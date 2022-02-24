Sectional hoops playoff action continues

ELIZABETHTOWN — Abbey Schwoebel and Ella Lobdell were the keys to Boquet Valley’s offense and helped to push the Griffins to a Class D quarterfinal win, 56-29, over Chazy in sectional action, Thursday.
Schwoebel led the game with 21 points and two three-pointers, while Lobdell contributed 18 points including four treys. Sophie Pulsifer also netted one three in the win, finishing with seven points.
“Our team defense in the second and third quarters was good and that allowed us to pull ahead,” Boquet Valley coach Hokey McKinley said.
For the Eagles, Carly LaPierre paced the team with 14 points, while Samantha Gonyo-Lafountain tallied nine including two treys.
“Chazy played hard throughout,” McKinley said.
Next, Boquet Valley will host Seton Catholic in a Class D semifinal game, Tuesday, at 6 p.m.
—
Boquet Valley 56, Chazy 29
Boquet Valley (56)
Bisselle 0-0-0, Kirkby 0-0-0, Thompson 0-0-0, Fiegl 0-0-0, Monty 0-0-0, Poe 0-0-0, Schwoebel 7-5-21, Birle Mateos 0-0-0, Lobdell 7-0-18, Reynolds 2-0-4, Pulsifer 3-0-7, Kohler 1-0-2, Caputo 2-0-4, Denton 0-0-0. Totals: 22-5-56.
Chazy (29)
Howell 0-0-0, Langlois 0-0-0, LaPierre 7-0-14, Gonyo-LaFountain 3-1-9, Columbus 0-0-0, McChesney 0-0-0. Totals: 13-1-29.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 39-20.
3 point goals- Chazy (2) Gonyo 2. BV (7) Lobdell 4, Schwoebel 2, Pulsifer.
SCHROON LAKE 42
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 17
SCHROON LAKE —The Wildcats, led by Kayli Hayden, proved why they’re the No. 1 seed in Class D, routing the Orange in this sectional quarterfinal.
Hayden recorded 22 points, along with six steals in the win. Next was Dakotah Cutting with nine points and 10 rebounds. Brittany Mieras also netted the team’s lone three.
On Indian Lake/Long Lake’s side, Annalise Penrose led with five tallies and one trey. Olivia Zumpano and Haylie Puterko also had one three-pointer apiece.
“Indian Lake/Long Lake should be very proud of the spirited effort and enthusiasm they played with tonight,” Schroon Lake’s Jeff Cutting said. “Their players, coaches and fans gave their 100%. They should be proud of the season they had.”
The winners will welcome Keene in the Class D semifinal match, Tuesday at 6 p.m., in Schroon Lake.
—
Schroon Lake 42, IL/LL 17
Schroon Lake (42)
D. Cutting 4-1-9, Timmer 0-0-0, K. Cutting 0-0-0, Emmert 0-0-0, Smith 3-0-6, Hayden 9-4-22, Baker 1-0-2, Arnold 0-0-0, Frasier 0-0-0, Mieras 1-0-3. Totals: 18-5-42.
IL/LL (17)
Zumpano 1-0-3, Penrose 2-0-5, Hample 0-2-2, Cannan 1-0-2, H.Puerko 1-0-3, M.Liddle 1-0-2, A. Puterko 0-0-0, Meacheam 0-0-0, C. Liddle 0-0-0. Totals: 6-2-17.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 25-10.
3 point goals- SL (1) Mieras. IL/LL (3) Zumpano, Penrose, H. Puterko.
KEENE 41
WILLSBORO 22
KEENE — In more Class D action, Mia Ellis led the Beavers to a solid win over the Warriors, with her 13 points for the game-high.
Next was Marley Harmer, who had eight points, followed by Haylie Buysse and Megan Quinn, each netting seven. Buysse also hit the team’s only three-pointer of the match.
For Willsboro, Isabella Harrison led with 10 points, while Mallory Arnold and Jenna Ford each contributed four, with Arnold recording one trey in the loss.
