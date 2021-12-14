SEASON PREVIEW: Wrestlers eager to return to mat after lost season

PLATTSBURGH — If the host's runaway first-place team performance in this year's Nate Wood Memorial Tournament is any indication, the Saranac Chiefs are going to be very difficult to handle for opponents in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference wrestling.
Beekmantown, Peru, Northern Adirondack and AuSable Valley round out the field of teams who will be looking to make their mark this season.
AUSABLE VALLEY
The Patriots are young and will be counting on veterans Zach Bola, Will Sprague and Dom LaPier to show leadership.
“After our first tournament, it was abundantly clear that our wrestlers pin to win, racking up 17 pins in 40 total matches,” first-year coach Dakota Inman said. “That's a testament of a young group of wrestlers buying in to our philosophy of being physically strong and mentally tough.
“Outside of Bola, Sprague and LaPier, we are a young team learning through our experiences. Jon Fletcher, Warren Pray and Zach McLean bring raw talent to the mat that will only improve throughout the season, as they pave the way for the future of our program.”
Wrestlers returning
Alex Martin, A.J. Swetson, Will Sprague, Zach Bola, Dom LaPier.
Newcomers
Jayden Burgess, Logan Yeager, Leland Pray, Jon Fletcher, Tyler Driscoll, Warren Pray, Josh Taylor, David Rock, Zach McLean.
BEEKMANTOWN
The Eagles have 15 wrestlers on the roster and 12 of them are in 10th grade or below.
“We are very young,” Beekmantown co-coach Kevin Gregory, who will coach the team with Lenny Gadway, said. “However if the kids stick together, I can foresee a very competitive team in the next few seasons.
“Despite being young, most of the kids came through Beekmantown's peewee and modified programs. So we do have mat time. The kids are very eager to be back on the mat and have been working very hard to get themselves ready for the season.\
“We will be competitive as long as we stay healthy.”
Wrestlers returning
Christian Nelson, Alan Frost-Jones, Sawyer Bell, Alex Harrington, Cornal Brinson, Connor Bushey.
Newcomers
Grace Blazina, Jacob Lagree, Jack Brown, Jacob Magiera, Payden Chase, Payton Blazina, Alex Hall, David Lavarnway, Matthew Lewandowski.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
The Bobcats will be a young team that will work hard throughout the season and be eager to prove themselves on a varsity level.
The team roster is not a big one.
“Our youth is a concern this year, with not a lot of varsity experience in the lineup,” NAC coach Brad Trombley said.
Wrestlers lost
Isaac Pratt, Brandon Manor, Caden Bruce, Taylor Mick, Jeremy Lavalley.
Returning wrestlers
Parker Manor, Trent Snide-Hassleton, Trey McGee.
Newcomers
Hayden Bartlemous, Owen Smith, Kyle Reif, Hunter Roberts.
PERU
The Nighthawks return 10 wrestlers from two years ago and have added six newcomers to the roster.
“The Peru wrestling team has endured many changes this season,” Peru coach David Thomas said. “We have a new mascot, a new wrestling room and many new faces on the coaching staff.
“With that being said, the one thing that will never change is our dedication to the student/athletes success both on and off the mat. With the strong leadership of the upperclassmen and the endless potential of the newcomers, we will be honored to build on a strong foundation laid from those who came before us.
“Our focus will be simple — constant improvement. For some who might be looking to achieve their first varsity win or for others looking to place at states. Regardless of the end result, it starts with hard work and dedication.”
Returning wrestlers
Tyler Bell, Ethan Dickinson, Aaron Edwards, Jack Hanson, Kadin Johnson, Parker Liberty, Nathan Mitchell, Ryan Robinson, Geoffrey Seymour, Bryce Wiggins.
Newcomers
Ethan Bishop, Max Jess, Malik McDuffie, Logan Trim, Keagan Trim, Cory Winch.
SARANAC
The Chiefs, despite being young and inexperienced in the lower and upper weight classes, are primed to make another title run.
“This year's team has a lot of leadership on it with eight athletes with varsity experience,” Saranac coach Heath Smith said. “Leading the way are seniors Hunter Devins and Collin Clancy, who are both sectional champions.
“We also have returning sectional champions in Ryan Devins, Landen Smith and Ashton Seymour. We're expecting big achievements from Alex Clancy, Caiden Bouvia, Hayden Wells and Kaiden Breyette.
“We're looking to improve our younger athletes in the practice room to make a positive contribution during the season. This team is looking to be on the top of the league this season and hopefully winning a sectional title that we haven't won the last two years.”
Wrestlers lost
Tim Gadway, Emilio Lugo.
Wrestlers
Hunter Devins, Collin Clancy, Landen Smith, Ryan Trudeau, Ryan Devins, Kaiden Breyette, Ashton Seymour, Keegan Sanders, Gabe Spaulding, Chase Green, Xavier Manalong, Connor LaMora, Dylan Cogwell, Josh Baker, Logan Duell, Toryn Lavene, Hayden Wells, Cayden Bouvia, Alex Clancy, Owen Stiles, Talen Reeves, Brady Blair.
