PLATTSBURGH — Haley Murnane and Madyson Whalen combined for 28 points Wednesday night to help lead Seton Catholic to a 44-20 win over Willsboro in Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball.
Murnane hit a trio of three-pointers on the way to a game-high 15 points and Whalen followed with 13. The Knights held a six-point advantage at the half and then broke the game open after intermission.
Kaili Bourdeau was the leading scorer for the Warriors with seven points.
“Being Senior Night tonight, it was nice to come away with a win,” Seton Catholic coach Keagen Briggs said. “Murnane has been on the varsity since eighth grade and (Kennedy) Spriggs since she was a sophomore. Coming into this year, I asked them to do things differently than they were used to, both on and off the court, and I couldn't be more pleased with how the two responded.
“We moved the ball really well and eight of our 11 girls who played today contributed at least an assist. We had been in a slump lately, losing three in a row, so it was nice to get back on track with a win.”
Seton Catholic 44, Willsboro 20
Willsboro (20)
Arnold 1-0-2, Nolette 1-1-3, Bourdeau 3-1-7, Crowningshield 1-0-2, Ford 2-0-4, Belzile 0-0-0, Harrison 1-0-2. Totals- 9-2-20.
Seton Catholic (44)
Hughes 0-2-2, Murnane 6-0-15, Whalen 5-3-13, Conti 0-0-0, Beauduin 0-0-0, Spriggs 4-1-9, Rock-Perez 0-1-1, Johnston 1-0-2, Pearl 1-0-2, Nidasi 0-0-0, Di Patrizio 0-0-0. Totals- 17-7-44.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 19-13.
3-point goals- Seton Catholic (3) Murnane.
CVAC
PERU 40
BEEKMANTOWN 24
BEEKMANTOWN — Brianna Brousseau poured in 22 points as the Nighthawks defeated the Eagles.
Kortney McCarthy chipped in with nine points for Peru. Faith Whitney tallied eight points and Kiera Regan seven for Beekmantown.
“Peru is tough to matchup against with their size in the paint and solid guard play as well,” Beekmantown coach Kate Duprey said. “Our girls played hard and gave a good effort.
“We are consistently improving every game.”
Peru 40, Beekmantown 24
Peru (40)
B. Brousseau 8-6-22, Jackson 1-0-2, Hendrix 1-0-2, McCarthy 4-0-9, Lawliss 0-0-0, Sypek 0-3-3, Beattie 1-0-2. Totals- 15-9-40.
Beekmantown (24)
McCasland 0-2-2, Parliament 1-0-3, Whitney 3-1-8, Regan 2-3-7, Williams, 1-0-2, Cross 0-0-0, Chapman 1-0-2. Totals- 8-6-24.
Halftime- Peru, 16-9.
3-point goals- Peru (1) McCarthy. Beekmantown (2) Parliament, Whitney.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 43
AUSABLE VALLEY 34
ELLENBURG — Abby Peryea poured in 18 points, including eight from the foul line, and Mackenna LaBarge added eight in the Bobcats' win.
NAC led by only an 18-16 margin at the half before gaining some breathing room in the second half.
Reese Shambo tossed in 15 points to lead the Patriots.
“Tonight was Senior Night and Emily Vanvalkenburg was honored before the game,” NAC coach Dennis LaBarge said.
NAC 43, AuSable Valley 34
AuSable Valley (34)
Keyser 1-1-3, Douglas 1-1-4, Rennie 2-0-6, Richards 0-0-0, Hoahn 1-0-2, Shambo 7-1-15, Durgan 1-2-4. Totals- 13-5-34.
NAC (43)
LaBarge 4-0-8, Gilmore 2-1-5, Belrose 1-2-5, Poupore 1-0-2, Abigail Peryea, 1-0-2, Charland 0-1-1, Abby Peryea 4-8-18, Vanvalkenburg 1-0-2. Totals- 14-12-43.
Halftime- NAC, 18-16.
3-point goals- AuSable Valley (3) Rennie 2, Douglas. NAC (3) Abby Peryea 2, Belrose.
NON-CONFERENCE
BOQUET VALLEY 47
TICONDEROGA 33
ELIZABETHTOWN — Abbey Schwoebel had another big game with 21 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and three steals for the Griffins.
Boquet Valley held a 15-12 lead in a low-scoring first half.
Cassidy Mattison powered the Sentinels with 15 points.
“The girls' defensive effort made the difference in the fourth quarter, allowing the Griffins to pull ahead,” Boquet Valley coach Hokey McKinley said.
