0-0-0, Beeman 2-0-4, Taylor 0-0-0, Tompkins 0-0-0, Dorset 0-0-0. Totals- 24-8-60.
Bolton (25)
Hubert 4-0-8, Johnson 0-0-0, Eager 2-0-4, Kelley 3-0-6, C. Becker 1-1-3. Trowbridge 1-0-2, L. Becker 1-0-2. Totals- 12-1-25.
Halftime- Crown Point, 27-9.
3 point goals- Crown Point (4) Greenan, Waldorf, Harris 2.
SCHROON LAKE 44
CHAZY 24
CHAZY — Ethan Fariss and Isaiah Pelkey each put up 17 points en route to the Wildcats’ win over the Eagles.
Chazy coach Austin Tetreault didn’t think that the Eagles’ offense was that bad, just that shots weren’t falling for them. It was the defensive side of the ball he said needed work.
“We have and always will preach defense with this team, and I feel, defensively, we let ourselves down a bit,” Tetreault said. “We know as a team we can be quicker and better on the defensive end and we will continue to work to reach our potential.”
Corbin Baker had a good performance of his own for Schroon Lake, recording 10 points in the game.
“I thought Schroon Lake did a great job offensively moving the ball to find their shot,” Tetreault said. “They had some big athletic bodies down low and they were able to work the ball.”
Zane Stevens led the Chazy squad in points with eight, and also netted the team’s two three-pointers.
Just behind him was Landon Salimando, with six points, who was praised by Tetreault for his all-around play.
“(He) played very well,” Tetreault said. “He handled his own defensively, and offensively got to the basket a fair share of times to create good shots for himself.”
Schroon Lake 44, Chazy 24
Schroon Lake (44)
Hart 0-0-0, Pelkey 6-0-17, Fariss 6-5-17, Wasif 0-0-0, Baker 4-2-10, Armstrong 0-0-0, Phillips 0-0-0, Gratto 0-0-0. Totals- 16-7-44.
Chazy (24)
Stevens 3-0-8, Juneau 2-0-4, McAfee 1-0-2, Salimando 3-0-6, Foster 1-0-2, Dwyer 1-0-2, Castine 0-0-0, Kise 0-0-0, Santor 0-0-0. Totals- 11-0-24.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 26-11.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (5) Pelkey 5. Chazy (2) Stevens 2.
CVAC
BEEKMANTOWN 72
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 52
CHAMPLAIN — The Eagles saw four players hit double digits in points, including Brady Mannix’s team-leading 21, en route to a win over the Cougars.
“Beekmantown shot very well tonight and did a great job of stopping our runs,” NCCS coach Luke Connell said. “We got down early and could not get ourselves out of the hole.”
Nate Parliament scored 17 points, Andrew Van Natten netted 13 points and Jack Beauregard put up 11 points as the other double digit point scorers.
Darren DuBois’ 18 points were good for team lead on the Cougars in the loss, followed closely by Thomas Gilbo’s 17.
“We could not stop Beekmantown's hot shooting, and they made us pay,” Connell said. “We have to do a better job defensively.”
Beekmantown 72, Northeastern Clinton 52
Beekmantown (72)
Goodwin 0-0-0, Mannix 7-3-21, Van Natten 6-0-13, Beebe 0-0-0, LaBorde 0-0-0, Parent 0-0-0, Saroj 0-0-0, Parliament 7-0-17, Beauregard, 4-3-11, Sand 3-2-8. Totals- 28-8-72.
Northeastern Clinton (52)
Brown 3-0-8, Prairie 0-0-0, Gilbo 7-2-17, Garrow 2-0-4, Dubois 7-4-18, Monette 1-1-3, Guay 0-2-2, Manor 0-0-0, Dubuque 0-0-0, Creller 0-0-0. Totals- 20-10-52.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 33-24.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (8) Mannix 4, Parliament 3, Van Natten. NCCS (3) Brown 2, Gilbo.
MORIAH 70
AUSABLE VALLEY 45
MORIAH — Bryce Sprague and Rowan Swan put up 20 and 19 points, respectively, leading the Vikings to a decisive victory.
Brady Olcott also reached double digits, tallying 12 points in the game.
Eli Douglas paced the Patriots in the loss, scoring a team-high 14 points. Aidan Lopez was close behind him with 10 points.
“We played well defensively for our first league game,” Moriah coach Brian Cross said.
Moriah 70, AuSable Valley 45
AuSable Valley (45)
Dixon 2-1-5, McCabe 0-0-0, Doner 2-3-7, Garcia 3-0-7, Hart 0-2-2, Lopez 4-0-10, Douglas 5-3-14. Total- 16-9-45.
