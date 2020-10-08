Section VII swim teams prepped for 2020

PLATTSBURGH — Four teams within Section VII are getting ready for the 2020 girls swim season.
Peru enters the year as the defending sectional champions.
Peru as well as AuSable Valley, Moriah and Plattsburgh High are all looking to have success this year.
The start date to the swim season has yet to be determined, but all teams have started to practice.
AUSABLE VALLEY
The Patriots have a small team but did not lose any swimmers to graduation, so there is some experience on the roster.
AuSable Valley has eight swimmers in total, and coach Kay Barber said her team has a great hardworking attitude.
“We are looking to be as competitive as we can with our small team,” Barber said. “Peru and Plattsburgh are our toughest competitors.”
—
Swimmers lost
None.
Swimmers returning
Mylea Goodman, Emma Green, Chloe Hodgson, Allison McCormick, Natasha Millayes, Olivia Snow.
Newcomers
Alauna Goodman, Hannah Tremblay.
MORIAH
Entering last season, the Vikings had not won a CVAC meet since 2001.
But Moriah snapped a losing streak that had stretched out 18 years with a win last fall.
The 2020 squad has a small roster, but there is experience.
“The returning girls have been with me since I started coaching, so we're able to build on previous skills,” Vikings coach Brenna Provoncha.
Provoncha said Moriah will have a big gap to fill in terms of the butterfly events.
—
Swimmers lost
Jaiden Varmette, Taylor Brassard, Lizzie Vondwingelo, Lily Williams.
Swimmers returning
Emma Collard, Caitlin Drake, Isabella Giovazzino, Chasity O'Connor, Jillian McKiernan, Serena Beeman, Cassandra Shoemaker.
Newcomers
Lillie Dever.
PERU
The defending Section VII champions are back for another season with most of their team from last year returning.
In all, Peru has eight returners and four newcomers.
Peru went 9-1 last season, and coach Molly Pafford said her squad’s top strengths include dedication, focus and attention to technique.
—
Swimmers lost
Killyan Ruff, Emily McLane.
Swimmers returning
Lauren Boissey, Ashley Brousseau, Grace Frank-Calvo, Ella Garrow, Alexis Hathaway, Mikaela Raymond, Katharine Roy, Olivia Barnett.
Newcomers
Emma Chase, Reaganne Clancy, Molly Davey, Danika Clowney.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
The Hornets have a relatively young team and will need to rely on veteran leadership to bring the squad together.
There are 12 returners on the 2020 Plattsburgh swim roster to go along with six newcomers.
Hornets coach Kayla Breen said she’s excited to be back with the Hornets for a second year and looks forward to watching her swimmers improve.
“The girls have monumental work ethics and have come together quickly to get on track for this season after having to press pause due to the pandemic,” Breen said.
—
Swimmers lost
Hallie Schmidt.
Swimmers returning
Andie Abdallah, Savanna Briehl, Allie Coupal, Grace Coupal, Kasey Fuller, Annemarie Geiger, Darian Gilbert, Sophia LaValley, Anna Plaza, Alison Silver, Marissa Silver, Theadora Welch.
Newcomers
Ava Given, Harley Laforge, Shelby Midgett, Lydia McKee, Alona Robidoux, Megan Trombley.
