Section VII schools' sports participation decision listings

This page will serve as an official record for Section VII member schools and their statuses of opting in or out of the fall 2020 sports season and when each individual district plans on beginning practice.

As schools report to the Press-Republican, updates will be made available.

Champlain Valley Athletic Conference

 

AuSable Valley

Opting status: Yes

Scheduled practice start date: Sept. 28, varsity soccer, cross country; girls swimming (possibility at this time)

 

Beekmantown

Opting status: Still TBA

Scheduled practice start date: Reevaluation in 21 days or Oct. 5

 

Lake Placid

Opting status: Yes

Scheduled practice start date: Sept. 28, all sports offered

 

Moriah

Opting status: Yes

Scheduled practice start date: Sept. 21, girls varsity soccer and cross country; Modified begins Sept. 28

 

Northeastern Clinton

Opting status: Yes

Scheduled practice start date: Sept. 21, all varsity sports offered; JV and modified later in week

 

Northern Adirondack

Opting status: No

 

Peru

Opting status: Still TBA

Scheduled practice start date: Still TBA

 

Plattsburgh High

Opting status: Not reported

Scheduled practice start date: Not reported

 

Saranac

Opting status: Yes

Scheduled practice start date: Sept. 22, varsity soccer, cross country; planning for JV soccer in October if possible

 

Saranac Lake

Opting status: Yes

Scheduled practice start date: Sept. 28, all sports offered

 

Seton Catholic

Opting status: Yes

Scheduled practice start date: Sept. 21, all varsity sports offered; Sept. 28, all modified sports offered

 

Ticonderoga

Opting status: Still TBA

Scheduled practice start date: Still TBA

 

Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference

Boquet Valley

Opting status: Yes

Scheduled practice start date: Sept. 21, varsity soccer, cross country

 

Chazy

Opting status: Yes

Scheduled practice start date: Sept. 21, all sports offered

 

Crown Point

Opting status: No

 

Indian Lake/Long Lake

Opting status: No

 

Minerva/Johnsburg

Opting status: No

 

Keene

Opting status: No

 

Newcomb

Opting status: No

 

Schroon Lake

Opting status: Still TBA

Scheduled practice start date: Still TBA

 

Wells

Opting status: No

 

Willsboro

Opting status: Yes

Scheduled practice start date: Sept. 21, varsity soccer; Sept. 24, modified soccer

