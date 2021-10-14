PLATTSBURGH — Seton Catholic had to fight for every second of the game, but the Knights held off Boquet Valley for a 3-2 win, which was their first victory of the season.
Madyson Whalen scored twice, and Monique Allen added a goal to lead the way in the girls Northern Soccer League game.
Abby Schwoebel and Claire Reynolds found the back of the net for the Griffins.
"Both teams played well throughout the game with both dealing with injuries," Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said. "I was happy with how we were able to keep our composure and lock down our defense in order to hold our lead until the end."
Schwoebel put Boquet Valley on the board with 18:47 gone in the first half, but with 4:02 remaining before half, Allen put home a shot off a scramble within the 6-yard box.
Whalen took over from there. After assisting on Allen's tally, she buried two goals with 8:13 and 9:57 elapsed in the second half.
Charlotte Hughes picked up the assist on Whalen's first tally.
Reynolds, thanks to an assist from Sadie Thompson, brought Boquet Valley to within one a bit past the midway mark of the second half, but the Knights held on.
Allisyn Johnston (4) and Whalen (1) combined for five saves in the Seton Catholic nets, and Abby Monty made four stops for the Griffins.
Seton Catholic 3, Boquet Valley 2
BV 1 1 — 2
SC 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, BV, Schwoebel, 18:47. 2, SC, Allen (Whalen), 36:58.
Second half- 3, SC, Whalen (Hughes), 8:13. 4, SC, Whalen, 9:57. 5, Bv, Reynolds (Thompson), 23:36.
Shots- Seton Catholic, 10-7.
Saves- Monty, BV, 4. Johnston (4), Whalen (1), SC, 5.
BEEKMANTOWN 5
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 0
BEEKMANTOWN — Payton Parliament had something to contribute for each of the Eagles’ first four goals in their shutout of the Hornets.
She started off the game strong, with a goal at 1:19, assisted by Grace McCasland. Then, McCasland scored off of Parliament’s assist at 4:20. Parliament scored again, this time assisted by Kiera Regan, at 16:21. Finally, Parliament assisted on McCasland’s second goal at 24:56.
Finally, Luci Brown connected with an assist from Faith Whitney to put the game away at 36:30 of the first half.
“We finally have had most of our team playing for a couple of games, so many starters have missed multiple games this year,” Beekmantown coach Jon Chapman said.
“We are beginning to learn how to work with one another.”
For Plattsburgh, Emma Whalen had 11 saves in goal, while Beekmantown’s Macayla Scofield had two.
“Plattsburgh has a lot of strong, young players and will be a really competitive team in the years to come,” Chapman.
Beekmantown 5, Plattsburgh High 0
Plattsburgh High 0 0 – 0
Beekmantown 5 0 – 5
First half- 1, BCS, Parliament (McCasland), 1:19. 2, BCS, McCasland (Parliament), 4:20. 3, BCS, Parliament (Regan), 16:21. 4, BCS, McCasland (Parliament), 24:56. 5, BCS, Brown (Whitney), 36:30.
Shots- Beekmantown 22-4.
Saves- Whalen, PHS, 11. Scofield, BCS, 2.
LAKE PLACID 4
CHAZY 1
LAKE PLACID — Weber Hemsley had a goal and an assist to push the Blue Bombers over the Eagles.
Hemsley scored unassisted at 15:29 of the second half, and assisted on Lily Fisher’s goal at the 30-minute mark of the first half.
Kiera Levitt got the scoring going, with the first goal of the game at 11:31 in, assisted by Emma Adragna.
In the second half, Dariana Patterson also scored, assisted by Julianna Marvin at 24:10.
“Our offense played well as a unit,” Lake Placid coach Heather Brewer said.
“We did a good job containing their scoring threats defensively.”
Abby Huchro scored the only goal for Chazy, assisted by Avery Parker at 9:36. Tess Blair had nine saves in the goal.
Lake Placid 4, Chazy 1
Chazy 0 1 – 1
Lake Placid 2 2 – 4
First half- 1, LP, Levitt (Adragna), 11:31. 2, LP, Fisher (Hemsley), 30:00
Second half- 3, CCRS, Huchro (Parker), 9:36. 4, LP, Hemsley, 15:29. 5, LP, Dar. Patterson (Marvin), 24:10
Shots- Lake Placid, 15-8.