Keene led at the half, 23-8. Next, Keene will go on the road against No. 1 seed Schroon Lake, Tuesday, at 6 p.m.
—
Keene 41, Willsboro 22
Keene (41)
VanNess 1-0-2, Ellis 5-3-13, Harmer 4-0-8, Buysse 3-0-7, Quinn 2-3-7, Jones 2-0-4. Totals: 17-6-41.
Willsboro (22)
Arnold 1-1-4, Ford 1-2-4, Benway 1-0-2, Harrison 5-0-10, Sucharzewski 0-2-2. Totals: 17-6-41.
Halftime- Keene, 23-8.
3 point goals- Keene (1) Buysse. Willsboro (1) Arnold.
SETON CATHOLIC 43
BOLTON 17
PLATTSBURGH — The Knights, paced by Abby Pearl’s double-double, pushed past the Eagles in this quarterfinal matchup.
Pearl recorded 13 points and 16 rebounds in the win. Madyson Whalen was the next highest scorer, with 10 points and Charlotte Hughes tacked on eight, including the only three-pointer of the game.
“Our captains Whalen and Hughes contributed on both ends of the floor, but their leadership was big for us,” Seton Catholic coach Keagen Briggs said. “Our other juniors Allisyn Johnston and Jackie Rock-Perez gave strong performances, while Gabriella Conti gave us a spark on the offensive end.”
Conti finished with six points and four assists. Briggs also said that Pearl put together another strong game.
“Very proud of how the girls played today. We banded together to collectively get a win,” he said. “Although it was the quarterfinal round, this was the first sectional victory for any of our girls. It meant a lot to them, and going forward it's something to really build off of.”
Seton Catholic will take a road trip to Elizabethtown next, playing the No. 2 seeded Boquet Valley next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
—
Seton Catholic 43, Bolton 17
Seton (43)
Hughes 3-1-8, Whalen 4-2-10, Trombley 2-2-4, Rock-Perez 1-0-2, Conti 2-2-6, Johnston 0-0-0, Pearl 6-1-13. Totals:17-8-43.
Bolton (17)
Egloff 4-0-8, Hubert 0-0-0, Pfau 1-0-2, Moscov 2-0-4, Scott 0-0-0, Kelley 0-0-0, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Varney 1-1-3, Figueroa 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0. Totals: 8-1-17.
Halftime- Seton, 21-8.
3 point goals- Seton (1) Hughes.
BOYS
CLASS C
TICONDEROGA 44
LAKE PLACID 27
LAKE PLACID — The visiting Sentinels, led by Braden Perry, pushed to a quarterfinal victory over the Blue Bombers.
Perry had the game-high with 18 points, including one three-pointer, scoring half his points in the fourth quarter alone, while teammate Kam Vigliotti netted 10 points in the win.
“Ti’s athleticism and size were major factors, along with our foul trouble late in the game,” Lake Placid coach Brian Brandes said. “Eventually, Ticonderoga pulled away with the win.”
For the home team, Jack Armstrong led the team with 13 points and two threes. Sam Hooker was next with six tallies.
“We went ahead midway through the third quarter with timely shooting from seniors Armstrong and Hooker,” Brandes said. “Ti’s Thomas Montalbano led their surge late in the third.”
Next, No. 6 Ticonderoga travels to Moriah, looking to upset the No. 1 seed on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
—
Ticonderoga 44, Lake Placid 27
Ti (44)
Yaw 0-0-0, Smith 1-1-3, Montalbano 4-0-2, Molina 0-2-2, Vigliotti 1-8-10, Perry 8-1-18, Stonitsch 0-2-2, Olden 0-1-1. Totals: 14-15-44.
LP (27)
Armstrong 4-3-13, Byrne 0-0-0, Colby1-0-2, Ledwith 1-0-2, A.Cecunjanin 1-2-4, Kondrat 0-0-0, S.Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Hayes 0-0-0, Hooker 3-0-6. Totals: 10-5-27.
Halftime- Ti, 16-14.
3 point goals- Ti (1) Perry. LP (2) Armstrong 2.
