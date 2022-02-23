Section VII All-Stars named at indoor track and field state qualifiers

SCHENECTADY — Section VII’s runners traveled to Union College this past Sunday to run in the State Qualifiers meet, with the top two athletes in individual events and the top team in each relay event moving on to represent the section at the state indoor competition.
The winner of each individual event and members of the victorious relay squads were also automatically named to the 2021-22 Section VII Indoor Track and Field all-star team.
GIRLS COMPETITION
Like at sectionals, the Saranac squad put forth a strong showing, taking first place in seven of the meet’s 15 events
Marissa LeDuc led the way, winning the 50-meter hurdles and long jump while also running on the first-place 800-meter relay team.
The Chiefs’s Sienna Boulds won the 3000-meter event and ran on the first-place 3200-meter relay squad, which also included Morgan Sanger, Gillian Miner and Laura Denial.
Miner snagged the top spot in the 1000-meters and Olivia Davis won the 45-meters.
The Ticonderoga girls took the top spot in three events, with Madalynn Hubbard winning the 300-meter event with a 46.92 time, Andrea Cooke leaping 4 feet and 8 inches to win the high jump, and Elizabeth Rich throwing 35 feet and a quarter inch to win the shot put.
Seton Catholic had two athletes take first place finishes, with veteran Faline Yang winning the 1500-meters with a 5:22.28 time, while Ava McAuliffe won the 600-meters in 1:45.49.
A group of Isabella Arana, Elisha Benway, Kearah Finlaw and Lillian Swyers won the 1600-meter relay for Peru, while Courtney Ashline secured the Nighthawks’ other event win in the weight throw with a 33 foot, 6.25 inch toss.
Gabriella Laundry finished with Plattsburgh’s lone event win on the day, jumping 31 feet and 1 inch to win the triple jump.
Girls
45- 1. Davis (SCS) 6.65, 2. Hubbard (TCS), 6.97, 3. Laundry (PHS), 6.97, 4. Kujabi (SLCS), 7.02, 5. Hamel (BCS), 7.24.
300- 1. Hubbard (TCS) 46.92, 2. Rainville (SCS), 47.10, 3. Cooke (TCS), 50.72.
600- 1. McAuliffe (SC) 1:45.49, 2. Wamsganz (SLCS) 1:48.62, 3. Arana (PCS) 2:10.45.
1000- 1. Miner (SCS), 3:25.52, 2. Yang (SC), 3:26.30, 3. Lancto (PCS), 3:39.06, 4. Blanchard (TCS), 3:45.45, 5. Norcross (SCS), 4:07. 75.
1500- 1. Yang (SC), 5:22.28, 2. Hamel (SCS), 5:57.49, 3. Benware (BCS), 6:28.9.
3000- 1. Boulds (SCS), 12:27.77, 2. Denial (SCS), 12:31.66, 3. Cliche (SCS), 13:51,
50 Hurdles- LeDuc (SCS), 8.95, 2. Swyers (PCS), 8.97, 3. Burroughs (TCS), 9.44, 4. Baker (PHS), 9.83, 5. Secore (BCS), 10.24, 6. Macomber (SCS), 10.98.
800 relay- 1. SCS 'A' (Leduc, Wynnik, Rainville, Davis), 2:04.94,, 2. TCS 'A' (Burroughs, Cooke, Holman, Hubbard), 2:03.21, 3. BCS 'A' (Hamel, Willete, Brown, Benware), 2:16.01.
1600 relay- 1. PCS ‘A’ (Arana, Benway, Finlaw, Swyers), 5:32.79.
3200 relay- 1. SCS 'A' (Sanger, Miner, Boulds, Denial), 11:41.12, 2. PCS ‘A’ (Arana, Benway, Finlaw, Lancto), 12:18.74.
High Jump- 1. Cooke (TCS), 4-08, 2. Damiani (SCS), 4-02, 3. Burroughs (TCS), 4-00.
Long Jump- 1. LeDuc (SCS), 16-00, 2. Laundry (PHS), 15-02.5, 3. Wynnik (SCS), 14-03.25, 4. Willette (BCS), 13-01.75, 5. Baker (PHS), 12-07.
Triple Jump- 1. Laundry (PHS), 31-01, 2. Damiani (SCS), 30-09.75, 3. Willette (BCS), 27-08.25.
Shot Put- 1. Rich (TCS), 35-00.25, 2. Sanford (SLCS), 32-01.25, 3. Jean-Pierre (SCS), 29-03.75, 4. Kidder (SLCS), 28-02.25, 5. Ashline (PCS), 25-09.
Weight Throw- 1. Ashline (PCS), 33-06.25, 2. Sanford (SLCS), 29.10.5, 3. Secore (BCS), 28-10, 4. Dumas (BCS), 24-08.
