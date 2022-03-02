Seton Catholic, Boquet Valley set for Class D title matchup

PLATTSBURGH — Seton Catholic is moving on to the Section VII Class D championship following a quality team win against Schroon Lake, Wednesday.
Ashton Guay led the Knights with a game-high 20 points to help Seton Catholic take down the Wildcats, 53-41, in the Class D semifinals.
Aiden Pearl boosted the Knights with 18 points and 21 boards on a night Seton Catholic finished with an impressive 53 team rebounds.
“We rebounded very well tonight,” Knights coach Larry Converse said. “We were fortunate Schroon missed some shots. They played tough all night and didn’t go away.”
Dominic Allen grabbed 13 boards to help the defensive effort for Seton Catholic.
Isaiah Pelkey kept the Wildcats in contention with 25 points. Schroon Lake trailed by as many as 19 points in the third quarter but rallied.
The Wildcats cut their deficit to nine points late in the third, but then the Knights started to pull away after Thane Shalton made a key bucket out of a timeout followed by a trey by Guay.
“We really had some good performances from a lot of guys,” Converse said. “It was a true team win.”
Seton Catholic will now play Boquet Valley in the title game, Saturday, at Clinton Community College at 2:15 p.m.
—
Schroon Lake (41)
Melville 0-0-0, Hartwell 1-0-3, Hart 2-0-6, Pelkey 9-5-25, Wasif 1-0-2, Baker 1-3-5. Totals: 14-8-41.
Seton Catholic (53)
Guay 7-3-20, Shalton 1-0-2, Coupal 1-3-5, Pearl 9-0-18, Allen 2-2-6, Vega 1-0-2. Totals: 21-8-53.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 26-15.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (5) Hartwell, Hart 2, Pelkey 2. Seton Catholic (3) Guay 3.
BOQUET VALLEY 65
CROWN POINT 53
CROWN POINT — The Griffins battled to knock off the higher-seeded Panthers and advance to the Class D Final, Wednesday.
"Crown Point is fast and very athletic and we knew their pressure defense was something that could give us fits if we didn't take care of the ball," Boquet Valley coach Colby Pulsifer said. "They turned us over a few times but overall we did a decent job of taking care of the basketball."
Oakley Buehler, Jackson Hooper and Aidan Lobdell spread the scoring around the Griffin squad, tallying 18, 15 and 14 points, respectively, while Ben Burdo and Jameson Fiegl were, "all over the floor tonight doing a ton of little things that don't show up in the box score or stat sheet," Pulsifer said.
Panthers coach Jason Hughes praised the work ethic of the Boquet squad in the game, and how much they've come together following the death of one of their teammates, Beckham Egglefield, following a snowmobile accident earlier this year.
"I cannot imagine losing a player, my kids losing a teammate, but they have persevered and really rallied around that tragedy; that faith, belief in each other, that emotion can really carry you a long way," Hughes said. "They proved that tonight, they came down here and flat out beat us."
Noah Spaulding had a massive, 27-point night in the Crown Point loss, with Trevor Harris chipping in 18 of his own.
"I feel for our seniors, Noah, Anthony Greenan and Cameron Waldorf, as they have provided great leadership and we have had a fantastic season," Hughes said. "The loss is tough, but it hard to hang your head after a 20-win season."
And for the Griffins, the focus shifts to a tilt for the title with Seton Catholic this weekend.
"We know we have a very tough task ahead of us with Seton on Saturday," Pulsifer said.
—
Boquet Valley (65)
Buehler 5-6-18, Hooper 6-3-15, Lobdell 6-2-14, Rice 3-0-7, Burdo 2-1-5, Fiegl 1-2-4, Race 1-0-2.
Crown Point (53)
Spaulding 12-2-27, Harris 4-8-18, Stone 1-2-5, Greenan 0-2-2, Pertak 0-1-1, Waldorf 0-0-0, Beeman 0-0-0. Totals- 17-15-53.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 31-21.
3 point goals- Crown Point (4) Spaulding 2, Harris 2. Boquet Valley (3) Buehler 2, Rice.
