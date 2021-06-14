Section VII Baseball, Softball, Tennis Playoff Schedule

Section VII
All dates weather permitting
Baseball
Tuesday, June 15
Class B
Quarterfinals
No. 6 AuSable Valley vs. No. 3 Northeastern Clinton at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
No. 5 Saranac at No. 4 Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 17
Semifinals
No. 6/No. 3 at No. 2 Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
No. 5/No. 4 at No. 1 Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
Championship at highest seed, 11 a.m.
Class C
Thursday, June 17
Semifinals
No. 4 Northern Adirondack at No. 1 Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
No. 3 Lake Placid at No. 2 Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
Championship at highest remaining seed, 11 a.m.
Class D
Wednesday, June 16
Championship
No. 2 Chazy at No. 1 Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Class B
Quarterfinals
Monday, June 14
No. 5 AuSable Valley at No. 4 Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 15
No. 6 Northeastern Clinton at No. 3 Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 16
No. 3/6 winner at No. 2 Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
No. 4/5 winner at No. 1 Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, June 18
Championship at higher seed, 4:30 p.m.
Class C
Monday, June 14
No. 4 Saranac Lake at No. 1 Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 15
No. 3 Lake Placid at No. 2 Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, June 18
Championship at higher seed, 4:30 p.m.
Class D
Thursday, June 17
Championship
Johnsburg/Minerva at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Wednesday, June 16
at Macdonough Courts
Semifinals and finals, 3:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday, June 16
at Beekmantown
Second round and semifinals, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 17
Finals, 3:30 p.m.
