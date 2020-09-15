Section VII to host fall sports, member schools own ultimate decision

PLATTSBURGH — To play or not to play?
That is the question.
Section VII announced through a press release Tuesday that it will support its member schools' decision-making processes in regard participating in a local fall sports season.
Summarizing the current situation is simple.
The opportunity for a fall sports season will be allowed by Section VII.
If a school wants to participate in interscholastic sports, Section VII will show its support.
If a school declines to participate in interscholastic sports, Section VII will show its support.
But the ultimate decision as to whether or not schools opt to participate in a fall sports season is up to each individual entity, which is allowed under the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's guidance pertaining to the 2020 fall sports season.
'WE WILL DO OUR BEST'
At this time, Section VII wants to be as accommodating as possible as to what member schools need in terms of guidance and future scheduling.
"We are in the best spot we can be in given the guidance, and given the timeline of events, we will do our best to make things work," Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk told the Press-Republican.
Interscholastic sports may begin practicing Sept. 21.
Section VII's press release stressed the understanding of the challenges each local school district faces when focusing on keeping all involved with interscholastic athletics safe.
“We understand the primary focus of every school is on opening their district and educating students in the safest way possible. For this and a variety of other reasons, we will fully support a district that decides not to play this fall,” Section VII president Brian Norcross said.
MAIN CONCENTRATION POINTS
Moving forward, Section VII will prioritize the following principles.
• Ensuring the health and safety of student-athletes
• Establishing clear and consistent protocols for competition
• Maintaining maximum flexibility in scheduling
• Focusing on competition that minimizes travel and expense to member schools
• Maintaining clear communication and contingency plans
The top priority, according to Walentuk, will be ensuring health and safety.
"The number one focus given the COVID-19 pandemic is the health and safety of all our student-athletes involved," Walentuk said. "Everything else is going to be secondary."
SECTION VII GUIDANCE
Section VII plans to continue to monitor additional guidance from the New York State Governor’s Office, New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), New York State Education Department (NYSED) and NYSPHSAA.
Walentuk said he also expects localized guidance from Section VII, specifically, to be released soon.
"There is state guidance. There is DOH guidance. There is NSYPHSAA rules and regulations. There is going to be some Section VII guidance to keep things consistent across schools," Walentuk said.
"The schools are going to have to take the guidance and make it work for them in terms of practices and protocols. However they need to do that and however they are comfortable doing that, that's what they will have to do. Section VII is here to be a sounding board and bring schools together to hash out and make sure policies and procedures are clear and consistent."
With football and volleyball already moved to a March 1 start date, sports left to be played during this local fall season include swimming, gymnastics, cross country and soccer.
Section VII is working with sport-specific committees to establish clear and consistent protocols for its slate of fall sports.
But what's most important for all to know at this time is Section VII is open to formatting a fall season.
The opening dialogue is there.
It may be cliche, but the ball is now in the schools' courts.
