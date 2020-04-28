Section VII Athletic Council upholds spring sports suspension

PLATTSBURGH — The Section VII Athletic Council has elected to continue the indefinite suspension of spring sports within Section VII.
The council convened Tuesday via teleconference to discuss various matters, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on sports.
The suspension has been ongoing since March 18.
"We are keeping our indefinite suspension in place with health and safety being top priorities, and we are awaiting the news on the status of schools remaining closed or not," Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk said.
New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas was a guest during the meeting and briefed Section VII council members on the latest regarding sports impacted by the coronavirus.
NYSPHSAA canceled its 2020 spring state championship events Monday.
However, NYSPHSAA did not cancel spring sports entirely.
NYSPHSAA ruled individual sections have the authority to decide whether to hold regular season contests.
Schools must be reopened by Gov. Andrew Cuomo before student-athletes returning to athletic participation would be considered.
During his daily briefing Tuesday, the governor hinted at a potential decision regarding school closures later in the week.
"We knew we could make a decision about sports for the rest of the season during the meeting but just opted to wait and hear what the governor has to say," Walentuk said.
"Our understanding is the governor is going to come out with some guidelines and direction for schools at the end of this week."
If schools are closed for the remainder of the year, any hope of a spring sports season will immediately vanish.
A survey sent to all Section VII schools, before NYSPHSAA's ultimate decision, asking whether spring sports should continue to be delayed or canceled turned out results with 60 percent in favor of waiting, according to Walentuk.
If the door continues to be left open, the Section VII council plans to reconvene and discuss possible options.
With opinions from member schools within the section being somewhat split, ways to have a spring sports season may not be as easy as some may believe.
"The issue right now is everything is hypothetical," Walentuk said. "We are just in a waiting game at this point trying to see where we go from here."
