Sectional hoops title matches set

PLATTSBURGH — After a long season of Champlain Valley Athletic Conference and Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference matchups and the beginning of sectional playoffs, the stage is set for Section VII’s basketball championship matches.
The girls’ and boys’ Class C championship games will be held tonight in Saranac, while the Class D and B games will all be held at various times at Clinton Community College on Saturday.
TODAY
GIRLS CLASS C
SARANAC — The No. 1 and 2 seeds will duke it out for the Class C crown, with top-ranked Northern Adirondack facing off against AuSable Valley at Saranac.
The Bobcats come into the matchup after nearly tripling Lake Placid’s score in their 64-22 win over the Blue Bombers in the semifinal match.
Abby Peryea and Alexis Belrose each netted 14 points to lead Northern Adirondack in that victory, while Abigail Peryea chipped in 12 of her own.
The Patriots beat the No. 3 seeded Moriah team in the semis, prevailing over the Vikings, 41-28, to make the championship bout.
Brooklyn Douglass powered the AuSable offense in that game, recording 14 points, while Kaydence Hoehn and Reese Shambo each scored six points of their own, while the rest of the scoring was distributed fairly evenly throughout the team.
This matchup opens up the sectional action today, and is set to start at 5:30 p.m. at Saranac Central.
BOYS CLASS C
SARANAC — The Class C boys final will also see a bout between the No. 1 and 2 seeds, with the No. 2 AuSable Valley squad looking to beat the Moriah boys.
The Vikings finished with a 12-1-0 conference record on the season, just ahead of the Patriots’ 11-3-0 performance.
AuSable comes into the matchup having knocked out the third-seeded Northern Adirondack boys in a 63-40 win.
The Patriots got strong team offense in the game, with Eli Douglas and Aiden Lopez scoring 16 and 14 points, respectively, while Korvin Dixon chipped in eight points and Zander McCabe and Nate Doner tallied seven each.
The Moriah boys downed the No. 5 Ticonderoga team to advance to the finals, beating them 65-37, Tuesday.
Rowan Swan’s 23-point night was a big part of that win, while Bryce Sprague and Riley Demarais each recorded strong nights as well, scoring 13 and eight points, respectively.
This game is set to follow the girls championship game at Saranac, starting at 7:45 p.m.
SATURDAY
GIRLS CLASS D
PLATTSBURGH — A showdown at high noon will start the sectional championship action on Saturday, with the Boquet Valley and Schroon Lake girls facing off at Clinton Community College.
A 22-point performance from Abbey Schwoebel in the Griffins’ 45-36 semifinal win over Keene powered the Boquet girls to this matchup, while Alessia Caputo also contributed 14 points to the victory effort.
The No. 1 Wildcats required a close, 32-25 win over Seton Catholic, Tuesday, to advance to the final.
Dakotah Cutting scored eight of her team-leading nine points in that game in the third quarter alone, as a part of a 13-2 run that helped secure the victory.
The game is set to start at noon at the Clinton Community College gym.
BOYS CLASS D
The No. 4 Boquet Valley boys will see if they can make it two upsets in a row when they face off against Seton Catholic at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.
The Griffins beat the No. 1 Crown Point team in the semifinals, 65-53, to reach the Class D Championship game.
Oakley Buehler, Jackson Hooper and Aidan Lobdell spread the Boquet scoring around that night, tallying 18, 15 and 14 points, respectively, while Ben Burdo and Jameson Fiegl were, "all over the floor tonight doing a ton of little things that don't show up in the box score or stat sheet," Griffin coach Colby Pulsifer said.
The No. 2 Knights downed Schroon Lake to reach the final, beating the Wildcats, 53-41.
Ashton Guay led Seton with a game-high 20 points in the win, while Aiden Pearl boosted the Knights with 18 points and 21 boards on a night Seton Catholic finished with 53 team rebounds.
GIRLS CLASS B
Top seeded Northeastern Clinton will take on the No. 2 Saranac girls for the sectional title to open the evening games on Saturday.
The Chiefs took out the No. 3 Beekmantown girls’ squad last Saturday, winning 59-44.
Sydney Myers put forth a heroic performance in that game, netting 29 points, recording 11 rebounds and draining three three-pointers in the Saranac win. Brenna Ducatte had a strong game of her own, tallying 15 points.
The Cougars beat the fourth-seeded Peru to advance to the final, downing the Nighthawks, 57-31.
Audi Hollister led NCCS with 20 points in the tilt, while Ellie Prairie and Bailee LaFountain each tacked on 12 points and Desiree Dubois added 11.
The Cougar defense also held Peru standout Kortney McCarthy to 12 points.
The Class B title matchup is set to start at 5 p.m.
BOYS CLASS B
After surprising the top-ranked Saranac boys, the No. 5 Northeastern Clinton boys’ team aims to take down the No. 2 ranked Plattsburgh High squad.
The Cougars got a 16-point night from Thomas Gilbo in that 55-49 win, while Jordan Brown netted 12 points in the win, and Evan Manor and Stephen Garrow each hit 10 apiece.
The Hornets beat the third-seeded Saranac Lake boys to reach the final, beating them 75-54 last weekend.
Michael Phillips had a 16-point first quarter to help jumpstart the Plattsburgh offense in that game, finishing with a team-high 20 points. Ethan Mulholland and Carter King helped the Hornets to the win with 16 and 14 points, respectively.
The game is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m. at Clinton Community.
