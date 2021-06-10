Section VII golf sectionals begin today

PLATTSBURGH — The Section VII golf team championship will be held today at the Saranac Inn.
Golfers will begin teeing off at 9 a.m. with the field split between the first and 10th tee. All golfers will play 18 holes.
Saranac finished on top in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference, while Willsboro took the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference title in the regular season.
Following the team title being handed out today, the individual title will be awarded Friday after the cut is made and the field is narrowed down.
Section VII Golf Sectionals
June 10
at Saranac Inn
Tee Times
1st Tee
9 a.m.- Thomas Clarke (Moriah), Dalton Kane (Beekmantown), Regan Arnold (WIllsboro), Keegan Smith (Peru)
9:10 a.m.- Brady Tremblay (Lake Placid), Logan Gilbo (Moriah), Nik Hamel (Saranac), Nick Reithel (Willsboro)
9:20 a.m.- Jack Armstrong (Lake Placid), Ian Zurlo (Saranac), Zach Dubray (Beekmantown), Jacob Bechard (Peru)
9:30 a.m.- Chris Byrne (Lake Placid), Keegan Seamone (Beekmantown), Liam Clark (Peru), Nathan Hamel (Saranac)
9:40 a.m.- Grady Draper (Lake Placid), Dominik Nuzzo (Peru), Chase Letourneau (NCCS), Colin LaMora (Saranac)
9:50 a.m.- Oakley Buehler (Boquet Valley), Justin Joslyn (Willsboro), Nick Winters (Moriah), Keegan Brown (Saranac)
10 a.m.- Tekla Fine-Lease (Willsboro), Jack Thomas (AuSable Valley), Vance Hickock (Moriah), Ben Fredette (NCCS)
10:10 a.m.- Dax Lashway (Saranac), Ben Swajger (Ticonderoga), Conor Bushey (AuSable Valley), Macen Mero (Peru)
10:20 a.m.- Dieter Olcott (Moriah), Grant Weerts (AuSable Valley), Riley Loughan (Beekmantown), Cohen Fitzwater (Plattsburgh High)
10:30 a.m.- Hutch Ovios (Plattsburgh High), Joshua Trombley (Peru), Jesse Giddings (Beekmantown), Ben Burdo (Boquet Valley)
10:40 a.m.- Evan Hochwald (Saranac Lake), Boden Buehler (Boquet Valley), Michael Trombley (Plattsburgh High), Porter Goodman (AuSable Valley)
10th tee
9 a.m.- Noah Munn (Saranac Lake), Hayden Colburn (Plattsburgh High), Cooper Burdo (Beekmantown), Carson Ryan (Saranac Lake)
9:10 a.m.- Aiden Porter (Ticonderoga), Finn Walker (Willsboro), Jasmyne Allen (AuSable Valley), Jackson Hooper (Boquet Valley)
9:20 a.m.- Josh Eaton (AuSable Valley), Keegan Callahan (Moriah), Caleb Trombley (NCCS), Sam deGrandpre (Plattsburgh High)
9:30 a.m.- Jon Kratts (Saranac Lake), Braden Liberi (Boquet Valley), Logan O'Connor (NCCS), Ben Insley (Plattsburgh High)
9:40 a.m.- Grayson King (Boquet Valley), Dawson Guay (Northeastern Clinton), Alex Wright (Lake Placid), Matt Swajger (Ticonderoga)
9:50 a.m.- Carter Fredette (NCCS), Matt Maneri (Ticonderoga), Gavin Theriault (Willsboro)
10 a.m.- Tanner Foley (Lake Placid), Kaleb Mitchell (Saranac Lake), Robert O'Neil (Ticonderoga)