Saves- Huffman, LP, 10. Blair, CCRS, 9.
WILLSBORO 7
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 0
SCHROON LAKE — The Warriors dominated Schroon Lake/Newcomb, with Jenna Ford scoring four goals and an assist.
Ford scored the first two goals, at 35:11 and 23:10 of the first, assisted by Lexi Nolette and then Dakota Harrison, respectively.
Bella Harrison then scored, unassisted at 6:04.
Nolette scored to open the second half, assisted by Bella Harrison, at 31:05. This was followed by Ford at 23:00, assisted by Cleo Lobdell. Lobdell then scored one of her own, assisted by Ford, at 20:55. Finally, Ford scored again, with help from Nolette with 3:18 remaining.
Willsboro outshot Schroon/Lake Newcomb, 23-9.
The Warriors’ Kaili Bourdeau had five saves in the net. Schroon Lake/Newcomb had two goalkeepers for the game. Alyssa Arnold had eight saves while Aradia Talarico had five.
Willsboro 7, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 0
Willsboro 3 4 – 7
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 0 0 – 0
First half- 1, WICS, Ford (Nolette), 35:11. 2, WICS, Ford (D. Harrison), 23:10. 3, WICS, B. Harrison, 6:04.
Second half- 4, WICS, Nolette (B. Harrison), 31:05. 5, WICS, Ford (Lobdell), 23:00. 6, WICS, Lobdell (Ford), 20:55. 7, WICS, Ford (Nolette), 3:18.
Shots- Willsboro, 23-9.
Saves- Arnold (8), Talarico (5), SL/N, 14. Bourdeau, 5, WICS.
KEENE 8
CROWN POINT 0
KEENE VALLEY — Haylie Buysse scored five times in Keene’s blowout of Crown Point, assisted twice by Pia Morrelli.
Marley Harmer scored first, at 10:03 of the first half, unassisted. Then, Buysse went on a run for a hat trick, scoring first at 17:13 off an assist from Addison VanNess. Buysse scored two more times in the first half, at 24:45 and 38:43 to put the Beavers up 4-0.
To kick off the second half, Megan Quinn scored at just under a minute in, unassisted. Then Buysse and Morrelli connected, with Buysse scoring at 14:41 and 17:04. Morrelli also added a goal of her own at the 22-minute mark.
The Beavers outshot the Panthers, 28-2.
Crown Point’s Catherine Harmon had 20 saves in the goal, and Keene’s Isabella Blacksmith had four.
Keene 8, Crown Point 0
Crown Point 0 0 – 0
Keene 4 4 – 8
First half- 1, KCS, Harmer, 10:03. 2, KCS, Buysse (VanNess), 17:13. 3, KCS, Buysse, 24:45. 4, KCS, Buysse, 38:43.
Second half- 5, KCS, Quinn, 0:53. 6, KCS, Buysse (Morrelli), 14:41. 7, KCS, Buysse (Morrelli), 17:04. 8, KCS, Morrelli, 22:00.
Shots- Keene, 28-2.
Saves- Harmon, CP, 20. Blacksmith, KCS, 4.
MORIAH 3
TICONDEROGA 0
TICONDEROGA — Amelia Kazlo scored twice with help from Hannah Slattery on both in the Vikings’ shutout of the Sentinels.
In the action-packed first half, Dava Marcil kicked off the scoring, with an assist from Kazlo, at 21:51.
Kazlo then went on to score, once at 35:39 and then at 37:27, both times assisted by Slattery, to put the game out of reach for Ticonderoga.
For the Sentinels, goalkeeper Lizzie Rich had 13 saves, while Hannah Gaddor had six for the Vikings.
Moriah 3, Ticonderoga 0
Moriah 3 0 – 3
Ticonderoga 0 0 – 0
First half- 1, MCS, Marcil (Kazlo), 21:51. 2, MCS, Kazlo (Slattery), 35:39. 3, MCS, Kazlo (Slattery), 37:27.
