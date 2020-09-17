Section VII schools' sports participation decision listings

This page will serve as an official record for Section VII member schools and their statuses of opting in or out of the fall 2020 sports season and when each individual district plans on beginning practice.
As schools report to the Press-Republican, updates will be made available.
Champlain Valley Athletic Conference
AuSable Valley
Opting status: Yes
Scheduled practice start date: Sept. 28, varsity soccer, cross country; girls swimming (possibility at this time)
Beekmantown
Opting status: Still TBA
Scheduled practice start date: Reevaluation in 21 days or Oct. 5
Lake Placid
Opting status: Yes
Scheduled practice start date: Sept. 28, all sports offered
Moriah
Opting status: Yes
Scheduled practice start date: Sept. 21, girls varsity soccer and cross country; Modified begins Sept. 28
Northeastern Clinton
Opting status: Yes
Scheduled practice start date: Sept. 21, all varsity sports offered; JV and modified later in week
Northern Adirondack
Opting status: No
Peru
Opting status: Still TBA
Scheduled practice start date: Still TBA
Plattsburgh High
Opting status: Not reported
Scheduled practice start date: Not reported
Saranac
Opting status: Yes
Scheduled practice start date: Sept. 22, varsity soccer, cross country; planning for JV soccer in October if possible
Saranac Lake
Opting status: Yes
Scheduled practice start date: Sept. 28, all sports offered
Seton Catholic
Opting status: Yes
Scheduled practice start date: Sept. 21, all varsity sports offered; Sept. 28, all modified sports offered
Ticonderoga
Opting status: Still TBA
Scheduled practice start date: Still TBA
Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference
Boquet Valley
Opting status: Yes
Scheduled practice start date: Sept. 21, varsity soccer, cross country
Chazy
Opting status: Yes
Scheduled practice start date: Sept. 21, all sports offered
Crown Point
Opting status: No
Indian Lake/Long Lake
Opting status: No
Minerva/Johnsburg
Opting status: No
Keene
Opting status: No
Newcomb
Opting status: No
Schroon Lake
Opting status: Still TBA
Scheduled practice start date: Still TBA
Wells
Opting status: No
Willsboro
Opting status: Yes
Scheduled practice start date: Sept. 21, varsity soccer; Sept. 24, modified soccer