BOYS COMPETITION
The competition was a bit more spread out on the boys’ side, with the Chiefs taking six events, the Eagles winning four.
Saranac’s Andrew Denial won the 3200-meter event in 11:17.47 and joined Brandon Reyes, Dean Kelley and Owen Tedesco to win the 3200-meter relay.
Dominic Harkness won the 45-meters for the Chiefs and finished in first in the 1600-meter relay with Brian Balch, Stephen Fleury and Kye Norcross.
Saranac’s Brandon Ashley took the top spot in the weight throw and Stephen Fleury took the 50-meter hurdles.
Elijah Magiera led the Beekmantown squad, winning both the long and triple jumps.
Alexander Jock and Conner Goodwin each took an event win for the Eagles as well, winning the 45-meter and 600-meter events, respectively.
Gunner Frenyea secured a win for the Knights squad, winning the 1000-meter event for Seton Catholic with a 3:01.79 time.
The Peru boys took home a relay win, with Preston Daniels, Haidyn Smith, Owen Fuller and Owen Tedesco winning the 800-meter relay.
Emery Tausinger secured the Sentinel boys’ lone event win with a victory in the 1600-meter event.
Asher Anderson’s 5-foot jump secured the Hornets a first-place spot in the high jump.
Brandon Ashley won the weight throw for Saranac Lake, tossing 53 feet and eight inches.
Boys
45- 1. Jock (BCS), 5.99, 2. Anderson (PHS), 6.20, 3. Wolford (SLCS), 6.22, 4. Harkness (SCS), 6.27, 5. Griffiths (PHS), 6.29.
300- 1 Harkness (SCS), 41.71, 2. Norcross (SCS), 42.82, 3. Griffiths (PHS), 45.47, 4. Bell-Carter (BCS), 46.60, 5. Wilkins (PCS), 47.38.
600- 1 Goodwin (BCS), 1:38.86, 2. Lambert (PHS) 1:40.40, 3. Medley (SCS), 1:41.19, 4. Pflanz (SCS), 1:42.95, 5. Richards (PCS) 1:55.20, 6. Reyes (SCS) 1:59.39.
1000- 1. Frenyea (SC) 3:01.79, 2. Beebe (TCS), 3:05.51, 3. Tausinger (TCS), 3:06.78, 4. Recore (PCS) 3:08.29, 5. Morris (SCS), 3:11.36.
1600- 1. Tausinger (TCS) 5:05.32, 2. Recore (PCS) 5:06.45, 3. Thayer (SCS), 5:30.94, 4. Facteau (TCS), 5:34.66, 5. Bell-Carter (BCS), 5:50.43.
3200- 1. Denial (SCS) 11:17.47, 2. Slick (BCS), 11:54.13, 3. Lynch (SCS), 11:59.76.
50 Hurdles- 1. Fleury (SCS) 8.27, 2. Jock (BCS), 8.28, 3. Page (BCS), 9.09, 4. Balch (SCS), 9.22.
800 relay- 1. PCS 'A' (Daniels, Smith, Fuller, Tedesco), 1:54.36, 2. BCS 'A' (Jock, Page, Frennier, Smart), 1:54.45.
1600 relay- 1. SCS 'A' (Harkness, Balch, Fleury, Norcross), 4:06.38, 2. PCS 'A' (Daniels, Fuller, Recore, Tedesco), 4:14.40.
3200 relay- 1. SCS 'A' (Denial, Reyes, Kelley, Breen), 9:41.85, 2. BCS 'A' (Slick, Goodwin, Bibeau, Magiera), 9:45.29.
High Jump- 1. Anderson (PHS), 5-00.
Long Jump- 1. Magiera (BCS), 17-05, 2. Page (BCS), 16-03.75, 3. Anderson (PHS), 16-02.25, 4. Homburger (SCS), 16-00.25, 5. Owen (BCS), 15-09.75.
Triple Jump- 1. Magiera (BCS), 36-04.75, 2. Homburger (SCS), 33-08, 3. Medley (SCS), 32-03.35.
Shot Put- 1. Ellsworth (SLCS), 44-11.25, 2. Ashley (SCS), 42-06.75, 3. Bobbie (SC), 37-08.25, 4. Waldron (SCS), 35-03. 5, Martin (BCS), 34-06.
Weight Throw- 1. Ashley (SCS) 53-08, 2. Lefevre (PCS), 40-02.50, 3. Bobbie (SC), 38-09.5, 4. Smith (PCS) 37-05.75, 5. Martin (BCS) 34-08.
STATE INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
The NYSPHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships will be held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on March 5.
The North Country contingent that qualified, Sunday, will head to Staten Island to compete.
