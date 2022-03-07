PLATTSBURGH — After a rocky start and trailing after the first quarter, the Seton Catholic Knights were able to bounce back to win the Section VII Class D boys championship against Boquet Valley 59-48 Saturday.
The Griffins led 15-9 after the first quarter against Seton, which had trouble keeping Boquet Valley out of the paint. Seton Coach Larry Converse said his team was able to start slowing down Boquet Valley after his team switched to a zone defense.
“It seemed to slow them down, and then we got some momentum going on in the offensive end,” he said. “The first four minutes of the second half was very big. I thought we did a good job of coming out and attacking them.”
Alex Coupal said the Knights have started games down to their opponents multiple times this year. Getting the lead just took regaining the team’s composure, Coupal said.
“I just told the team, ‘Boys, we’ve been down like this before. We just have to come out and play our game, and we’ll be good,’” Coupal said was his message to the team after the first quarter.
Seton was able to finish the half with a 30 to 28 lead and built onto it in the third with a 10 point lead to enter the fourth quarter.
Coupal and Dominic Allen tied with 14 points to lead Seton against the Griffins. Allen also contributed 16 rebounds and was a force in the post throughout the game.
If the team is going to continue wining in the future, Converse said, Allen will have to play a similar role.
“That’s what he’s got to do for us moving forward if we want to be successful,” Converse said.
Allen said his post play was a key in the win against Boquet Valley and especially liked his matchup.
“I loved that matchup and going against taller guys. It worked out well,” he said.
Seton’s lead was threatened in the fourth quarter, with Boquet Valley cutting the score to within 10 points. Converse said it became a game of free throws at that point.
“We knew they were going to foul,” Converse said. “You've got to make those foul shots or the game is over automatically.”
Seton was able to knock down three free throws in the final minute of the game to seal it.
For Boquet Valley, Jackson Hooper and Oakley Buehler led with 17 and 15 points, respectively.
The Knights will take on the Section 2 Class D champion Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville, Saturday at Clinton Community College.
—
Seton Catholic 59, Boquet Valley 48
Seton Catholic (59)
Guay 4-3-13, Shalton 1-3-5, Coupal 5-0-14, Vega 3-0-6, Pearl 3-1-7, Allen 7-0-14. Totals: 23-7-59.
Boquet Valley (48)
Hooper 7-2-17, Burdo 1-0-2, Race 1-0-2, Fiegl 1-0-2, O. Buehler 5-2-15, Lobdell 4-1-9, Rice 0-1-1. Totals: 19-6-48.
Halftime- Seton, 30-28.
3 point goals- Boquet Valley (4) Hooper, O. Buehler 3. Seton (6) Guay 2, Coupal 4.
