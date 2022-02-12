Seton Catholic girls double up Bolton, 40-15

PLATTSBURGH — Seton Catholic was led by Madyson Whalen and her 14-points to push the Knights over Bolton, 40-15, in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference basketball, Friday.
Whalen also netted the team’s only three-pointer. Gabriella Conti followed with eight points and Charlotte Hughes with seven in the win.
“Conti and Whalen did excellent jobs playing aggressive defense and turning it into opportunities for themselves and others on the other end of the floor,” Seton Catholic coach Keagan Briggs said.
Briggs also said that Abby Pearl and Hughes worked hard under the glass to combine for 19 rebounds.
“As a whole, our emphasis through this week was to truly play as a team,” Briggs said. “To create for others so that the team will benefit. This was a great win to close out MVAC league play.”
On the Eagles’ side, Maillie Kelley led with six points.
Note: This box score was updated on 2/12 after corrections were sent into the Press-Republican.
Seton Catholic 40, Bolton 15
Seton Catholic (40)
Hughes 2-3-7, Langlois 1-1-3, Whalen 6-1-14, Allen 0-0-0, Trombley 0-0-0, Rock-Perez 1-0-2, Conti 3-2-8, Lawliss 0-0-0, Romero 0-0-0, Johnston 1-0-2, Pearl 2-0-4. Totals: 16-7-40.
Bolton (15)
Egloff 1-0-2, Hubert 0-1-1, Pfau 0-0-0, Moskov 1-1-3, Scott 2-0-4, Kelley 2-2-6, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Varney 1-0-2, Figueroa 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0. Totals: 8-4-20.
Halftime- Seton, 23-5.
3 point goals- Seton (1) Whalen.
WILLSBORO 46
CROWN POINT 15
WILLSBORO —On the Warriors’ Senior Night, lone senior Jenna Ford led the team with 17 points and pushed to a definitive win over the Panthers.
Ford also hit one three-pointer, along with Mallory Arnold, who had 14 points in the win. Coach Shannon Passno also mentioned that sophomore foreign exchange student Ana Galindo was also honored.
“The Warriors snagged the win by dominating the second half,” Passno said. “Our team worked hard tonight and moved the ball well. They quickly got the ball up the court and settled into their offense.”
Passno said that the team’s patience was one way they found so many opportunities to score, along with their strong defensive game. Bella Harrison, McKinley Belzile and Arnold were recognized as having several rebounds for the team which helped to add more points on the scoreboard.
“It was a well played game and it was wonderful to get a win on our Senior Night,” she said.
For Crown Point, Madison Munson had the high four points, with Gabrielle Mazzotte, Riley Greenan and Abagale LaMotte each having three.
Willsboro 46, Crown Point 15
Willsboro (46)
D. Harrison 0-0-0, Nolette 1-0-2, Arnold 6-1-14, Ford 8-0-17, Galindo 0-0-0, Benway 1-0-2, Belzile 0-0-0, I. Harrison 3-5-11, Sucharzewski 0-0-0. Totals: 19-6-46.
Crown Point (15)
Munson 2-0-4, Mazzotte 0-3-3, Kimball 1-0-2, Duprey 0-0-0, Gondal 0-0-0, Greenan 1-0-3, Lamotte 1-1-3, Gibbs 0-0-0. Totals: 5-4-15.
Halftime- Willsboro, 17-9.
3 point goals- Willsboro (2) Arnold, Ford. CP (1) Greenan.
BOQUET VALLEY 34
LAKE PLACID 28
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Griffins pulled out a tight win against the Blue Bombers on the back fo a 19-point performance from Abby Schwoebel.
Schwoebel’s night included two of the team’s four treys, while Sophie Pulsifier chipped in seven points of her own.
Nadia Phillip’s 14 points were tops on the Lake Placid squad in the loss, with Arnita Cecunjanin’s 10 points not far behind.
Bouquet Valley 34, Lake Placid 28
Lake Placid (28)
An. Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Phillip 6-2-14, Marvin 2-0-4, Crawford 0-0-0, Light 0-0-0, Moore 0-0-0, Ar. Cecunjanin 5-0-10, Jerdon 0-0-0. Totals- 13-2-28.
Bouquet Valley (34)
Bisselle 0-0-0, Kirkby 1-0-3, Thompson 0-0-0, Monty 0-0-0, Poe 0-0-0, Schwoebel 3-11-19, Reynolds 0-0-0, Pulsifer 3-0-7, Caputo 2-0-4, Denton 0-1-1. Totals- 9-12-34.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 14-9.
