The Section VII outdoor track and field teams are back with some meets already under their belts.
Teams from the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference are excited and eager to be back outside and set new goals for the season.
Editor’s Note: Preseason coaching forms for Beekmantown, as well as Northeastern Clinton and Saranac Lake girls were not submitted to the Press-Republican.
AUSABLE VALLEY
With seven newcomers on the girls side and 12 on the boys, youth and inexperience will be a possible weakness for the Patriots’ track team, according to girls’ coach Sean Ganter.
However, he said the team’s cohesion, numbers, leadership and ability to fill out all events is a strong point.
“We should be competitive, especially in division meets,” Ganter said. “We look forward to getting started. This is a fun group to coach and we are excited for the possibilities.”
The teams bring back 10 experienced athletes, with four on the boys and six on the girls.
Boys’ coach Ashlee Estes said the team’s experience in throws and strong leadership will be some of the strengths this season.
“Caspian Lefevre is expected to make a big impact in the throws,” Estes said. She also listed Chase Ganter in throws, Celton Dupuis in discus and sprints, and Thomas Sucharzewski in sprints and jumps as some newcomers to look out for.
—
BOYS
Athletes lost
Not listed.
Athletes returning
Rowin Rabideau, Dominick LaPier, Caspian Lafevre and Chandler Perry.
Newcomers
Thomas Sucharzewski, Maxwell Benware, Christopher Bidelspach, Conner Brandt, Celton Dupuis, Chase Ganter, Shay Lafave, Anson Mulvey, Leland Pray, David Rock, Anthony Semeraro and Haidyn Smith.
GIRLS
Athletes lost
Sophia Janisse.
Athletes returning
Lily Butler, Emma Clark, Aila Dame, Grace Hodgson, Emma Pelkey and Maddy Perry.
Newcomers
Neveah Andrews, Alexandra Gravatt, Dakota Harrison, Geneva Mongulla, Cassidy Richards, Ava Sucharzewski and Kaelin Suloff.
LAKE PLACID
Several key athletes like Andrew Scanio, Max Flanigan and Will Hollander return for the boys and first-year coaches Sam Baker and Savannah Doviak say the new season will bring its challenges.
For the girls, Ellen Lansing and Harley Cohen return among seven other veteran track members. Seven newcomers join the team for the girls while eight are welcomed for the boys.
The teams combined have 45 athletes to fill out their roster, and with that, many athletes will not compete in several events.
The coaches expect the girls’ mid-distance relays to make it far in the conference competitions, as well as a few individual athletes. They named Saranac Lake and Plattsburgh High as teams to beat.
—
BOYS
Athletes lost
Not listed.
Athletes returning
Sean Roth, Jesse Marshall, Colton Kondrat, Max Flanigan, Dan Kelleher, Will Hollander, Andrew Scanio, Will Douglas
Newcomers
Alex Dawson-Ellis, Chase Woznack, Jackson Ruppert, Keenan Linton, Aidan Fay, Brendan Murphy, Landan Lopez, Hayden Trombley.
GIRLS
Athletes lost
Not listed.
Athletes returning
Harley Cohen, Maegan Shambo, Pia Morrelli, Lilly Rother, Olivia Skutt, Ellen Lansing, Cecy Loher, Holly Erenstone, Clara Boutelle.
Newcomers
Ella Whitney, Lily Jones, Monica Mzese, Samantha Damico, Senna Pepe, Zarela Gulli, Addi VanNess.
MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY
Although the Moriah track will not be ready to use this spring and the team will have to travel for all practices and meets, the team is still ready and excited to be getting outside.
“We have some great student-athletes who enjoy being outside, working out, training, and are a joy to be around,” coach Luis Garnica said.
The boys’ squad has nine returners and 13 newcomers, while the girls return and welcome six athletes each.
“We have some great athletes who encourage each other to put in work, try to better themselves and are a joy to coach,” Garnica said.
—
BOYS
Athletes lost
Denali Garnica and Landon Peters.
Athletes returning
Sam Anderson, Jude Brearton, Cole Simmer, Breckan Smith, Gage Perry, Sawyer VanBuren, Brayden Peters, Ethan Madill and Brandon Thompson.
Newcomers
Aiden Lobdell, Jeremiah Crane, Brayden Smith, Ezra Wekin, Judah Rutz, Jackson Hooper, Harlon Bailey, Joe Dever, Carter Manfred, Marco Morin, Chyse Nichols, Harley Chavez and Jacob Nadeau.
GIRLS
Athletes lost
Desiree Demar, Emily Defelice, Ally Harris and Jordan Spear.
Athletes returning
Alexis Baumann, Sophia Bosley, Sydney Bisselle, Sophia Mckiernan, Kiera Callahan and Juliana Riemersma.
