Second-half surge sends Wildcats past Keene

BEEKMANTOWN — The third quarter belonged to Schroon Lake, and after an 11-0 run midway through the start of the second half, the game did as well.
The top-seeded Wildcats beat fourth-seeded Keene, 65-52, in a Section VII Class D boys basketball semifinal Wednesday at Beekmantown.
Andrew Pelkey finished with 21 points to pace Schroon Lake, while Cian Bresnahan (19) and Isaiah Pelkey (12) also hit double digits in the scoring category.
Bresnahan and Isaiah Pelkey hit some big shots in the Wildcats’ third-quarter run.
After a free throw from Bryant Mieras broke a 30-all tie, Isaiah Pelkey hit back-to-back triples before Bresnahan scored the next four points with a driving layup and two free throws.
Schroon Lake led 41-30 with 1:14 left in the third after that scoring burst against the Beavers.
Bresnahan had to take a seat in the first half after picking up three quick fouls, but he came out with vengeance in the second half.
“It was difficult going through having to sit on the bench with the fouls,” Bresnahan said. “I came out hard in the second half. We have been practicing shooting a lot. Me, Andrew and Isaiah have been hot in practice, and we have kept our shooting momentum going.
“For some reason in the past, our intensity this time of year goes down, but this year, it has gone up.”
Andrew Pelkey (4), Isaiah Pelkey (4) and Bresnahan (3) combined for 11 treys, and their hot shooting helped carry the Wildcats.
Pelkey and Bresnahan both hit threes midway through the fourth quarter to sink in the dagger on Keene and make a 13-point lead a 19-point advantage with 3:39 left in regulation.
Schroon Lake held just a 27-23 lead at half.
“Foul trouble made it tough in the first half, and (Collin Bresnahan) was out sick,” Wildcats coach Lee Silvernail said. “Two starters being out in the first half was tough. We just scrambled and tried to survive.
“Guys like Bryant and Mike (Foote) gave us great minutes off the bench.”
The Beavers had as big of a lead as 11-4 in the first quarter, but Schroon Lake chipped away.
Andrew Pelkey gave the Wildcats the lead for good with a deuce with 1:29 left in the second quarter.
Sebastian Smith dropped a game-high 32 points for Keene and thrived in the post as well as behind the arc, where he knocked down five threes.
Aidan Lopez added 13 points to the Beavers’ scoring attack.
“We really concentrated on not losing Aidan,” Silvernail said. “We spent all week trying to plan to not let Aidan or anyone get a lot of shots off and not get screened. We stuck to the game plan well.”
Schroon Lake’s next game will be a rematch of one of last year’s semifinals.
The Wildcats, who lost to Willsboro a season ago in the playoffs, will clash for the sectional title at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Plattsburgh State Field House.
“We are excited to get the opportunity to play,” Silvernail said. “Willsboro is intense and a good basketball team.”
—
Schroon Lake 65, Keene 52
Keene (52)
S. Smith 10-7-32, Dick 0-0-0, Tas 1-0-2, J. Smith 2-0-5, Lopez 5-1-13, Buysse 0-0-0, Baldwin 0-0-0. Totals: 18-8-52.
Schroon Lake (65)
Koenig 0-0-0, Loiselle 0-0-0, Higgens 4-0-8, A. Pelkey 6-5-21, Ci. Bresnahan 5-6-19, I. Pelkey 4-0-12, Foote 0-0-0, Mieras 2-1-5. Totals: 21-12-65.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 27-23.
3 point goals- Keene (8) S. Smith 5, J. Smith, Lopez 2. Schroon Lake (11) A. Pelkey 4, Ci. Bresnahan 3, I. Pelkey 4.
