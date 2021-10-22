Semifinal upsets highlight local soccer showdowns

PLATTSBURGH — Friday was a big day for Saranac and Beekmantown in Section VII Class B soccer play and a extremely difficult one for Northeastern Clinton.
The Chiefs and Eagles advanced to the B championship game in both boys and girls with victories, while the Cougars, seeded first in the boys and second in the girls, both had their seasons end with semifinal losses.
BOYS
CLASS B SEMIFINALS
SARANAC 2
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
CHAMPLAIN — Brian Balch scored two goals and the fifth-seeded Chiefs handed the top-seeded Cougars their first loss of the season.
Balch opened the scoring at 11:05 of the second half, with Hayden Buckley assisting. Balch then added the insurance goal, with James Bova getting the assist, with 4:28 left in regulation.
Branden Ashley made the lead stand up in the Saranac nets by making seven saves as both the Chiefs and Cougars had nine shots.
“We played them very well the first few times we played them,” Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said. “We knew if we just worked hard, played together as a team and outworked them, we had a legitimate chance.
“They took it to us in the first 10 minutes of the game and it took us a bit to get going. My defense was amazing. Dominic Harkness marked Reid LaValley and that stalled their plan of attack.
“Brian was in the right place at the right time. He got beautiful passes and did what we have not been able to do much of the season. He finished well. You have to step up in big games. Branden had two huge saves in the game, He made one big one at the end.”
—
Saranac 2, Northeastern Clinton 0
SCS 0 2 — 2
NCCS 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, SCS, Balch (H. Buckley), 11:05. 2, SCS, Balch (Bova), 35:42.
Shots- 9-all.
Saves- Ashley, SCS, 7. Letourneau, NCCS 6.
BEEKMANTOWN 2
PERU 1, OT
PERU — Markel Mosley's second goal of the game, with just 14 seconds gone in the second overtime, sent the third-seeded Eagles into the B finals.
Owen Beebe assisted on the game-winning goal.
Mosley opened the scoring at 15:37 of the first half, with Ethan Burke getting the assist.
The Nighthawks, however, drew even at 27:01 when Dominic Falvo scored off a Declan Edwards assist.
It then stayed 1-all until early in the second overtime.
Rocco Golden made four saves in the Beekmantown nets and Ryan Robinson had 13 stops for second-seeded Peru.
“This was a well-played game with both teams playing hard the entire game,” Beekmantown coach Ryan Loucy said. “Our defense played strong tonight and limited the number of quality scoring opportunities for Peru.
“Halfway through the first overtime, we had a great shot from inside the box that the Peru keeper made an outstanding save on.
“Markel's game-winning goal was a line-drive shot into the upper corner of the goal from 30 yards out.”
—
Beekmantown 2, Peru 1, OT
BCS 1 0 0 1 — 2
PCS 1 0 0 0 — 1
First half- 1, BCS, Mosley (Burke), 15:37. 2, PCS, D. Falvo (Edwards), 27:01.
Second overtime- 3, BCS, Mosley (Beebe), :14.
Shots- Beekmantown 20, Peru 12.
Saves- Golden, BCS, 4. Robinson, PCS, 13.
CLASS D QUARTERFINALS
CROWN POINT 4
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 1
CROWN POINT — Noah Spaulding scored two goals less than four minutes apart in the second half to help the third-seeded Panthers pull away.
Nolan Pierson brought Johnsburg/Minerva to within 2-1 at 19:32 of the second stanza, but Spaulding tallied goals at 25:48 and 29:19 to add plenty of insurance for the Panthers.
Cole Potter and Evan Carey scored goals in the opening half to stake Crown Point to a 2-0 advantage.
Joe Tompkins picked up the win in net making four saves.
“We did not play the way I would have liked to seen us play,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. “We controlled play at times, but not consistently enough.
“Johnsburg/Minerva also played well at times. Coach Pierson has done a nice job with his squad. They have played better every time we have played them.
“It was great for our seniors (Cameron Waldorf, Noah Spaulding, Tommy Dorsett and Walton Pelkey) to get a win in their last home game.”