Newcomers
Sophie Fiegl, Emily Gray, Grace Reynolds, Isabella Giovazzino, Alonna Madill and Abigail Reeder.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
Cougar coach Luke Connell said that experience is the boys’ team’s weakness this year.
The team has 14 newcomers and nine returning athletes.
“We have a lot of new athletes that haven’t ran track before,” Connell said. “It will be fun trying to figure out what this team can accomplish.”
—
BOYS
Athletes lost
Not listed.
Athletes returning
Noble Biliter, Thor Frostick, Gabriel Garrant, Thomas Gilbo, Elijah Jolicoeur, David LaPage, Sam Prairie, Gunner Frenyea and Landon Frenyea.
Newcomers
Brandon Bertrand, Frederick Reed, Ashton Taylor, Steven Zeng, Evan Manor, Cyle Marshall, Richard McGrath, Michael Piccirello, Edward Bulriss, Emmett Coffman, James Cone, Austen Dubuque, Jordan Brown and Owen Kapp.
PERU
Both Nighthawk teams are filled with newcomers, with 17 brand new boys and 22 girls, the team’s many new faces may prove to be a disadvantage.
However, the team’s drive to do their best, according to coach Jason Finlaw, is one of their strengths.
The boys’ squad returns 11 while the girls welcome back 12. With some varsity experience under their belt, Finlaw believes the team will challenge all opponents during meets.
—
BOYS
Athletes lost
Winsten Schrumm, Gideon Schrumm and Evan Howe.
Athletes returning
Nik Recore, Landon Pandolph, Harrison Matthews, Owen Tedesco, Trent Boynton, Jacob Crawford, Jeremy Recore, Mark Dubay, Brad McBride, Riley Nisoff and Jonas Petro.
Newcomers
Cayden Carpenter, Ryan Connell, Ricardo Dansby, Hunter Eagle, Zach Hunter, Elliot Supley, Eddie Supley, Sean Edwards, Owen Fuller, Matt Fuller, Jack Hanson, Maxwell Jess, Kayden Mann, Evan Reynolds, Ryan Squire and Xander St. Cyr.
GIRLS
Athletes lost
Bry Reynolds.
Athletes returning
Courtney Ashline, Caroline Whitehurst, Lilly Swyers, Rylee Chamberlain, Cadia Chamberlain, Ella Garrow, Brenna Lahart, Ophelia Lancto, Simone LaPlante, Morgan Phillips, Danika Trudeau and Helena Matthews.
Newcomers
Isabella Arana, Mackenzie Arnold, Elisha Benway, Bella Berry, Addisyn Bikowitz, Abby Bruce, Lauren Davey, Elaine Curran, Leanne Cook, Maggie Garrow, Siobhan Edwards, Kylee Garrow, Haleigh Harringshaw, Keelyn Hornby, Elizabeth Laduke, Tannaporn Lowwattana, Sydney Palmer, Sarah Palmer, Keanna Wheatley, Abby Phillips, Clara Shadeck and Serena Ramos.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
The Hornets see 24 boys and 18 girls to round out their track and field roster, and while coach Adam Mehan doesn’t believe the team is huge, he thinks their seniors and juniors that load the team will bring lots of high level-experience.
“We have not bounced back numbers-wise since the COVID-shortened season two years ago,” Mehan said. “Depth will be an issue this season as we have strong athletes in all arenas but not a lot of depth.”
Mehan cited throwing specifically as one area the team might see issues, needing someone to step up.
“With our strong group of returners and large number of newcomers, we should be able to improve on our finish from last season,” he said. “We should show significant improvement throughout the season leading up to sectionals and state qualifiers.”
On the boys’ side, the team should be strong in jumps and sprints.
“We have good athletes who should do well in head-to-head competition,” Mehan said. “We hope to surprise some people in the distance events.”
For the girls, he said jumping, distance and discus events should be some of their strongest areas.
“We should be working our way towards the upper half of the standings,” he said. “If they put it all together, this team is capable of a very successful season.”
—
BOYS
Athletes lost
Not listed.
Athletes returning
Sam Barney, Owen Mulligan, Josh Sharp, Hayden Wells and Kade Sellars.
Newcomers
Asher Anderson, Elias Arts, Tyler Baker Jamison Bleau, Aiden Castle-Hackett, Dylan Christman, George Cortwright, Donald Duttine, Alex Duval, Max Eben, Branson Fitzwater, Jonathan Frakes, Trenton Griffiths, Ben Lambert, Simon Meyer, Ethan Mulholland, Will Satheeskumar, Ethan Tuller, and Jackson Wetzstein.
GIRLS
Athletes lost
Not listed.
Athletes returning
Kennedy Baker, Audrie Bilow, Maddy Boule, Lily Clermont, Nevaeh Gumlaw, Ninah Keliihananui, Rhyann King, Lexie Neale, Siri Sorenson and Lily Snide.
