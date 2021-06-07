Section VII Class D baseball seedings, sectional schedule

PLATTSBURGH — The Section VII Class D baseball seedings and sectional schedule have been announced.

Crown Point will have the top seed followed by Chazy, Johnsburg/Minerva, Schroon Lake/Bolton, Keene and Moriah.

Wednesday, June 9th

Quarterfinals

No. 6 Moriah at No. 3 Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Keene at No. 4 Schroon Lake/Bolton 4:30 p.m.

 

Friday, June 11

Semifinals

No. 6/3 winner at Chazy 4:30 p.m.

No. 5/4 winner at Crown Point 4:30 p.m.

 

Monday, June 14 

Championship

Semifinal winners at higher seed, 4:30 p.m.

 