Boquet Valley 47, Ticonderoga 33
Ticonderoga (33)
J. Charboneau 1-2-4, Dorsett 2-0-4, Mattison 5-2-15, Price 0-0-0, B. Charboneau 0-0-0, Pound 0-0-0, Whitford 0-0-0, Davis 2-0-4, Leerkes 3-0-6. Totals- 13-4-33.
Boquet Valley (47)
Burdo 2-0-4, Kirkby 1-0-2, Monty 0-0-0, Poe 3-0-6, Schwoebel 8-3-21, Sy. Bisselle 0-0-0, Lobdell 1-0-2, King 3-0-6, Sk. Bisselle 1-4-6, Denton 0-0-0. Totals- 19-7-47.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 15-12.
3-point goals- Ticonderoga (3) Mattison 3. Boquet Valley (2) Schwoebel 2.
BOYS
MVAC
WILLSBORO 58
SETON CATHOLIC 19
WILLSBORO — The Warriors broke out to a 30-6 lead by halftime and were never in trouble.
“Tonight was our Senior Night and everyone was able to contribute,” Willsboro coach Jim Spring said. “We moved the basketball well and got everyone on the team involved in the offense.”
Regan Arnold was the only player on either team in double figures with 19 points for the Warriors. Aiden Pearl tossed in nine points to lead the Knights.
Willsboro 58, Seton Catholic 19
Seton Catholic (19)
Guay 1-1-4, Shalton 0-0-0, Grafstein 0-0-0, Pearl 3-3-9, Allen 2-2-6, LaPoint 0-0-0, Farrington 0-0-0. Totals- 6-6-19.
Willsboro (58)
Arnold 8-0-19, Cassavaugh 2-0-4, D. Meachem 1-0-3, Joslyn 1-0-2, Farney 1-0-2, H. King 3-1-8, T. King 1-0-3, Leibeck 4-0-8, Drollette 3-0-6. Totals- 25-1-58.
Halftime- Willsboro, 30-6.
3-point goals- Seton Catholic (1) Guay. Willsboro (7) Arnold 3, D. Meachem, H. King, T. King.
NON-CONFERENCE
SARANAC LAKE 74
LAKE PLACID 34
LAKE PLACID — Nate McCarthy scored 13 of his team's 27 second-quarter points as the Red Storm pulled away from the Blue Bombers.
Landon Faubert connected on six three-pointers and finished with 18 points for Lake Placid.
Matt Brandes scored 13 points and Nick Marvin 10 for the Blue Bombers.
“We were able to tie the score at 8-all in the first quarter, but Nate McCarthy took control in the second to help Saranac Lake take a 17-point halftime lead.”
—
Saranac Lake 74, Lake Placid 34
Saranac Lake (74)
Yando 3-0-7, Wilson 3-0-6, Roberts 2-0-6, McCarthy 10-1-22, Zalewski 1-0-3, Santiago 0-0-0, Catania 3-0-6, Faubert 6-0-18, Hewitt 2-2-6. Totals- 30-3-74.
Lake Placid (34)
Armstrong 1-3-5, Byrne 0-0-0, Colby 0-0-0, Ledwith 0-0-0, Brandes 5-0-13, Kondrat 0-0-0, Cecunjanin 1-0-3, Gavin 1-0-3, Marvin 5-0-10, Trombley 0-0-0, Hooker 0-0-0, Daby 0-0-0. Totals- 13-3-34.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 37-20.
3-point goals- Saranac Lake (11) Faubert 6, Roberts 2, Yando, McCarthy. Zalewski. Lake Placid (5) Brandes 3, Cecunjanin, Gavin.
TUESDAY
BOYS
SARANAC LAKE 66
SALMON RIVER 50
FORT COVINGTON — Nate McCarthy and Brady Yando combined for 57 points to power the Red Storm. McCarthy poured in a game-high 37 and Yando was next with 20.
Saranac Lake was able to take a 37-19 advantage heading into halftime.
“We got off to a fast start and never looked back,” Saranac Lake coach Dermott Morgan said. “It's the fifth game in a row we were led by Yando and McCarthy in double figures. Carter Hewitt added 10 rebounds.
—
Saranac Lake 66, Salmon River 50
Saranac Lake (66)
Yando 8-2-20, Wilson 0-0-0, Roberts 0-0-0, McCarthy 15-5-37, Catania 0-0-0, Faubert 1-1-4, Hewitt 2-1-5. Totals- 26-9-66.
Salmon River (50)
Ghostlaw 1-0-2, Thurman 1-0-3, Huto 1-1-4, Focolu 7-2-16, Dakes 2-0-4, Aldrich 1-0-2, Lebelin 9-1-19. Totals- 22-4-50.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 37-19.
3-point goals- Saranac Lake (5) Yando 2, McCarthy 2, Faubert. Salmon River (2) Thurman, Huto.
