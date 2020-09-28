Section VII releases first schedule of soccer games, XC meets

PLATTSBURGH — The first slate of interscholastic sporting events in quite some time is set to get underway later this week.

Section VII's varsity soccer season begins Friday, while cross country gets underway Saturday.

A full schedule of upcoming events at this time is listed below, and an expanded schedule is expected from Section VII within the next few days.

Girls Varsity Soccer

Friday, Oct. 2

Northeastern Clinton at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Moriah, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Lake Placid at Willsboro, 11 a.m.

Chazy at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Willsboro at Chazy, 7 p.m.

Moriah at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.

Saranac at Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Varsity Soccer

Friday, Oct. 2

Chazy at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Willsboro at Lake Placid, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Chazy at Willsboro 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Saturday, Oct. 3

Seton Catholic at Northeastern Clinton, 11 a.m.

Moriah/Boquet at Saranac, 2 p.m.

 

