PLATTSBURGH — If Section VII teams are able to begin their football seasons March 1, 2021, traditional North Country weather history says it will most likely be cold when practice starts.
The reception to this football season being pushed back to March certainly wasn't met with warmth by Section VII football coordinator and Saranac Lake coach Eric Bennett.
To address COVID-19 concerns associated with high-risk fall sports, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association pushed back football as well as volleyball and competitive cheerleading season start dates to March.
Volleyball and cheer have the advantage of being indoors, but football does not.
And this is where Bennett voiced his top concerns.
"My initial reaction was I was disappointed that the state opened regionally using science, but it was very clear that we are not in a one-size-fits-all model," Bennett said. "Now with athletics, it appears we are very much in a one-size-fits-all model.
"It's very easy for teams in Long Island and that area, and even in the Albany area, to play football on March 1, but I don't see how our section can have football March 1."
TOUGH SITUATION
When asked about the reality of a football season happening in Section VII, Bennett was clear and concise.
"It won't happen," he said.
In Bennett's opinion, a miracle needs to happen for football to begin on NYSPHSAA's proposed "Fall Sports Season II" start date.
"We will need a miraculous spring where around Feb. 15, it becomes 50 degrees and thaws out and dries out where we can start March 1," Bennett said. "We want our kids playing, and we will do what we can to make that happen."
While disappointed with NYSPHSAA's decision, Bennett remained adamant that all involved in the football scene will still do what they can to allow for a season.
SHIFTED SCHEDULE
NYSPHSAA has already pushed its spring start date to April 19, 2021, to try and allow for the secondary fall season to take place.
"What's frustrating is if you look at the (Fall Sports Season II) and the spring season and how they overlap, how are we going to get kids in our districts to choose between two sports that they love without killing one of the sports?" Bennett said.
"We don't have the numbers for that in our section. That gets back to the one-size-fits-all model does not work."
WEATHER
Snowy high school football games are usually romanticized and go down in the history books on most occasions, but a snow-filled game in October or November compared to March is different.
Bennett brought up a number of concerns, including a simple one as to how teams with grass fields could even manage to get lines down.
"It's one thing to be playing with the snow on the ground in November when the snow has just fallen, but it's another thing when you are playing in March when the ground is probably still frozen and covered with snow and ice from an entire winter," Bennett said.
Talking strictly about weather, Bennett used an example of conditions in Saranac Lake this past April.
A photo on his phone from April 22, reinforced his thoughts about the reality of playing football in March.
"It was 18 degrees in Saranac Lake that day, and there was still snow on the ground," Bennett said. "That's 53 days after the proposed start of football on March 1."
