Section VII Baseball, Softball, Tennis Playoff Schedule

Section VII

All dates weather permitting

Baseball

Tuesday, June 15

Class B

Quarterfinals

No. 6 AuSable Valley vs. No. 3 Northeastern Clinton at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Saranac at No. 4 Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 17

Semifinals

No. 6/No. 3 at No. 2 Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

No. 5/No. 4 at No. 1 Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Championship at highest seed, 11 a.m.

Class C

Thursday, June 17

Semifinals

No. 4 Northern Adirondack at No. 1 Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Lake Placid at No. 2 Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Championship at highest remaining seed, 11 a.m.

Class D

Wednesday, June 16

Championship

No. 2 Chazy at No. 1 Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Class B

Quarterfinals

Monday, June 14

No. 5 AuSable Valley at No. 4 Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15

No. 6 Northeastern Clinton at No. 3 Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 16

No. 3/6 winner at No. 2 Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

No. 4/5 winner at No. 1 Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, June 18

Championship at higher seed, 4:30 p.m.

Class C

Monday, June 14

No. 4 Saranac Lake at No. 1 Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15

No. 3 Lake Placid at No. 2 Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, June 18

Championship at higher seed, 4:30 p.m.

Class D

Thursday, June 17

Championship

Johnsburg/Minerva at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Wednesday, June 16

at Macdonough Courts

Semifinals and finals, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday, June 16

at Beekmantown

Second round and semifinals, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 17

Finals, 3:30 p.m.

 