Crown Point will get second-seeded Willsboro in the semifinals.
The Boquet Valley vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb quarterfinal game, scheduled for Friday, was not reported.
—
Crown Point 4, Johnsburg/Minerva 1
JB/M 0 1 — 1
CP 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, CP, Potter (Waldorf), 12:34. 2, CP, Carey (Spaulding), 22:17.
Second half- 3, J/M, Pierson (Wing), 19:32. 4, CP, Spaulding, 25:48. 5, CP, Spaulding (Russell), 29:19.
Shots- Crown Point, 12-5.
Saves- Patton, J/M, 8. Tompkins, CP, 4.
GIRLS
CLASS B SEMIFINALS
BEEKMANTOWN 1
NCCS 1
(BCS WINS IN SHOOTOUT, 4-2)
CHAMPLAIN — The third-seeded Eagles and second-seeded Cougars battled through regulation and four overtime stanzas tied at 1-all before Beekmantown was a 4-2 winner in the shootout.
Faith Whitney, Grace McCasland, Maggie LaBarge and Kiera Regan scored goals in the shootout for the Eagles, while Bailee Lafountain and Dalila Purisic found the mark for NCCS.
Lafountain gave the Cougars the early lead in the first half, with Alexa Turner assisting, at 5:03. The goal came off a corner kick.
The Eagles then pulled even at the 26:45 mark when Regan tallied on a penalty kick.
Macayla Scofield made six saves in the Beekmantown nets and Desiree Dubois had 13 stops for NCCS.
“We played two 10-minute and two five-minute overtime periods,” Beekmantown coach Jon Chapman said. “NCCS was very well prepared for this game. Coach Surprenant had a solid gameplan against us and kept us off the board.
“Des Dubois had several spectacular saves, including a point-blank stop in the fourth overtime. Bailee Lafountain was a constant threat on offense for NCCS and Leah Coulombe also had a great game.
“For Beekmantown, Sophie Miller had a stellar game. Kiera Regan and Faith Whitney controlled the midfield for us and kept us going with their leadership.”
The Eagles now oppose Saranac in the Class B title game.
—
Beekmantown 1, NCCS 1
(BCS wins in shootout, 4-2)
BCS 1 0 0 0 0 0 (4) — 1
NCCS 1 0 0 0 0 0 (2) — 1
First half- 1, NCCS, Lafountain (Turner), 5:03. 2, BCS, Regan pk, 26:45.
Shootout scorers- BCS 4 (Whitney, McCasland, LaBarge, Regan). NCCS 2 (Lafountain, Purisic).
Shots- Beekmantown, 26-9.
Saves- Scofield, BCS, 6. Dubois, NCCS, 13.
SARANAC 7
PLATTSBURGH 0
SARANAC — Sydney Myers finished with four goals and an assist as the top-seeded Chiefs rolled into the B finals.
Myers had three of her goals and an assist in the first half when Saranac bolted out to a 6-0 lead.
Olivia Davis added two goals and Marissa LeDuc one, while Brenna Ducatted had three assists and Kennedy Ubl, two.
Grace Damiani needed to make just two saves in the Saranac nets. The Chiefs held a 23-2 shot advantage over the Hornets.
“I'm very proud of the team effort our girls put forth tonight,” Saranac coach Amber Liberty said. “They continue to work together and are focusing on winning one game at a time.”
—
Saranac 7, Plattsburgh 0
PHS 0 0 — 0
SCS 6 1 — 7
First half- 1, SCS, LeDuc (Myers), 2:39. 2, SCS, Myers (Ducatte), 3:03. 3, SCS, Davis (Ducatte), 15:01. 4, SCS, Myers (Liberty), 18:33. 5, SCS, Davis (Ducatte), 22:32. 6, SCS, Myers (Ubl), 39:32.
Second half- 7, SCS, Myers (Ubl), 14:22.
Shots- Saranac, 23-2.
Saves- Whalen, PHS, 14. Damiani, SCS, 2.
