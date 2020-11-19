Section VII plans to host winter season

PLATTSBUGRH — The fall sports season has come to a close, and Section VII's attention is now focused on the winter.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still in play, this winter's season, just like the fall, will be different.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced in recent days that low- and moderate-risk sports can begin Nov. 30, but each of its respective 11 sections were left to make their own decisions as to when the winter sports season will start.
SECTION VII
For Section VII, at least in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference, that date will be Dec. 8.
Conference committee members met Wednesday and set this starting date.
The sports in Section VII allowed to be played starting Dec. 8, at this time, include bowling, indoor track and boys swim. Lake Placid's Nordic skiing team will begin practice Nov. 30.
"Everyone is looking at this as a new season with a new set of circumstances," Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk said.
The winter season will be separate from the fall in terms of what schools will opt in or out of participating. Each school will reassess matters and then make their determinations.
"Schools are going to do what they feel comfortable doing," Walentuk said. "Right now, we still have authorization for low- and moderate-risk sports. If and when the high-risk sports get authorized, NYSPHSAA will set the guidelines and follow the same process."
WAITING GAME
High-risk sports, including wrestling, hockey and basketball, have a tentative start date of Jan. 4, 2021, as announced by NYSPHSAA.
“The NYSPHSAA membership has expressed concerns pertaining to the increase in infection rates,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said.
“Minimizing risk and exposure to COVID-19 is a top priority of the association. We continue to make these types of decisions based upon readily available information and communication with state officials.”
The start date of shortly after the beginning of 2021 is subject to change. The New York State Department of Health will need to make a ruling on the matter before NYSPHSAA can move forward.
"The big thing I wanted to make clear is NYSPHSAA is not going to start basketball, hockey and wrestling until they get that authorization to play," Walentuk said. "That's why that date got moved back."
WHAT TO EXPECT
No schedules have been set for any of the sports eligible to be played yet.
What we know now is Section VII will host a winter season, and it's up to member schools to decide whether or not they want to play.
"You can't create a schedule until you know what exactly is happening," Walentuk said.
"We have to figure out what school is going to have what for sports, who is comfortable with competing and who is comfortable about restrictions of travel and going out of the county."
There are still some variables to the winter season, including whether or not Section VII can hold indoor track meets at the Plattsburgh State Field House and what exactly the swim season, which typically features Plattsburgh High, AuSable Valley and teams from Section X competing together, will look like in these unusual times.
Bowling, however, should be set as North Bowl Lanes will be one of the primary hosts for interscholastic competitors.
"Any local alley that will host Section VII bowling will have their own set of COVID rules, but I don't think it will be anything out of the ordinary in terms of things we already follow," Walentuk said.
GUIDELINES
All COVID-19 guidelines from the fall, such as mask wearing, will be implemented for the winter sports.
Section VII got through the fall season with just three separate sporting events, including two soccer games and one gymnastics meet, being canceled due to COVID-19 implications.
This has left section officials feeling confident about hosting a winter season.
Giving student-athletes the chance to participate in interscholastic sports safely remains the top priority of all involved.
"We can control us and set our protocols, and that's what we plan on doing," Walentuk said.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.