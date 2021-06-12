Section VII tennis playoffs in full swing

PLATTSBURGH/BEEKMANTOWN — The Section VII tennis championships began Friday with first and second-round play in both the boys and girls tournaments.
The singles and doubles fields of both were much smaller than past years, but the competition that did take place saw plenty of quality matchups.
The boys played at the MacDonough Courts in Plattsburgh, while the girls were stationed out in Beekmantown.
—
BOYS
The semifinals are now set for both singles and doubles and will begin either Monday or Tuesday depending on weather, according to Section VII boys tennis coordinator Chuck Ko.
Plattsburgh High's Sebastien Bonnabesse will meet Northeastern Clinton's Reid LaValley in one semifinal, while Peru's Austin Davis is set to clash with the Cougars' Ryan O'Donnell after all four won second-round matches in two sets.
O'Donnell's was the closest as he held off Lake Placid's Tucker Jakobe for a 6-4, 7-5 victory.
The doubles contests saw two of the second-round matches go three sets.
Elijah Yarosh and Oliver Higgins of Schroon Lake outlasted Saranac's Collin Clancy and Hunter Devins, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to advance.
After a loss in the first set, Lake Placid's Tristan Spotts and Simon Thill rallied past Darren DuBois and Owen Roberts of Northeastern Clinton for a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 win.
The other two semifinal slots will be filled by the Plattsburgh brotherly tandem of Nick and Andrew Bula as well as Beekmantown's Nate Finley and Cade Berry.
GIRLS
For the girls, the singles bracket saw a much larger field of competitors compared to doubles, which led to the doubles pairings being set through to the semifinals and the singles still a round behind.
Play is scheduled to resume Monday, according to the Section VII schedule.
For doubles, Beekmantown's Sophie Miller and April Secore are set to clash with Kristi Cantwell and Rebecah Courson of Plattsburgh High.
The other end of the bracket pits Catherin Foley and Laci Roberts of Northeastern Clinton up against Beekmantown's Dillon Bronson and Abigail Scott.
In singles, the match of the day was between Plattsburgh High's Tessa Bonnabesse and Northeastern Clinton's Maggie Sample.
Bonnabesse came out on top, but it was not easy. She defeated Sample, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
Other singles athletes advancing included Schroon Lake's Anna Masonville, Peru's Jacklin Mitchell and Stephanie Davis, Beekmantown's Lucianna Brown and Hailey Williams, Saranac's Sydney Myers, and Lake Placid's Reagan Levitt.
—
Second Round
Singles
LaValley (NCCS) def. Provost (SCS), 6-4, 6-2.
Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Bishop (PCS), 6-1, 6-3.
Davis (PCS) def. Secore (BCS), 6-0, 6-2.
O'Donnell (NCCS) def. Jakobe (LP), 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles
Yarosh/Higgins (SL) def. Devins/Clancy (SCS), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Spotts/Thill (LP) def. Roberts/Dubois (NCCS), 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.
N. Bula/A. Bula (PHS) def. Bernstein/Hayden (LP), 6-1, 7-6 (7-2).
Finley/Berry (BCS) def. Moussa/MacDougal (AVCS), 6-0, 6-2.
Girls
Second Round
Singles
Masonville (SL) def. Repas (BCS), 6-0, 6-0.
Mitchell (PCS) def. Murnane (SC), 6-3, 6-4.
Davis (PCS) def. Purisic (NCCS), 6-0, 6-0.
Bonnabesse (PHS) def. M. Sample (NCCS), 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
Brown (BCS) def. Haneman (SL), 6-1, 6-1.
Levitt (LP) def. B. Sample, 7-5, 6-0.
Myers (SCS) def. Gereau (SL), 6-0, 6-1.
Williams (BCS) def. Parker, 7-6 (7-2), 6-1.
Doubles
Miller/Secore (BCS) def. Gallicchio/Saliba (PHS), 6-3, 6-0.
Cantwell/Courson (PHS) def. Chase/Bearce (LP), 6-2, 6-1.
Foley/Roberts (NCCS) def. Spriggs/Hughes (SC), 6-1, 6-2.
Scott/Bronson (BCS) def. Provost/Hewson (BCS), 6-2, 6-2.