Shots- Moriah, 16-7.
Saves- Rich, TCS, 13. Gaddor, MCS, 6.
AUSABLE VALLEY 2
PERU 1
CLINTONVILLE — Jill Bezio scored twice in the Patriots' win over the Nighthawks.
Bezio scored first at 14:12, assisted by Jenna Stanley. She also scored, unassisted, at 1:16 of the second half.
AuSable Valley outshot Peru, 10-8.
For the Nighthawks, Maggie Garrow scored their lone goal, at the 21-minute mark of the first, assisted by Shioban Edwards.
Both goalies, Jasmyne Allen of AuSable Valley, and Tynicia Hendrix of Peru, had six saves apiece.
AuSable Valley 2, Peru 1
Peru 1 0 – 1
AuSable Valley 1 1 – 2
First half- 1, AVCS, Bezio (J. Stanley), 14:12. 2, PCS, Garrow (Edwards), 21:00.
Second half- 3, AVCS, Bezio, 1:16.
Shots- AuSable Valley, 10-8.
Saves- Allen, AVCS, 6. Hendrix, PCS, 6.
BOYS SOCCER
CROWN POINT 3
KEENE 1
CROWN POINT — Cameron Waldorf and Noah Spaulding each scored on direct kicks en route to the Panthers' victory over the Beavers.
Leo Filio put the first points up with the assist from Waldorf at 25:44 of the first half. Spaulding then scored at the 6-minute mark.
“Our first goal was a great set-up from Waldorf to Filio,” Panthers coach Randy Pertak said.
In the second half, Waldorf scored at 38:50 on a direct kick.
“We controlled play for most of the game,” Pertak said.
“We started to play well at the right time. We had lots of great opportunities,” he said.
For the Beavers, Vann Morrelli scored their only goal at 4:50 of the first half, and goalkeeper Cooper Gagnon had 10 saves in the net.
“Keene played tough tonight,” Pertak said.
“They are young and going to be very good.”
He complimented coach Matt Mills’ work with the team this year.
According to Pertak, this victory secured Crown Point’s Co-Champion status of Division III, with Schroon Lake/Newcomb. Both teams went undefeated against the other teams in the division and split head-to-head play.
Crown Point 3, Keene 1
Keene 1 0 – 1
Crown Point 2 1 – 3
First half- 1, CP, Filio (Waldorf), 25:44. 2, CP, Spaulding, 6:00. 3, KCS, Morrelli, 4:50.
Second half- 4, CP, Waldorf, 38:50.
Shots- Crown Point, 14-5
Saves- Gagnon, KCS, 10. Tompkins, CP, 4.
WEDNESDAY
CROWN POINT 5
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 0
CROWN POINT — Cameron Waldorf and Noah Spaulding each had two goals to lead to the Panthers' first-half shutout of the Orange.
Waldorf scored first at 36:59, assisted by Cole Potter. Spaulding and Waldorf then each scored unassisted at 32:06 and 25:37, respectively. Leo Filio then put some insurance points on the board, with help from Waldorf at 11:06. Spaulding then kicked in the final score, at 6:35 unassisted.
Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said his team played very well and dominated the play.
“We were able to score very early and kept the pressure on all game,” he said.
For the Orange, Sye Fisher and Tyler Mack combined for 20 saves in the goal.
“Indian Lake/Long Lake has continued to get better all season long,” Pertak said.
“They are a very gutsy team. They are young and have played hard every time we have played this season.”
Pertak also noted that Ethan Evens had his first start as goalkeeper and recorded the shutout.
Crown Point 5, Indian Lake/Long Lake 0
Indian Lake/Long Lake 0 0 – 0
Crown Point 5 0 – 5
First half- 1, CP, Waldorf (Potter), 36:59. 2, CP, Spaulding, 32:06. 3, CP, Waldorf, 25:37. 4, CP, Filio (Waldorf), 11:06. 5, CP, Spaulding, 6:35.
Shots- Crown Point, 25-3.
Saves- Fisher, Mack, IL/LL, 20. Evens, CP, 3.