3 point goals- Bouquet Valley (4) Kirkby, Pulsifer, Schwoebel 2.
CVAC
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 53
SARANAC 21
SARANAC — The trio of Ellie Prairie (15), Bailee LaFountain (14) and Desiree Dubois (13) combined for 42 of the Cougars’ points in their win over the Chiefs.
Prairie and Dubois each had two treys apiece, while LaFountain netted another. Audi Hollister also contributed one three, ending with five points.
“We definitely ran into a much improved defensive team in NCCS,” Saranac coach Tim Newell said. “Their two-three zone forced us into settling for too many perimeter shots. We also had a terrible night shooting the ball and our misses got them out into their transition game.”
For the Chiefs, Sydney Myers and Brenna Ducatte led with six points each, Ducatte hitting two three-pointers. Lia Parker also netted one trey.
“We just got out-played in many phases of the game,” Newell said. “I have no doubts that the girls will refocus and come to practice ready to work and improve.”
NCCS 53, Saranac 21
NCCS (53)
Lafountain 2-9-14, Hollister 2-0-5, Roberts 1-0-2, Prairie 6-1-15, Richards 0-0-0, Turner 0-0-0, Dubois 4-3-13, Racine 1-0-2, Trudo 1-0-2. Totals: 17-13-53.
Saranac (21)
M. Denis 0-0-0, Brown 1-0-2, Parker 2-0-5, Lay. Pellerin 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Myers 2-2-6, Lau. Pellerin 0-0-0, L. Denis 0-0-0, Brault 0-0-0, Ducatte 2-0-6, Fay 1-0-2. Totals: 8-2-21.
Halftime- NCCS, 28-10.
3 point goals- Saranac (3) Parker, Ducatte 2. NCCS (6) Lafountain, Hollister, Prairie 2, Dubois 2.
BEEKMANTOWN 39
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 23
PLATTSBURGH — Kiera Regan and Payton Parliament led the Eagles offense in their victory over the Hornets.
Regan netted 10 points while Parliament recorded 9, and teammate Faith Whitney chipped in eight points, including two treys.
“They have a little bit of everything, and coach (Katie) Duprey did a really nice job tonight,” Plattsburgh coach Joe Mazella said of the Eagles. “Beekmantown was more prepared than we were, and that is on me.”
Cora Long scored eight points on the night to lead the Hornets while scoring the team’s only two three-pointers. Bailey Hewson was second on the team with six points.
“We have to find a way to get a win next week to feel good moving forward when it really counts,” Mazella said. “We will bounce back.”
—
Beekmantown 39, Plattsburgh High 23
Beekmantown (39)
Whitney 2-2-8, McCasland 3-0-6, Williams 0-0-0, Cross 3-0-6, Regan 5-0-10, Parliament 3-3-9. Totals- 16-5-39.
Plattsburgh High (23)
Hewson 3-0-6, Long 3-0-8, Bilow 0-0-0, Hemingway 2-1-5, Fitzwater 0-1-1, Steria 0-3-3, Al. Crahan 0-0-0, DeTulleo 0-0-0. Totals- 8-5-23.
Halftime- Beekmantown 16-2.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (2) Whitney 2. Plattsburgh High (2) Long 2.
BOYS
PLATTSBURGH 56
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 42
CHAMPLAIN — Plattsburgh High, led by the offensive attack of Max Filosca, Carter King and Michael Phillips pulled off a win over Northeastern Clinton.
Filosca netted the team-high 14 points, with King hitting 11 and Phillips tallying nine. Ethan Mulholland also had eight points in the win. King and Mulholland each hit a three-pointer as well.
“It was a good first-half game, but we came out of halftime flat and did not match Plattsburgh’s energy,” Cougars coach Luke Connell said. “Plattsburgh took control of the game in the third quarter.”
Despite the loss, Darren Dubois notched the game-high with 20 points and a trio of treys. Lucas Deuso, Steven Garrow and Dawson Guay each hit one three in the loss.
—
PHS 56, NCCS 42
PHS (56)
Phillips 3-3-9, Filosca 7-0-14, Crowley 1-0-2, Golden 3-0-6, Mulholland 2-3-8, Goerlitz, King 4-2-11, Tuller 1-0-2, Trombley 2-0-4. Totals: 23-8-56.
