Section VII gymnasts compete at States, CVAC all-stars named

BUFFALO — A North Country contingent traveled to Kenmore West High School last weekend to represent Section VII at the 2022 NYSPHSAA Gymnastic Championships, Saturday.
The Section VII group took last place in the team score, but several locals had strong performances on the day.
Beekmantown standout Nate Sarnow was the section’s top finisher in every category, but snagged his highest finishes in the vault and all-around categories, finishing 21st in both.
Fellow Eagle Shawna Manor, a Saranac student competing for Beekmantown, finished 33rd in the vault and 29th in the all-around.
Peru’s Lilly Swyers and Kendra Lawliss tied for 30th in the vault, while Lauren Prescott tied for 36th in the bars. Nighthawk Kennedy Beyer took 36th in the vault and tied for 36th in the bars and tied for 27th in the all-around.
Plattsburgh’s Caleigh Latour was the squad’s top finisher in the all-around, taking 38th, while she also tied for 37th in the floor category and tied for 39th in the bars.
Fellow Hornet Maleah Lunan took 33rd in the beam and 34th in the bars, while Oona Hall, a Seton Catholic student competing for Plattsburgh High, finished 41st in the beam and floor disciplines.
Ninah Keliihananaui took the 35th spot in the vault for Plattsburgh.
ALL-STARS
The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference gymnastics all-stars for the most recent season were also announced last weekend.
All of the Section VII athletes who competed at the States event were named all-stars, as well as Peru’s Maddy Witkiewicz, who was injured at the time of the event.
Beekmantown’s Celeste Lukasiewicz was an honorable mention, and Sarnow was recognized with the sportsmanship award for Section VII.
Full results of the state championship meet can be found online at tinyurl.com/3uewdxds.
—
Section VII Competitors
Vault
21, Nate Sarnow (BCS), 8.675.
T30, Lilly Swyers (PCS), 7.850.
T30, Kendra Lawliss (PCS), 7.850.
33, Shawna Manor (BCS), 7.725.
35, Ninah Keliihananaui (PHS), 7.650.
36, Kennedy Beyer (PCS), 7.375.
Bars
30, Nate Sarnow (BCS), 7.550.
34, Maleah Lunan (PHS), 7.350.
T36, Kennedy Beyer (PCS), 7.200.
T39, Caleigh Latour (PHS), 6.950.
41, Lauren Prescott (PCS), 6.750.
47, Shawna Manor (BCS), 5.250.
Beam
T30, Nate Sarnow (BCS), 8.125.
33, Maleah Lunan (PHS), 7.950.
T41, Oona Hall (PHS), 7.575.
43, Kennedy Beyer (PCS), 7.450.
45, Shawna Manor (BCS), 6.975.
47, Caleigh Latour (PHS), 6.350.
Floor
T30, Nate Sarnow (BCS), 8.500.
T37, Caleigh Latour (PHS), 7.800.
38, Kennedy Beyer (PCS), 7.775.
39, Lilly Swyers (PCS), 7.750.
41, Oona Hall (PHS), 7.650.
42, Shawna Manor (BCS), 7.625.
All-around
21, Nate Sarnow (BCS), 32.850.
T27, Kennedy Beyer (PCS), 29.800.
29, Shawna Manor (BCS), 27.575.
38, Caleigh Latour (PHS), 21.100.
50, Lilly Swyers (PCS), 15.600.
53, Maleah Lunan (PHS), 15.300.
54, Oona Hall (PHS), 15.225.
82, Kendra Lawliss (PCS), 7.850.
86, Ninah Keliihananui (PHS), 7.650.
90, Lauren Presscott (PCS), 6.750.
