Senior Mariners win close game over Roughnecks in tourny action

KINGSTON, RI — Ethan Garrand laced a two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth inning and hurled a complete-game six-hitter to lead the Clinton County Mariners to a 4-3 win over the New England Ruffnecks in opening-day action of the Firecracker 4th of July Showcase tournament.
The Mariners (12-2) continue pool play tomorrow at the University of Rhode Island with games against the Northeast Eagles at 9 am and Providence Sports & Leadership at 11:15 am.
Trailing 3-2 in the sixth inning, Brady Doorey struck out but reached first base on a wild pitch and Zach O’Connell followed with a walk.
After a strikeout and a pop out, Garrand drilled a drive to right centerfield to score Doorey and O’Connell with the tying and go-ahead runs.
The Ruffnecks jumped on top in the second inning with three runs on four hits, but Garrand allowed only two singles the rest of the way.
Down 3-0 in the third inning, the Mariners tallied twice. Nolan Knight led off the inning with a triple and with two outs Zach Rainville singled to send him home.
After Rainville stole second, Doorey hit a ground ball in the hole at shortstop and the shortstop made a bad throw to first to allow Rainville to scamper home.
Garrand was the lone Mariner with two hits.
Clinton County 4, New England 3
NE 030 000 0 — 3 6 2
CC 002 002 X — 4 4 0
Darnell, Smith (6) and Spadacia. Garrand and Rainville. WP- Garrand. LP- Smith. 2B- Masterlexis (NE), Spadacia (NE). 3B- Knight (CC), Garrand (CC), Grundy (NE).