Moriah (70)
Fleury 0-1-1, Olcott 5-0-12, Sargent 0-0-0, Langey 0-0-0, Pelkey 1-0-3, Allen 1-0-3, Gilbo 0-0-0, Rohrer 3-0-6, Demarais 2-2-6, Peters 0-0-0, Sprague 7-4-20, Swan 8-2-19, Scoresome 0-0-0. Totals-27-9-70.
Halftime- Moriah, 39-23.
3 point goals- Moriah 7, AuSable Valley 4.
PLATTSBURGH 82
PERU 43
PERU — A 33-point night from Michael Phillips helped the Hornets nearly double up the Nighthawks in the Plattsburgh victory.
Fifteen of Phillips’ points came from three-pointers alone.
Also hitting double digits for the Hornets was Peter Wylie, who finished with 14 points on the night.
Wyatt Premore’s 18 points led the Peru squad. Matt Corral and Dominic Falvo each also hit double digits in points, recording 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Plattsburgh 82, Peru 43
Plattsburgh (82)
Phillips 13-3-33, Filosca 3-0-7, Wylie 7-0-14, Crowley 3-1-9, Golden 0-0-0, Mulholland 1-6-8, Goerlitz 0-1-1, King 3-2-8, Tuller 0-1-1, Trombley 0-0-0. Totals-31-14-82.
Peru (43)
Petit-Frere 0-0-0, Premore 5-6-18, Haudberg 0-0-0, Corral 6-0-13, Tyrell 0-0-0, Falvo 5-0-10, Sweeney 0-0-0, Petro 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Welch 1-0-2, Teller 0-0-0. Totals- 17-6-43.
Halftime- Plattsburgh, 43-20.
3 point goals- Plattsburgh (6) Phillips 5, Filosca. Peru (3) Premore 2, Corral.
MONDAY
GIRLS
MVAC
BOLTON 36
CROWN POINT 30
CROWN POINT — The Panthers led by two points at halftime, but a strong second half led the Eagles to victory.
The win was spearheaded by Jane Fau, who recorded a 23-point night, dropping six three-pointers in the process.
Jadynn Egloff had a strong night of her own for Bolton, tallying nine points on the night.
“We played hard but could not score down the stretch, and not scoring in the last 4 minutes really hurt us,” Crown Point coach Chris Mazotte said. “Bolton was tough and gritty as well.”
Madison Munson led the Panthers in the loss, recording a team-high 11 points and blocking five Eagle shots.
Bolton 33, Crown Point 30
Bolton (33)
Egloff 4-0-9, Hubert 0-1-1, Pfau 8-1-23, Moscov 0-0-0, Scott 0-0-0, Kelley 0-0-0, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Varney 0-0-0, Figueroa 0-0-0, Willicois 0-0-0. Totals-13-2-36.
Crown Point (30)
Mak. Munson 2-2-4, Hurlburt 0-0-0, Mad. Munson 5-1-11, Mazzotte 2-5-9, Kimball 0-0-0, Duprey 0-0-0, Greenan 1-0-2, LaMotte 1-2-4. Totals 10-10-30.
Halftime- Crown Point, 16-14
3 point goals- Bolton (7) Egloff 1, Pfau 6.
LAKE PLACID 31
KEENE 24
LAKE PLACID — The Beavers made a strong third-quarter push, but it would not be enough to overtake the Blue Bombers.
After giving up eight points while only making a single basket in the third, the Lake Placid squad won the fourth quarter 7-6 to hold onto its lead and secure the win.
Julia Crawford was instrumental in the Blue Bomber win, putting up a team-high 14 points.
Nadia Phillips’ six points were good for second on the team.
Keene’s Megan Quinn scored 10 of her team’s 24 points in the loss.
Lake Placid 31, Keene 24
Keene (24)
Quinn 4-0-10, Baysoe 2-3-7, Harmer 3-0-7, Van Ness 0-0-0, Lawrence 0-0-0, Lavallee 0-0-0, Shambo 0-0-0, Jones 0-0-0, Ellis 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Robjent 0-0-0. Totals- 9-3-24
Lake Placid (31)
Crawford 7-0-14, Phillip 3-0-6, Moore 2-0-4, Ar. Cecunjanin 2-0-4, Marvin 1-0-2, An. Cecunjanin 1-0-2, Light 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0, Jordon 0-0-0. Totals- 15-1-31.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 22-10.
3 point goals- Bolton (8) Egloff 2, Pfau 6.
