PLATTSBURGH — Unlike football, which will certainly be impacted by weather conditions on the newly proposed March 1 start date, volleyball and competitive cheer have the advantage of being indoors.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association's decision to postpone the football, volleyball and competitive cheer seasons to March due to COVID-19 concerns has received mixed reactions, but for volleyball and cheer, the decision has been met with more positivity than negativity.
"Unfortunately, volleyball is considered a high risk at this time, so that was not going to change. My thought was this buys us some time," Section VII volleyball coordinator Vickie McMillan said.
"So maybe in March, conditions will change, and hopefully, we will be reclassified to low risk and can come up with a way where we can compete and not just practice."
For competitive cheer during a normal schedule, sectional competition does not take place until late February and is followed by state competition in early March.
"We are starting a little bit later to begin with because they pushed the fall season back, but we can plan for that," Section VII competitive cheer coordinator Vicki Nephew said.
"We have a few less weeks to learn skills and all that, which in cheer is tough, but if we can plan ahead and know we can start a bit later, we should be able to do what we do in our seasons without compromising the kids' safety. They still need to learn things properly."
Competitive cheer is in a unique situation because its technical season takes place in the winter, but certain traditional aspects can still take place all times of the year.
"You can always go back to traditional cheer where it's only sidelines and you eliminate the group and stunt part of it if there are games to cheer for," Nephew said.
"We should be able to do that with minimal risk. As far as the competitive part of it with the routines and stunting and the stuff we love about our sport, we will have to follow the guidelines because it is such close contact."
Nephew emphasized how the key to success with these circumstances will be acclimating to the established guidelines and finding ways to still enjoy the sport.
McMillan echoed much of what Nephew said.
"We are inside, so that takes the weather thing out of it," McMillan said. "It just depends how they will allow us to play when we have a chance. I am just hoping because of the time delay we can figure that out.
"Everybody is trying to do their best. Everything changes by the hour and the day. We will figure this all out with time."