Newcomers
Tabitha Tiako-Batu, Phoebe Bruso, Gianna Coryea, Jaylyn Davis, Evyanna Grimshaw, Jade Hayford, Haley LaDue and Gabrielle Laundry.
SARANAC
In Christopher Verkey’s 15th year coaching, he only holds two losses as the boys’ varsity coach. With 19 returning athletes and 29 new ones, the team this year will need to find their spark to be successful.
“We bring back a strong core of athletes from our indoor program that are fit and ready to compete,” Verkey said.
Verkey said Beekmantown and Saranac Lake will be some teams to look out for in the conference race on the boys’ side.
“Both teams are very well-coached and have great athletes,” Verkey said. “We are going to do our best to prepare our athletes for the challenges ahead.”
Girls’ coach Brittany Schwartz goes on her fourth season of coaching the Chiefs, going undefeated last year and hoping to have that same success this season.
They return 22 athletes and welcome 16, with a wide range of ability for each athlete and each event, according to Schwartz.
“We have multiple athletes who will excel in the field and on the track,” she said. “We have several national athletes returning for outdoor. The ladies team is made up of hardworking and dedicated athletes.”
Schwartz did say the many new athletes will need to take some time to find their area on the team.
“We are excited to compete against every school this season, coming off an indoor season that was made up of three hours of travel one way for league meets,” Schwartz said. “We are excited to have spectators after being the only sport in Section VII that couldn’t have any due to venue rules in Section II.”
—
BOYS
Athletes lost
Zashon Abrams, John Balch, Rylee Campbell, Logan LaBarre, Kaleb Stanton, Alex Strack and Andrew Woodruff.
Athletes returning
Branden Ashley, Brian Balch, Ethan Breen, Dominic Harkness, Dylan Medley, Brandon Reyes, Theron Giroux, Mason Miller, Kye Norcross, Ayden Waldron, Cayden Bouvia, Declan Breen, Gabe Cayea, Andrew Denial, Joey Johnston, James Bova, James Lynch and Ryan Pflanz.
Newcomers
Aiden Baltes, Caden Clark, Dylan Cogswell, Matt Hebert, Connor LaMora, Isiah Lopez, Caswell McCoy, Matt Ruar, Tim Taylor, Nate Webber, Hayden Wells, Mason Brown, Logan Duquette, Dylan Facteau, Ethan Freeman, Jason Garand, Connor Homburger, Jack Larche, River Poulin, Landon Powers, Savian Tate, Branigan Boulds, Zander Daniels, Landon Morris, Sebastian Prial, Michael Strack, Noah Thayer, Theran Ducatte and Alexander Mehrman.
GIRLS
Athletes lost
Katelyn Blair, Shannon Breen, Renee Douglass, Angelena Fay, Kate Siskavich and Eden Christon.
Athletes returning
Sienna Boulds, Grace Damiani, Brielle DeAngelo, Brenna Ducatte, Desiree Jean-Pierre, Emilie Pecore, Paige Ubl, Madelyn Willette, Madalyn Wynnik, Kenra Baisi, Madison Converse, Makenna Willette, Kaelyn Fay, Leah Madden, Zoe Rainville, Morgan Sanger, Selene Smith, Mackenzie Converse, Rachel Cliche, Lexie Denis, Marissa LeDuc and Alexandria Tate.
Newcomers
Bailey Barnett, Liliana Brown, Hannah Hamel, Kali Norcross, Emma Ranger, Laura Denial, Madison Marsico, Tiffany Taylor, Mars Bassett, Mylee Bonilla, Olivia Davis, Macey Heuer, Kaytlin Slominski, Emliy Pelkowski, Katherine Griffin, Molly Lynch.
SARANAC LAKE
Boys’ coach Cy Ellsworth said the team’s throw, distance and jumps will be some of their strongest areas this season.
The Red Storm throws group is led by Mitchell Ellsworth, and the team is excited that Austin Barry is rejoining throws. Ellsworth also mentioned that Ryan Sanford has been working hard to improve his technique.
“Having a large group of throwers allows for competition each day in practice,” Ellsworth said.
For distance, Sam Ash will be the leader in that group, with other leaders like Morgan Martin and Aiden Hesseltine also contributing.
“Sam continues to raise the bar with our distance group and motivates our younger runners like Jake Kollmer to work hard each day,” Ellsworth said. “We will get great competition in this group from guys like Sam Bickford, Sam Madden and Will Tromblee, to name a few.”
Ellsworth also said their jumps group, led by defending Section VII high jump champion Gabe Wilson, will be another strength for the Red Storm.
