Seton Catholic boys beat Lake Placid in MVAC tilt

PLATTSBURGH — Seton Catholic shared the wealth on Tuesday in a 63-22 win over Lake Placid in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball.
Four different members of the Knights scored in double digits with Alex Coupal scoring a game-high 15 points.
Dominic Allen and Aiden Pearl both pitched in 13 on the scoreboard, while Ashton Guay put up 12 of his own.
“We shared the ball well, and it really started on the defensive end for us,” Seton Catholic coach Larry Converse said.
“It was nice to get everyone in the game and have everyone contribute in the win.”
Allen double-doubled with 13 boards, and the Knights had assists on 13 of their 25 field goals.
Chris Byrne totaled a team-high eight points for the Blue Bombers.
Seton Catholic 63, Lake Placid 22
Lake Placid (22)
Byrne 3-1-8, Colby 0-0-0, Ledwith 0-1-1, A. Cecunjanin 0-1-1, Kondrat 0-0-0, S. Cecunjanin 1-0-3, Daby 1-0-2, Douglas 2-0-5, Hooker 1-0-2. Totals: 8-3-22.
Seton Catholic (63)
Guay 3-6-12, Shalton 3-0-6, Coupal 5-3-15, Pearl 6-1-13, Allen 6-1-13, Vega 2-0-4, Gao 0-0-0, DeJordy 0-0-0, Trzaskos 0-0-0. Totals: 25-11-63.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 39-13.
3 point goals- Lake Placid (3) Byrne, S. Cecunjanin, Douglas. Seton Catholic (2) Coupal 2.
NON-LEAGUE
CHATEAUGAY 55
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 36
ELLENBURG — The Bulldogs had doubled up the Bobcats by halftime, and then simply had to keep pace with NAC for the second half to secure the win.
The Chateaugay squad’s offence was led by Walker Martin and Ethan Cook, who each had 17 points in the win. Jake Johnston had a strong performance of his own, netting three treys for his nine points on the game.
Patrick Benware’s 13 points were good for team lead for the Bobcats in the loss.
Chateaugay 55, Northern Adirondack 36
Chateaugay (55)
Harrigan 0-0-0, Martin 7-2-17, Cook 4-0-17, Beaudin 2-0-6, Leonard 0-0-0, Dustin 1-0-2, Rockhill 0-0-0, Nemier 0-0-0, Staves 1-0-2, Leary 0-0-0, Boyea 0-0-0, Reynolds 1-0-2, Johnston 3-0-9. Totals- 22-2-55.
Northern Adirondack 36
Spooner 2-0-4, Murphy 0-0-0, B. Boulrice 3-0-7, Damour 0-0-0, M. Boulrice 1-1-3, Magoon 1-0-2, King 0-0-0, Carter 3-1-7, LaFountain 0-0-0, Dyer 0-0-0, Benware 6-1-13. Totals- 16-3-36.
Halftime- Chateaugay, 32-16.
3 point goals- Chateaugay (9) Cook 3, Martin, Beaudin 2, Johnston 3. Northern Adirondack (1) B. Boulrice.
GIRLS
PLATTSBURGH 37
SETON CATHOLIC 29
PLATTSBURGH — The Knights were in it the whole way, but the Hornet girls came out with the win.
“Seton Catholic came ready to play,” Plattsburgh coach Joe Mazella said. “Keagen Briggs is a great young coach in our league, and his team battled us.”
The Hornets were down by seven points with about five minutes left, according to Mazella.
“We started to find a rhythm to close it out,” Mazella said. “We have been talking about learning how to win and finding ways to grind out games, and we did that tonight.”
Cora Long led the Plattsburgh offence, draining four three-pointers en route to her team high 16 points.
Mazella also praised Isabel DeTulleo and Alli Crahan for giving the team “a spark and great minutes off the bench,” late in the game.
Seton Catholic’s Abby Pearl led the Knight offence in the loss with nine points.
Plattsburgh 37, Seton Catholic 29
Seton Catholic (29)
Hughes 1-4-6, Langlois 1-0-2, Whalen 4-0-8, Perez 2-0-4, Pearl 4-1-9. Totals- 10-5-29.
Plattsburgh (37)
Hewson 2-0-5, Long 6-0-16, Hemingway 1-1-4, Fitzwater 2-1-5, Steria 0-2-2, Al. Crahan 1-0-2, DeTulleo 1-0-3. Totals- 13-4-37.
Halftime- Plattsburgh, 16-12.
3 point goals- PHS (7) Hewson, Long 4, Hemingway, DeTulleo.
MONDAY
NON LEAGUE
CROWN POINT 70
SCHROON LAKE 47
CROWN POINT — Trevor Harris led the Panthers with the game-high 25 points, pushing his team to a win over the Wildcats.
Harris also secured 13 boards, five blocks and a three-pointer in the win. Anthony Greenan hit four treys, adding to his 17 point total. Reese Pertak and Noah Spaulding also each hit a three-pointer. Spaulding netted 14 points total, along with seven assists, five rebounds, four steals and seven deflections.
“Greenan got it going later in the game and hit some big shots to keep us separated,” Panthers coach Jason Hughes said. “Spaulding seemed to be everywhere on the floor tonight.”
He said his team got out to a great start early, using full court pressure to force some turnovers and capitalize off those turnovers.
For Schroon Lake, Isaiah Pelkey hit 23 points, including one three-pointer. Austin Hartwell was next with 11 points, and one three. Ethan Phillips also hit a trey.
“I know they will be tougher when we go to their place next month for the league game,” Hughes said. “A lot of credit to them for playing hard for the full 32 minutes.”
“The gym was full and it was a great atmosphere for the game. My guys played very well and I am happy with the win.”
Crown Point 70, Schroon Lake 47
Crown Point (70)
Harris 12-0-25, Greenan 6-1-17, Spaulding 6-1-14, Pertak 3-3-10, Waldorf 1-0-2, Beeman 1-0-2, Stone 0-0-0, Woods 0-0-0, Tompkins 0-0-0, Dorsett 0-0-0, Taylor 0-0-0. Totals: 29-5-70.
Schroon Lake (47)
Pelkey 8-6-23, Hartwell 5-0-11, Wasif 3-0-6, Hart 2-0-4, Phillips 1-0-3, Cook 0-0-0, Grotto 0-0-0, Armstrong 0-0-0. Totals: 19-6-47.
Halftime- Crown Point, 38-16.
3 point goals- Crown Point (7) Greenan 4, Spaulding, Harris, Pertak. Schroon Lake (3) Hartwell, Pelkey, Phillips.