NCCS (42)
Brown 0-0-0, Prairie 0-2-2, Guay 1-0-3, Dubuque 1-0-2, Deuso 2-0-5, Monette 0-2-2, Dubois 8-1-20, Manor 2-1-5, Garrow 1-0-3, Creller 0-0-0. Totals: 15-6-42.
Halftime- PHS, 32-23.
3 point goals- PHS (2) King, Mulholland. NCCS (6) Dubois 3, Dueso, Guay, Garrow.
MVAC
CROWN POINT 57
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 32
CROWN POINT — A 25-6 first quarter in favor of the Panthers carried the Crown Point squad to a win over Johnsburg/Minerva.
“Great effort by all 12 guys tonight with everyone getting an opportunity to play some quality minutes,” Panther coach Jason Hughes said. “We did a great job sharing the ball tonight and are happy with this win.”
Trevor Harris and Anthony Greenan each recorded 13 points for Crown Point in the win, while Noah Spaulding put up nine points.
For Johnsburg/Minerva, Rodney Wolfe scored over half of the team’s points, tallying 17, while Yanden Cleveland recorded 13 points of his own.
“Tremendous credit to Johnsburg-Minerva,” Hughes said. “Those guys did not play the scoreboard and went hard throughout.”
—
Crown Point 57, Johnsburg/Minerva 32
Johnsburg/Minerva (32)
Caden Degroat 0-0-0, Yanden Cleveland 5-2-13, Brayden Poirer 0-0-0, Nate Vanderwarker, 0-0-0, Angelo Galle 1-0-2, Tyler Moses 0-0-0, Andrew Prosser 0-0-0, Noah Moffitt 0-0-0, Rodney Wolfe 8-1-17.
Crown Point (57)
Trevor Harris 5-3-13, Anthony Greenan 5-2-13, Noah Spaulding 4-0-9, Reese Pertak 2-1-6, Alex Stone 3-0-8, Cameron Waldorf 0-0-0, Ryan Woods 0-0-0, Matt Beeman 2-0-4, Tommy Dorsett 0-0-0, Austyn Taylor 0-0-0, Joe Tompkins 2-0-4, Bruce Kwandrans 0-0-0.
Halftime- Crown Point, 38-12.
3 point goals- Crown Point (5) Stone 2, Greenan, Spaulding, Pertak. Johnsburg-Minerva (1) Cleveland.
THURSDAY
CVAC
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 52
BEEKMANTOWN 44
BEEKMANTOWN — Carter King and Max Filosca led the Hornets with 20 and 13 points, respectively, to a win over the Eagles.
King also had the Hornets’ only three-pointer. Peter Wylie netted eight and Michael Phillips seven for the winning cause.
According to Beekmantown coach Gary Castine, both teams were in postseason form that night, with the Hornets coming out strong to a seven-point lead at the end of the first, only for the Eagles to tie it up by the half.
"It was fun to be part of this game. Both teams competed hard and the game could have gone either way,” Castine said. “Our kids hung in there despite having a good half dozen charges called on us. We had two starters foul out, which didn't help our cause. That's on us and not the refs."
Castine said Plattsburgh outscored the home team 18-5 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
"It was a highly competitive game with 43 fouls called. That's more fouls than we used to have in our chicken coop!,” he said. “Against Saranac, we looked like pretenders. Tonight, we looked like contenders. We competed and that's all I can ask from them. Plattsburgh deserved the win tonight."
For Castine’s Eagles, Josh Burgin led with 19 points and Nate Parliament added 10, with two treys. Andrew VanNatten recorded a three-pointer as well and ended with six points.
—
Plattsburgh High 52, Beekmantown 44
PHS (52)
Phillips 2-3-7, Filosca 5-3-13, Wylie 4-0-8, Golden 0-0-0, Mulholland 0-2-2, Goerlitz 0-0-0, King 7-5-20, Tuller 0-0-0, Trombley 0-0-0. Totals: 19-13-52.
Beekmantown (44)
Mannix 1-2-4, VanNatten 2-1-6, LaBorde 0-0-0, Parent 0-0-0, J. Sand 1-1-4, Parliament 3-1-10, Burgin 6-7-19, N. Sand 1-0 2. Totals: 14-3-44.
Halftime- Tied, 24-24.
3 point goals- PHS (1) King. Beekmantown (3) Parliament 2, VanNatten.