“He is a very good athlete so we can put him in several places to get points for us,” Ellsworth said. “We look for Gabe to compete each day with guys like Robbie Sinclair and Owen Maiore to lead guys like Liam Nobles and Anthony Samperi, who have plenty of promise.”
However, Ellsworth acknowledged his sprints group may need the most work this season.
“We have some question marks this year in our sprints,” he said, mentioning Soren Wolford, Ben Isabella and Maiore as some strong starters who are returning.
“We have some newcomers in Bailey Bartholomew, Zane Ragsdale and Emerson Sloan that are very athletic,” he said. “It is still early in the season to tell who our top three will be but we have plenty of promise and 14-15 guys that want to get better each day.”
Ellsworth enters his 10th year of coaching, boasting an undefeated season last year with the Red Storm. He mentioned Saranac, Beekmantown, Peru and Plattsburgh High as some programs to beat.
“I have a ton of respect with how Chris Verkey runs his program at Saranac and Connor Christopherson is doing some real nice things at Beekmantown,” he said. “We know that we will have our hands full with Peru and Plattsburgh.”
“We are looking forward to seeing how our team responds after losing five big-points guys from last year and who were in our program for a number of years but we like our chances of being able to compete with teams like Saranac and Beekmantown,” Ellsworth said.
—
BOYS
Athletes lost
James Catania, Andrew Fogarty, Peter Fogarty, Micah McCulley and Colter Cheney-Seymour.
Athletes returning
Sam Ash, Sam Bickford, Eldin Cirikovic, Mitchell Ellsworth, Logan Hathaway, Aiden Hesseltine, Nem Isabella, Sam Madden, Owen Maiore, Morgan Martin, Adrian Moran, Liam Nobles, Anthony Samperi, Ryan Sanford, Robbie Sinclair, Gabe Wilson and Soren Wolford.
Newcomers
Logan Baker, Austin Barry, Bailey Bartholomew, Jack Bogart, Aiden Cecunjanin, Cameron Cleveland, Alex Evans, Liam Fletcher, Nathan Kidder, Sage Kite-Whidden, Jake Kollmer, Connor Newby, Zane Ragsdale, Elijah Schenk, Austin Shoemaker, Emerson Sloan and Will Tromblee.
SETON CATHOLIC
Although numbers could prove to be a disadvantage on both the boys and girls sides, the boys team has a young and energetic, enthusiastic group that is excited to get back outside.
The boys lose no athletes to graduation, and retain mostly sophomores in their nine returners. On the girls’ side, only losing two athletes, has seven returners with no newcomers.
“Although they are young, they have all built on their strengths from last year,” coach Kathy Champagne said. “Thrower Gavin Bobbie is coming off a strong indoor season and will help the boys in the field.”
The girls team will be led by Faline Yang, the lone senior for both teams.
“She is coming off a strong indoor season in which she set several personal records,” Champagne said. “Although we won’t have the numbers for the team title, there are a number of individuals who may make an impact.”
—
BOYS
Athletes lost
None.
Athletes returning
Drew Bilow, Nick Bilow, Gavin Bobbie, Sam DeJordy, Ben Grafstein, Max Grafstein, Ashton Guay and Aiden Pearl.
Newcomers
JP Gao.
GIRLS
Athletes lost
Savannah DeJordy and Taylor Durney.
Athletes returning
Monique Allen, Allyson Johnston, Megan Mast, Abby Pearl, Jacque Rock-Perez, Madyson Whalen and Faline Yang.
Newcomers
None.
TICONDEROGA
With three Section VII champions in Madalynn Hubbard, Andrea Cooke and Emery Tausinger, the Sentinels will have a solid core to go into the outdoor season.
“The girls finished indoor with a winning record and several attending the state meet to represent Section VII,” Ti coach Nancy Rich said. “With five athletes who just attended the state championship meet for indoor and adding a very talented group of athletes, I am expecting another great season for the Sentinels.”
Rich said the depth added to the girls’ team will help that side of the Sentinels’ squad to earn more points during meets.
Along with Hubbard and Cooke, Elizabeth Rich returns to round out the throwing events, placing seventh in states for the shot put, while also throwing discus this season.
“As their coach, I am very excited to see how this season plays out and look forward to watching any athletes compete and excel at their events,” Rich said. “All their hard work and dedication is paying off as they become competitive in Section VII.”
—
BOYS
Athletes lost
Jarret Banish.
Athletes returning
Christopher Facteau, Connor Belden, Issac Burke and Emery Tausinger.
Newcomers
Garrett Beebe.
GIRLS
Athletes lost
None.
Athletes returning
Hannah Porter, Avery Blanchard, Madeline Lender, Elizabeth Rich, Madalynn Hubbard and Aimee Parent.
Newcomers
Kiera Bechard, Haley Sutphen, Andrea Cooke, Aubrey Cook and Madelyn Holman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.