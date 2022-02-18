Section's track seniors honored

SCHENECTADY — The Section VII Indoor Track season came to a close last weekend following a season on the road due to construction at the Plattsburgh State Field House.
The meets took place at either Union College in Schenectady or Hudson Falls Community College in Troy, with no spectators allowed.
The last league meet at Union College on Feb. 6 was also used as an opportunity to recognize the seniors in the league.
The athletes pictured and their respective schools are named as follows:
Back Row, left to right: Connor Goodwin, Beekmantown; Callie Willette, Beekmantown; Elijah Magiera, Beekmantown; Lilly Swyers, Peru; Courtney Ashline, Peru; Nik Recore, Peru; Bryce Flick, Saranac; Ethan Breen, Saranac; Dominic Harkness, Saranac; Brian Balch, Saranac; Branden Ashley, Saranac; Stephen Fleury, Saranac; Dylan Medley, Saranac.
Front Row, left to right: Brenna Mulvaney, Beekmantown; Megan Wilson, Saranac Lake; Mia Sanford, Saranac Lake; Andrea Cooke, Ticonderoga; Madalynn Hubbard, Ticonderoga; Faline Yang, Seton Catholic; Ali Tate, Saranac; Marissa LeDuc, Saranac; Rachel Cliche, Saranac; Katherine Griffin, Saranac.
Seniors not pictured: Morgan Dumas, Beekmantown; Caroline Whitehurst, Peru; Kennedy Baker, Plattsburgh; Phoebe Bruso, Plattsburgh; Sophie Burdo, Plattsburgh; Siri Sorensen, Plattsburgh; Alex Duval, Plattsburgh; Kelson Marrone, Plattsburgh; William Satheeshkumar, Plattsburgh; Eden Christon, Saranac; Mackenzie Converse, Saranac; Brandon Reyes, Saranac; Lydia Wamsganz, Saranac Lake; Emery Tausinger, Ticonderoga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.