Section VII Class D baseball seedings, sectional schedule

PLATTSBURGH — The Section VII Class D baseball seedings and sectional schedule have been announced.
Crown Point will have the top seed followed by Chazy, Johnsburg/Minerva, Schroon Lake/Bolton, Keene and Moriah.
Wednesday, June 9th
Quarterfinals
No. 6 Moriah at No. 3 Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
No. 5 Keene at No. 4 Schroon Lake/Bolton 4:30 p.m.
Friday, June 11
Semifinals
No. 6/3 winner at Chazy 4:30 p.m.
No. 5/4 winner at Crown Point 4:30 p.m.
Monday, June 14
Championship
Semifinal winners at higher seed, 4:30 p.m.
